Point: Ryan Macoubrie
Since 1977, our City Charter has allowed that “To meet a public emergency affecting life, health, property, or the public peace, the Council may adopt one or more emergency ordinances” (Charter, Section 3-90).
In 2010, when we rewrote our City Charter to create a new strong mayor form of local government, we added a part allowing “The Mayor may take command of the police and govern the city by proclamation in times of public danger or emergency” (Charter, Section 4-10).
Our local laws, the City Code (in Chapter 8, Article 7), defines and clarifies these powers. Among other things, “In the event of an emergency, the Mayor, Fire Chief, Director of Emergency Management and the Chief of Police shall each have the authority to order any person to evacuate any premises, vehicle or other real or personal property located within the City limits, or in any area under the control of the City in its home rule capacity, for any period of time up to and including the duration of the emergency” (City Code 8.7.107).
However, these are not unlimited powers. Our City Charter allows “The Council may review a Mayor’s proclamation in times of public danger or emergency, and may terminate such proclamation at any time by a majority vote of the Council” (Charter, Section 3-10(g)).
But when the pandemic hit, none of our local leaders used any of their emergency powers to do anything about it. They deferred everything to the state government.
The first case of COVID-19 came to Colorado on March 5. On March 10, Gov. Jared Polis verbally declared a state of disaster emergency for the state; and on March 11, he issued Executive Order D 2020 003, confirming the declared disaster emergency due to COVID-19.
Two days later, on March 13, the first person to die from COVID-19 died here in Colorado Springs. Yet it wasn’t until three days later, on March 16, when Mayor John Suthers finally issued a local proclamation of emergency due to COVID-19, and strangely applied it retroactively back in time to March 10.
So far as I can tell, this is one proclamation is the only emergency action taken by either the mayor or the City Council since the pandemic began more than eight months ago. And even though the proclamation lets the mayor use emergency powers, none of those powers have yet been used.
Granted, on June 26, the city government did launch a campaign asking people to #MaskUpCOS, but this was merely a request, not a mandate. And while, on July 11, the City Council did introduce an emergency ordinance requiring people to wear face masks, that emergency ordinance was debated and delayed a few times and then postponed indefinitely because on July 16 Gov. Polis stepped up first, issuing his executive order for people to wear face masks statewide.
So even then, the one potentially proactive safety measure considered by the council was defeated because the state government took action first. So far as I can tell, the council has not considered other emergency ordinances.
More could have been done by our local leaders, and still could be done.
Local leaders could have required schools use only online-learning for students returning in the fall, but they didn’t. Instead, they let the different districts develop different plans; some adopted hybrid formats allowing for in-person learning, and predictable COVID-19 outbreaks closed some college dorms and have now temporarily shut down several high schools.
Again, local leaders could still impose occupancy restrictions on businesses to help fight against our rising infection rates, but they haven’t, and it seems to me unlikely they will.
Counter: Stan VanderWerf
We are certainly in a difficult time! An intense set of elections combined with a dangerous virus has made a year for the recordbooks filled with uncertainty, constitutional crisis, and personal loss.
It is so important we stay safe, keep our businesses open, and do both at the same time! This needs to be our path until the vaccine is broadly deployed. Fortunately, millions of doses of vaccine will be available, most likely by late November.
Government action under a crisis often creates constitutional dangers and we have seen this manifested here with changes of election law, distribution of CARES act money, different treatment of faith-based gatherings, and unenforceable mandates like limitations of 10 people at private residence gatherings.
Gov. Jared Polis, citing protection from COVID, abused his emergency powers when he unilaterally changed election law. This was challenged by lawsuit in the Colorado Supreme Court. The court overturned the governor stating that election law is the exclusive purview of the state Legislature.
Similarly, the distribution of CARES Act money at the state should have been pushed through the Legislature for approval because funding is the exclusive purview of the Legislature.
And most recently, U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Domenico issued an order that Colorado state officials cannot enforce mask-wearing mandates or limit size gatherings at faith-based operations like church services until further rulings determine if the state violated freedom of religious expression.
Additionally, we recently went through a very tumultuous period of submitting variances from each county to the state seeking approval to reopen businesses. El Paso County, with my vote, and in some cases my writing assistance, submitted many variances to open restaurants, storefronts, and even high school graduations. What resulted statewide, with 64 counties, was a confusing patchwork of approvals that were very difficult for citizens, company owners, and local public health offices to understand. This could have been avoided with more prudent action.
In my opinion, a much better approach than heavy handed, constitutionally questionable state or local government action, would be to establish a standard and ask everyone voluntarily comply.
Early on, I offered this approach, but it was not adopted. I recommended a COVID safety standard, like a restaurant food standard, called SD+6; social distancing, masks, sanitizing, staying home if sick, testing, reduced occupancy, and voluntary contact tracing. The value of this is its simplicity. Eventually, the state partially adopted components of this approach though their color-coded categories of Protect our Neighbors, Safer at Home, and Stay at Home. But unenforceable mandates still apply in the state’s approach.
Voluntary compliance, combined with education to increase safety, is a much healthier alternative to State and local government mandates. This has been the approach of our local El Paso County Public Health Office. Despite large increases in cases recently, our local approach has been largely successful, especially in limiting deaths.
Crucial to any action is that we must keep our businesses open. Companies have to survive for the owners and the employees. People must have jobs so they can pay their mortgages and feed their families. The lockdown mandated by the state several months ago was a huge mistake, and another would be disastrous.
So I recommend removal of mandates which are essentially unenforceable anyway, keep our businesses open, and ask all citizens to voluntarily comply with increased emphasis on education to help people understand the value of the protocols.
Help is coming with the vaccine. We need to stay the course for a few more months and by spring, with God’s will, we’ll be through this very difficult time!
Ryan Macoubrie is chair of the El Paso County Young Democrats. Stan VanderWerf represents District 3 for the El Paso County commissioners.