Point: Lisa LaBriola

A vote for a congressional representative is extraordinarily important and should not be taken lightly. That person will most likely hold that position for several years if not decades and ultimately hold immense sway over the direction of your future. In the past few years, the discussion of congressional age limits has been brought up and is something we should explore.

The economy of today is extraordinarily different from those of previous generations. We have gone from a time when having a full-time job meant the ability to purchase a home, afford groceries and have access to child care and basic health care. These are things that, today, are out of reach for many.

The time of reciting the age-old saying of “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” is no longer applicable today because to get your hands on a pair of bootstraps, you’d better have a $50,000 down payment — and that will only be if there is one available. Keep in mind you will be competing with a multitude of others for the same bootstraps.

Congress has met a new milestone in which 25% of its members are over the age of 70 — the highest it has been. I believe it is essential to have reflective representation in Congress, but only 17% of Americans are over the age of 65, making congressional representation of this age group disproportionate. By imposing age limits, we can allow for the inclusion of younger voices and perspectives.

This is especially important considering the changing demographics of our society and the unique challenges faced by different generations.

Age limits, coupled with cognitive testing for all members, can also help prevent the potential for members with cognitive impairment and ensure members of Congress are mentally and physically capable of fulfilling their duties.

How many of us must undergo physicals and testing to ensure we are able to perform our duties safely and successfully? Surgeons, first responders and other perilous positions submit to physical and cognitive checks regularly to ensure they can do their work safely.

Lastly, age limits can help address the issue of generational inequality. Limiting the tenure of older individuals in Congress can create opportunities for younger individuals to gain experience and contribute to the legislative process. This can help bridge the gap between different generations and ensure a more balanced representation of interests and priorities.

Our Colorado Constitution has an age limit of 72 for our Supreme Court justices. This being implemented has opened the door to new ideas and adaptability to the changing landscapes.

If it’s worked in Colorado for decades, shouldn’t we consider its possibilities congressionally?

Counterpoint: Sage Naumann

Opinion polling shows age limitations on elected officials are popular. It’s one of the few things members of both political parties (and the political middle) can agree upon.

Inconveniently, many of those who are supportive of such limitations are guilty of electing those same aged politicians to office.

Allow me to take the unpopular stance and state we should not seriously consider imposing an age limitation on members of Congress (or any office, for that matter).

Mitch McConnell is 81. Nancy Pelosi was 82 when she gave up her speaker’s gavel. California’s Dianne Feinstein is the oldest U.S. senator at 90.

The leading candidates for president are 80 (Biden) and 77 (Trump). As my counterpart mentions, 25% of Congress is over the age of 70.

I get it, those are high numbers.

But, what these politicians have in common is they were duly elected at some point in time by a majority of voters. I have no doubt the majority of voters in Pelosi’s district would tell you they support age limitations or term limits on members of Congress, but as she was elected with an incredible 71.7% of the vote in her last primary election, clearly the desire for a new perspective isn’t that strong in California’s 11th Congressional District.

I use Pelosi only as an example, but you could easily say the same thing for almost any member of Congress that meets this criteria.

The primary motivation for such age restrictions is laziness at worst and apathy at best. In a democratic republic, we can self-impose term limits and age limits as individuals if we so choose. If you believe it is critical we put younger folks in office, you can enforce that rule upon your own ballot.

Nobody is stopping you.

Imposing such a limitation universally rules out the possibility somebody over a certain age is capable of great things. Ageism!

I’ve met many over the age of 70 I would trust a great deal more than somebody from my own generation. I should maintain the freedom to vote for that person if I believe they are fit to hold office.

Effectively, what such a limitation says is that we don’t trust you, the voter, with that decision. Society has taken the liberty to decide for you.

Dare I say that sounds … antidemocratic?

Instead of arbitrary limitations on the numbers of years a person has been alive, or served in office, perhaps we could focus on educating a population of folks that cannot even name their own congressperson.

Though most people reading my column online will undoubtedly disagree with my stance, I am blessed to know this will also appear in print, where my geriatric readers will hopefully be more appreciative.

Lisa LaBriola is a principal at Husch Blackwell Strategies and was a Senate Democrat staffer for close to a decade. She served as chief of staff to former Senate Minority Leader Lucia Guzman and former Senate President Leroy Garcia. Opinions expressed here are her own and do not reflect the opinions of any other organizations. Sage Naumann is a conservative commentator and strategist. He operates Anthem Communications and was previously the spokesman for the Colorado Senate Republicans. Follow him on Twitter @SageNaumann.