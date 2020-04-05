Point: Jake Fox, Erik Wallace
In the 10 weeks since COVID-19 was detected in the U.S., it has levied untold suffering in our country. At the time of this writing, it has sickened over 300,000 and killed over 8,000, numbers that cannot capture the grief of the families and friends who shoulder the loss of their loved ones. It has demanded immense sacrifices from health professionals, who must hold the line with dwindling resources. It has shuttered businesses and put people out of work. Underscoring the gravity of the crisis, there are no evidence-based drug treatments for COVID-19, and a vaccine is unlikely to arrive before 2021. This pandemic is unprecedented in modern times, and it warrants an aggressive response.
To reduce disease and death, we have to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Actions like improved hand-washing are good practice, although we know from this and previous pandemics that individual behavior changes alone will not stop the spread of disease.
Fortunately, we have other tools in the public health playbook such as government-ordered school closures and stay-at-home directives. These are examples of nonpharmaceutical interventions (NPIs), and they work by mandating social-distancing. During the 1918 flu pandemic, U.S. cities that implemented early and multipronged NPIs significantly reduced their number and rate of deaths.
Why? Effective social-distancing decreases transmission of the virus, limits the number of people infected at a given time, and thereby prevents overwhelming our health care system. In the absence of forceful NPIs, scientists estimate that upwards of 2.2 million Americans, including over 33,000 Coloradans, would die of COVID-19. As health professionals, we view such inaction as unconscionable, and understand that strict and successful implementation of NPIs will save lives.
Of course, these interventions have consequences. NPIs have been criticized for contributing to the downturn of the stock market and record-high rates of unemployment claims in recent weeks. Economic hardships beget health consequences such as increased rates of suicide, and the social isolation necessitated by NPIs might usher in a mental health epidemic of its own. The voluntary social-distancing that preceded NPIs in many states decreased consumer activities, which harmed the economy without a significant decline in deaths from COVID-19.
On the other hand, a scenario in which the U.S. forgoes NPIs to save the economy is also untenable. According to a recent study by economics and finance experts in the U.S. and Germany, allowing the pandemic to run its course unmitigated would still cause a recession: we cannot have a healthy economy if a massive fraction of our workforce and consumer population is sick or dead.
These examples illustrate that framing the government response to the pandemic as a binary “economics vs. health” issue is misleading. Rather, one should view economics and health as inextricable and acknowledge that, over the course of this pandemic, both will suffer in interrelated ways. Our best recourse as a nation is one that abides by our guiding principles in medicine — as we navigate this crisis together, we should strive to uphold the value of individual lives and minimize death as best we can.
Meanwhile, we are all anxious to return to our jobs, our favorite restaurants, and to heal by embracing our friends and family again. But before we consider a return to normalcy, we should heed history for another lesson: in the winter of 1918, Denver prematurely relaxed its NPIs and precipitated a reemergence of the influenza virus, leading to a second spike in pneumonia and death. Patience is paramount.
The road ahead will be difficult, and demands resilience of us all. To restore health to our people, economy, and society, solidarity is our greatest virtue.
Counterpoint: Ross Kaminsky
In the famous words of Abraham Maslow, “I suppose it is tempting, if the only tool you have is a hammer, to treat everything as if it were a nail.” Although the analogy is imperfect, it’s what occurs to me when well-intentioned politicians and doctors, especially those focused on “public health,” describe the most aggressive actions that can be taken to combat coronavirus as necessarily the most appropriate actions.
Yet these actions, in particular “stay at home” orders which cover more than half of our states, including Colorado, and more than two-thirds of our population, come at a massive cost — a cost which must be balanced against the health risks of less aggressive virus mitigation tactics.
Due to the coronavirus — or more precisely to our reaction to it — millions of Americans are suddenly unemployed and many small businesses are teetering on the edge of collapse.
Congress responded with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, a $2.2 trillion behemoth that adds 10% to our national debt with one presidential signature. The CARES Act provides cash payments to individuals, a massive four-month boost to unemployment benefits, additional funding for a raft of government agencies, and loans — or gifts disguised as loans — to businesses large and small (but mostly small).
The cost of the CARES Act, even without its egregiously wasteful provisions such as funding for the African Development Bank and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, represents the economic harm done by coronavirus — and, I repeat, by our reaction to it. We would not need to spend/waste trillions of dollars if Americans were working.
But people whose careers are dedicated to public health are likely to focus on a singular objective: “flattening the curve.” For these hard-working, risk-taking defenders of our well-being, to whom we are all grateful, Maslow’s hammer is not a criticism, but it is a warning.
It is difficult and uncomfortable to talk about or “balance” things like the economy and jobs, which superficially seem so cold and quantitative, with the potential sickness or death of our friends, neighbors and countrymen. Yet we must. Because the economy is people.
Physicians, public health officials and (too) many politicians still have jobs and will for as long as they want to. They have some savings; they feel confident in their positions. I would, too, in their shoes.
But what about those 3.3 million Americans (and that was just the first wave) who filed for unemployment in a single week? Do they have a nice rainy-day fund? No, they are frightened, wondering how they will pay their rent or mortgage and feed their families. Some will succumb to the pressure and turn to alcohol or drugs or even suicide. Marriages will fail; families will be torn apart. The list of negative consequences of unemployment and isolation is frightening and long.
As economist Brian Wesbury noted, we must avoid the onset of “economic atrophy” that will soon afflict our economy.
And so while we must continue to practice “social distancing”, good hand-washing practices, avoiding touching our faces, and so on, it is imperative that officials who make decisions that impact our ability to work carefully balance the need to restart the economy as quickly as possible with the need to protect Americans from this virus, particularly those Americans in high-risk groups such as the elderly and the ill.
By finding that balance, a difficult but necessary task, Gov. Jared Polis and other elected leaders will avoid doing far more harm than the virus would do. That’s how we’ll avoid the coronavirus version of Maslow’s hammer.
Jake Fox is a Colorado Springs native and a fifth-year medical and public health student at the University of Colorado. Erik Wallace, MD, FACP, is an Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Ross Kaminsky hosts the cleverly named Ross Kaminsky Show each weekday from 6 to 10 a.m. on TalkRadio 630 KHOW in Denver.