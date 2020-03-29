Point: Alivia Stehlik
The administration should repeal the transgender military ban because it sits in stark contrast to our ideals as a country; ideals in which everyone should have equal opportunity to forge their destiny, and that who we make ourselves into matters more than the situation into which we were born. That is the American dream. In discriminating against a class of people, we stain our claim to be a country of the free.
A brief history of integration in the armed forces might provide context to our current state. Black people have served in the armed forces of the United States since its origin. They did not, however, have access to the same positions, ranks, or rights as their white counterparts. Seventy-two years ago, in 1948, the military was forced to conduct a “social experiment” when President Truman ordered the integration of the armed forces, 16 years before the Civil Rights Act passed in 1964. Unsurprisingly, the military thrived, despite many arguments that integrating black people would destroy morale, readiness, and unit cohesion.
In late 2010, Congress repealed the Don’t Ask Don’t Tell policy, allowing lesbian, gay, and bisexual people to serve openly. Before that repeal, the same arguments were made: that the military was not a social experiment, and that allowing LGB people to serve openly would decrease unit cohesion and readiness. Instead, despite the fact that in 27 states one can be fired, denied employment, or denied housing for being gay, the open service of LGB military members has proven to be another successful “social experiment.” Military units continued their missions with no interruptions, and unit cohesion improved because of increased honesty and authenticity among service members.
In 2016, after nearly two years of studying the issue, Secretary Carter repealed the ban on open transgender service — despite much concern from others that doing so would cause unit cohesion and readiness to deteriorate. This is the same year that all military jobs were opened to women for the first time. Since then, women have become Army Rangers, Recon Marines and Green Berets. Additionally, openly serving transgender soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines have deployed around the world in support of combat operations.
After publicly transitioning in May 2017, I spent nine months deployed in Afghanistan, flying around the country to treat patients. I initially worried that as I traveled people would be distant, unfriendly, or even hostile toward me. Instead, most people only cared that I was competent and compassionate. Some were curious, and a few were afraid of the unknown. I answered many questions about sexual orientation and how it differs from gender identity, and about what it means to be transgender. The most valuable part of this was building relationships. A Special Forces sergeant major told me I should come work for him, and a medic from the 75th Ranger Regiment asked me to fly across Afghanistan to take care of his soldiers. We were all part of the same team.
When Secretary Carter announced the repeal of the ban, he gave many reasons. To me, as a medical provider, one was most significant. He said that banning transgender people from serving, or from transitioning while serving, “is inconsistent with our promise to all our troops that we will take care of them and pay for necessary medical treatment.” The hardest part of my job in the 10 months since the reinstatement of the ban is telling young trans soldiers that the only difference between them and me is that I came out before the new ban and so I am grandfathered in and can serve as myself. I have to tell them that the Department of Defense is asking for their lives, but like Secretary Carter said, will not take care of them and pay for their medical treatment. This is unconscionable.
Counterpoint: Bentley Rayburn
The Trump administration ban on transgendered personnel is thoughtful, appropriate and must remain in place. Admittedly, this is not an easy issue to tackle from a purely military point of view, but clearly there are significant aspects to transgenderism that have a direct bearing on military readiness and effectiveness if the ban was to be overturned. As a former senior military commander, I have compassion for those struggling with gender dysphoria, but we need to keep the military focused on its mission.
There is a moral/philosophical aspect to transgenderism that the nation as a whole has not come to grips with. The U.S. military is not the appropriate laboratory to have these issues play out. The truth of the matter is that humans are either male or female. Every cell in your body proclaims that you are male or female. We can believe that we are anything we think we are, but that doesn’t make it so. I can take hormones and cut off or add parts to my body, but it does not change my sex — the sex that every cell of my body declares me to be. Transgenderism is the centerpiece of the life of those who claim to be the opposite sex from that of their birth. Confusion and a central focus on their personal sexual orientations in their relations with others does not fit well into military service.
There isn’t a lot of data on the long-term psychological effects of gender dysphoria. I think there are obvious reasons why this data is hard to get. That we don’t know the long-term aspects of the medical and psychological consequences is another reason for the military not to rush into accepting transgendered personnel. Anecdotally, it is striking the number of high profile transgendered people have reverted back to their natural sex. It doesn’t argue well that this is a highly stable, long-serving class of personnel.
When it comes to unit cohesion, good order and discipline and a commander’s desire to keep the unit focused on the mission at hand, most transgendered individuals still have the body parts that they were born with. So the question arises, do we allow them to act like the gender they want to be or the sex that they are? Recently we’ve seen the proper pushback, even from radical feminist organizations —hardly right-wing demagogues — demanding that males who are transgendered, who are indeed not women, stay out of women’s sports. This is another clear indication that as a culture we have a long way to go to understand the cause and impact of gender dysphoria.
A very practical aspect to be considered is the cost of military health care. Many, if not most people who declare themselves as transgendered might have taken hormone treatments and bought a new wardrobe, but the vast majority have not undergone elective surgery to add to or take away body parts they were born with. Though cosmetic surgery does not reassign your sex, undoubtedly the transgender affirming community sees the military health care system as a way to pay for this elective surgery and the medical bills that follow from it. If military members have access to such surgery, presumably dependents would too. During a time when great budgetary pressures are being placed on the military health care system — clinics and hospitals being closed or consolidated, military health facilities no longer giving access to retirees or veterans — this is not the time to add another potentially huge cost to the military health care system.
The military is not our country’s petri dish for radical social and medical experiments. Keep the ban.
Alivia Stehlik is a physical therapist and captain in the Army. The views expressed here are her own and do not reflect those of the Army or the Department of Defense. Bentley Rayburn is retired as a major general in the Air Force.