Point: Bob Beauprez
There are many reasons to oppose Proposition 114, a radical plan to introduce gray wolves in western Colorado via ballot box biology, not the least of which is the fact that gray wolves are here.
Gray wolves, an apex predator, have been in Colorado for years, enjoying a wolf-friendly habitat and plentiful food sources – and the population is increasing. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed their presence in northwestern Colorado and gets more than 100 reports of wolf sightings each year.
COVID-19 has blown a $3.3 billion hole in the state budget, forcing deep cuts in funding essential services like education, roads and bridges. When money is tight, does it make sense to spend millions to “introduce” a notoriously vicious predator that is here?
If that isn’t confounding enough, consider this irony: The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission is a highly respected authority on wildlife habitat and species management. The subject of wolf introduction is not new. Four separate times, CPW has studied the issue — 1982, 1989, 2004, and 2016 — investing over a million dollars in exhaustive scientific research. Each time, the CPW Commission reached the same conclusion opposing the reintroduction of wolves. Yet Prop 114’s would force CPW to do what four times they determined is wrong for Colorado.
Prop 114 exacerbates a rural-urban divide in Colorado that is deep and raw. Too often folks that call rural Colorado home feel forgotten, abused, misunderstood, and ignored. While the vast majority of the money behind 114 has come from out of state radicals, the petitions were circulated in the dense urban centers. That’s easy to figure.
While it is obvious where the push behind this misguided measure comes from, wolves won’t be introduced anywhere near the I-25 corridor. Prop 114 mandates introduction “west of the Continental Divide” — where CPW has certified wolves are established. Coloradans should not be misled by environmental extremists and should vote no on a ballot measure that will seriously disrupt the way of life for farmers, ranchers, hunters, fisherman, and residents across western Colorado. It’s just wrong!
Wolf migration into Colorado was a foregone conclusion after the federal government forcibly introduced Canadian gray wolves into Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming 25 years ago. Specifically, a small group of 35 were released in Idaho’s Frank Church Wilderness in 1995. From that nucleus, the population exploded and is now estimated at 1,500 or more, with as many as 100 established packs across the state.
In Idaho, thousands of livestock including cattle, horses, sheep, lamas, dogs, mules, and goats have been confirmed killed by wolf predation. Among cattle traumatized by frequent wolf attacks, researchers at Oregon State University documented reduced pregnancy rates, smaller birth weights, and a higher propensity for sickness including a neurological condition they likened to human PTSD.
Colorado is home to America’s largest elk herd, a source of great pride and enjoyment for our state. The majestic creatures attract thousands of tourists and hunters each year, resulting in significant revenue for the state. The herd might not last though, if Idaho’s experience is any indication. There, the once abundant elk and deer herds have altered migration and grazing patterns because of wolf predation. Half the backcountry big game outfitters have closed their doors according to the Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association, and those remaining report a 50% decline in business because the wildlife is gone.
Like many other seemingly well-intended ideas, the consequences of Prop 114 overwhelm any perceived benefits.
Let’s not force nature’s hand with special-interest, divisive politics. Put Colorado first and vote NO on Proposition 114!
Counterpoint: Matt Barnes
As a former ranch manager in western Colorado, and an applied scientist and conservationist who has worked on improving coexistence with gray wolves and grizzly bears in Montana and Wyoming, I have a few thoughts on restoring wolves to western Colorado.
Where I ran cattle, I saw bears and coyotes often but never lost a calf to either. The cows, kept in a tight herd for planned grazing management, learned to mob up and fend off coyotes — or any other canine. That experience inspired me to work with ranches in the wolf and grizzly country of Montana and Wyoming, where I found that wolves mostly kill elk and deer. Yet those states have more elk now than when wolves were reintroduced, and hunting thrives.
Sure, wolves occasionally kill livestock, yet ranching continues. I found that most ranches had little or no conflict with wolves. Wyoming, Montana and Idaho have programs to investigate livestock loss, and it turns out that confirmed predation by wolves affects just under 0.01% of cattle in counties where wolves are present. Even if we triple that number to estimate incidents never found, the number is still far smaller than one might imagine.
Conflict with wolves is more imagined than real — so much so that we should ask what people are really arguing about. Wolves, an embodiment of wildness, are a symbol for how we view the vast wildlands of the West: on one extreme is the view that there is no place for wolves; the other extreme is the view that there is no place for human land uses like ranching or hunting. Honest conservationists know that beyond these extremes is the potential for a West that embraces the best of the wild and the domestic.
Wolves were forced out of western Colorado by a culture that had little use for wildness, that saw conquering the continent as its manifest destiny, replacing its native peoples, and replacing its wild animals with domestic ones. A century ago, market hunting had decimated native wildlife, but since then we have restored most of our wildlife populations. Colorado now boasts more elk than any of the Northern Rockies states. But the largest carnivores, the ones with whom we share the top of the trophic pyramid, are still missing.
Opponents of wolf restoration have resorted to catch phrases: “forced” wolf “introduction” is pure propaganda, and most Coloradans recognize it as such. Nor is the proposition “ballot box biology,” as it requires that the biologists at Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department conduct the planning and implementation, using the best available science. Nor does it represent an often-invoked urban-rural divide; in fact, a 2019 survey by Colorado State University found that nearly 85% of Coloradans, 80% of western slope residents, and 70% of ranchers support wolf restoration.
The proposition is really a referendum on values: are we finally willing to share the West with its native wildlife? Are we willing to recognize death as part of life? Are we willing to recognize ourselves as part of nature, and wild nature as part of ourselves?
We can lead the change. Here, that could mean a Colorado-led process with state control and management flexibility, rather than letting wolves remain fully protected under federal control for decades to come. It could mean that we study the lessons of coexistence learned in the Northern Rockies and western Great Lakes — and then improve on them. It could mean that we reinvent compensation to pay ranchers for producing what Coloradans want — wolves — while incentivizing conflict prevention. And it could mean a wilder, more complete version of our Western heritage.
Bob Beauprez is a Colorado native, former member of Congress, twice Republican nominee for governor, and operates a family bison ranch in northern Colorado. Matt Barnes is a rangeland scientist, owner of Shining Horizons Land Management, and a research associate with the Northern Rockies Conservation Cooperative, as well as a former ranch manager in western Colorado.