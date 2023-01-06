Point: Lisa LaBriola
No person who works 40 hours a week should need or even qualify for government support services. Unfortunately, that is our reality. Of the millions of Americans who rely on the most basic services to maintain essential human needs, a vast majority were found to have full-time employment.
A study done by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that “the 12 million wage-earning adults (ages 19 to 64) enrolled in Medicaid — a joint federal-state program that finances health care for low-income individuals — and the 9 million wage-earning adults in households receiving food assistance from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) shared a range of common labor characteristics. For example, approximately 70% of adult wage earners in both programs worked full-time hours (i.e., 35 hours or more) on a weekly basis and about one-half of them worked full-time hours annually.”
Wage stagnation has been influencing our economy for decades and can be tied back to the early 1970s. It has been a growing problem that is now affecting more social classes. For a time, wage stagnation was more associated with lower-wage positions, but now the middle class has seen its stagnation, with those who hold a four-year college degree not seeing pay growth since the year 2000.
Wage stagnation can be attributed to the rise of automation, which has reduced jobs; globalization, which has led to cheaper goods in the market; and monopsony power — lack of competition in a labor market — which allows employers to suppress workers’ wages.
As wage stagnation continues, affecting more and more Americans, policies that influence minimum wage have been at the front of many legislative and campaign agendas, as they should be. With past policies that have led to further stagnation, many are turning to legislative solutions to course correct the fallout and increase wages to a more livable standard.
We are entering a new frontier economically in which wages are stagnant, businesses are challenged with the inability to hire workers, inflation is having a massive impact on not only individuals’ budgets but state budgets as well, and the Federal Reserve is having challenges with reining in inflation with interest rate increases because of the high and unstable fluctuation of wages.
And yes, wages are beginning to rise to meet the demand of the labor shortage, but inflation is hitting those higher wages, and workers are not seeing benefits of the wage increase.
So where do we go from here? We continue to work for a livable wage for workers and continue to provide support services, including adequate availability of childcare, education and vocational training, providing individuals with the ability to afford to live.
Counterpoint: Sage Naumann
Americans are struggling with inflation, and their wages aren’t keeping up. On that, I agree with my counterpart.
Unfortunately, the folly of our government possessing the ability to issue a “correction” when it comes to wages continues to be advertised as a viable policy solution, but that is pure illusion. Good intentions, combined with a lazy reliance on government coercion, have those on the left again considering tinkering with the mechanism of a “minimum wage,” to the detriment of those whom such a policy is aimed at helping.
When minimum wage policies are enacted, those who lack foundational job skills and a proper education are the first ones to be let go (or have their hours reduced). Reinforcing this, a study from researchers at the University of Washington examined Seattle’s then-recent minimum wage increase and found low-income workers ($19-per-hour and under) had a drop in their hours of 9.4%, representing some 3.5 million hours of work. The bulk of analysis on minimum wage laws has shown employment is reduced with an increase. The U.S. Department of Labor’s analysis of the first federal minimum wage law in 1938 showed at least 10% of those affected by the law lost their jobs.
For those who are searching for a job? How will that task be made easier by artificially increasing their labor cost further?
We hear of the impending threat artificial intelligence and automation have on low-income workers, but do we not consider such technologies will now be even more desirable as the cost of labor increases?
More important than any studies, numbers, data or statistics, however, is the question of whether government should get in between the employer and employee when it comes to wages. Individuals are within their rights to turn down a job if they believe the compensation offered is too low, and businesses are free to collapse if they cannot pay employees enough to want to work there. This freedom to enter into a contract between both parties is essential to our nation’s free enterprise system.
It is not politically advantageous for any politician to outwardly advocate for abolishing the minimum wage, but policymakers should certainly be cautious with efforts to increase it further. The minimum wage has succeeded in just one thing: stepping on the fingers of anybody with their hands grasping the bottom rung of the employment ladder and sawing it off for anybody reaching toward it.
Elected officials should instead focus on fixing our abysmal education system to ensure graduates depart with a skill set that can translate to careers — whether that be via college preparation or technical training. They should focus on ending restrictive housing regulations that drive up the cost of apartments, condos and single-family homes. They should focus on making it easier for small businesses to hire new employees, not more difficult.
It seems like a simple solution to just “correct” the minimum wage to reach a “living wage,” but for those who will be priced out of the labor market, what sort of living did we have in mind?
Lisa LaBriola is a principal at Husch Blackwell Strategies and was a Senate Democrat staffer for close to a decade. She served as chief of staff to former Senate Minority Leader Lucia Guzman and former Senate President Leroy Garcia. Opinions expressed here are her own and do not reflect the opinions of any other organizations. Sage Naumann is a conservative commentator and strategist. He is vice president of communications at 76 Group and was the spokesman for the Colorado Senate Republicans. Follow him on Twitter @SageNaumann.