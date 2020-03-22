Point: Linda Templin
Ranked-choice voting solves many problems plaguing our elections. Over 150,000 Colorado voters found out the hard way what military voters know — mail-ballots aren’t everything they ought to be. However, wasted votes could be a thing of the past when we update to ranked-choice voting (RCV). Make formatting consistent between documents.
RCV may sound new, but it has been used in the USA for over 100 years to ensure that office-holders have earned their win, without the added cost and headache of a runoff election. Modern technology is helping it catch on in more and more places like Basalt, Colorado and Vineyard, Utah. The way it works is simple; voters rank the candidates in order of preference. If no candidate earns a majority after counting first choices, the last-place candidate is eliminated. Voters for the eliminated candidate then have their ballot count for their next choice. The process repeats until one candidate earns a majority.
Four states will be using RCV in their presidential primaries this year: Alaska, Wyoming, Hawaii, and Kansas. The reason they made this change was to ensure that the winner truly represents the voters. A flaw with the pick-one system is that a candidate who has not earned the support of the majority can win due to vote-splitting between similar candidates. This is why Roberts Rules of Order cites RCV (also called preferential voting) as the next-best alternative to multiple rounds of in-person balloting. The Utah GOP has used RCV for over a decade and found that it merits expansion to municipal races. Our primary voters will have doubts about the winner from an unfair process. We can do better in our future primaries.
In practice, ranked-choice is easy for voters. Kindergarten kids can tell you their three favorite toys in order of preference; grown-up voters absolutely have their opinions too. Having a favorite candidate, and then a back-up or two is no different. Voters in Telluride’s 2019 RCV election overwhelmingly preferred it to outdated pick-one voting: 85% were either satisfied or very satisfied with their voting experience. All they did was say who they love, who they like, and who they can live with.
Sometime before the close of 2022, Colorado Springs is going to have to make a decision. New election rules require cities to submit an election plan to the Secretary of State’s Office three months in advance of an election. That is fantastic news for our military and overseas voters — because the sooner our clerks mail out the ballots, the sooner we get back their votes. However, to comply with this new rule, the city has to make a decision about its mayoral race where a majority winner is required. Colorado Springs can (1) potentially have a 3-month long runoff, (2) abandon the requirement that the mayor be elected with a majority, or (3) update to ranked-choice voting.
In Colorado we have the most reliable elections in the nation because our clerks have been willing to innovate. That being said, ranked-choice is a voter-centered reform, not a clerk-centered reform. It is going to be a challenge for them. That is why the Secretary of State’s Office has been working for the last ten years to help local clerks prepare for ranked choice elections. Pending legislation will direct the state to take more action to make sure that cities opting to use RCV will have everything they need. The goal is to efficiently make it as plug-and-play as possible. As cumbersome as making a change can be, RCV is still less expensive than a runoff election.
For instance, Pueblo was quoted a price for licenses to an RCV software module that was 22% of the cost of their most recent runoff. When you consider that Colorado Springs spent over half a million dollars on its last runoff, ranked choice appears to be a more fiscally conservative choice.
If Colorado Springs does not opt to update to RCV, voters will not be protected in the event that a candidate drops out. Let’s learn a thing from those 150,000 wasted ballots on Super Tuesday. If a mayoral candidate drops out a week before Colorado Springs’ next election, wouldn’t you rather have your back-up vote counted?
Counterpoint: Chuck Broerman
Throughout the country, including here in Colorado, special interests are promoting new voting systems that would change the way we conduct our elections. Among these reforms is a new voting system called ranked-choice voting (RCV).
A bill to implement RCV in Colorado has potential to be debated this session in the state legislature and a ballot initiative campaign is waiting for the secretary of state’s approval before signature gathering commences.
Pro-reform groups are undoubtedly preparing to spend large sums of money convincing Coloradans that RCV is the best voting system we could employ. Before this course of action begins, I hope you’ll consider the negative impacts of a change to RCV — particularly since you won’t hear this information in the 30-second radio and television sound bites distributed by the campaigns.
Full-scale election reform is no small feat. To properly conduct an election, there’s a lot of hard work and collaboration involved on behalf of 64 county offices and the Secretary of State’s Office. Before we make a big change, and before the campaigns get into full swing, I hope voters will consider some points and shortcomings of RCV.
Municipalities in Colorado have home rule and are free to adopt RCV if they wish, especially if local taxpayers agree to the additional costs that come with conducting RCV elections. Telluride uses RCV in its mayoral elections. Aspen adopted the system in 2009 but voters rejected it in 2010 after seeing it in action.
The election equipment and software used in the state does not currently support the use of RCV in statewide elections. To use RCV in El Paso County, it’s estimated the system would impose upfront costs of $340,000 and an additional $70,000 per year. If lawmakers adopt RCV at the state level without making appropriations to aid implementation at the local level, taxpayers will be left responsible to pick up the tab in property taxes.
At the state level, costs are even greater. It’s estimated that adopting RCV would cost the state $2.4 million to $3 million in upfront expenses and an additional $350,000 to $400,000 each following year.
Pro-RCV groups claim the system helps save money in jurisdictions where it’s implemented, but this simply isn’t true in places where runoff elections are not conducted. The main drivers of costs are the software and equipment necessary to tabulate RCV ballots, as well as the retrieval of ballots for counting at a central location.
It’s important that Coloradans trust our voting system and the results it produces. RCV poses serious concerns about election integrity. Voters need certainty that elections are transparent, fair, accurate, and secure.
Waiting days or weeks to receive election results that derive from proprietary software and computer programs instead of our current systems means there will be extra scrutiny and public concern over the manner in which our elections are conducted.
Another legitimate concern is the information costs of voting under the RCV system and the way voters react to this change. We already field hundreds of questions from voters during elections conducted via the traditional voting system, and it’s reasonable to assume voters will have even more if we change the way we vote.
Research shows that RCV increases the prevalence of spoiled ballots, reduces turnout among some minority populations and exacerbates differences between experienced and less experienced voters.
Understanding the policy differences between candidates to the point where a voter can meaningfully rank all candidates in order of preference requires a great deal of political engagement in excess of the extent to which most voters engage.
A recent KOAA news piece incorrectly identifies RCV as a solution to voters casting ballots for withdrawn candidates. RCV doesn’t enable voters to cast two ballots, or to vote for extra candidates after submitting an early or absentee ballot.
It’s a vote on a single ballot simultaneously tabulated in instant runoff fashion. If you rank candidates who have withdrawn or suspended their campaigns nationally but not at the state level, your vote is just as meaningless as the 160,000 votes cast for withdrawn candidates in Colorado on Super Tuesday.
There’s no need to complicate the straightforward voting process we currently employ by adopting RCV. Voting should be as simple and easy as possible, for voters and election administrators.
Linda Templin, MPA, is the executive director of Ranked Choice Voting for Colorado, a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocate of electoral reforms. Chuck Broerman is the El Paso County clerk and recorder.