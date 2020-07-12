POINT: Yolanda Avila
Olympic City USA must be the model of a trash free city.
It’s been more than a year and a half that I’ve been contacted by constituents throughout the city requesting the reduction of plastic bag use. Colorado Springs City Council had a work session regarding this initiative on June 22nd. It was decided that we would consider a 10-cent bag fee on all plastic bags sold in retail stores. Four cents of the fee will remain with the retail store and six cents will be allotted to the city for administration and programs. The six cents from each bag will fund the following initiatives:
A comprehensive, consistent trash pickup through the entire city
Public education on environmental consequences of single-use plastic and littering
Funding community cleanup events and activities
Providing reusable bags to citizens
The plastic bag fee will be effective July 1, 2021. This is just in time for the celebration of the Colorado Springs Sesquicentennial.
Our population has increased to around half a million residents. Unfortunately, so has trash in the entire city. The increase of trash in our community is a significant source of frustration for many, leading some to take it upon themselves to tackle the problem. In 2019, Public Works hosted 131 events, recruited 4,460 volunteers, and removed over 90,000 pounds of trash. Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful has also hosted 440 cleanups, recruited 1,150 volunteers, and removed over 2,500 cubic yards of trash in the last twelve months. Although these efforts are tremendous, this is just the tip of the iceberg.
Critics argue that with the COVID-19 crisis this is not the time for this legislation. However, they have not considered the full impacts of plastic pollution. Not only do plastics pollute our creeks, streets, and trees, thin plastics like the ones we use for groceries break down into microplastics that travel in our air and waterways. These microplastics enter our body and increase the risk of respiratory issues, lung disease, and even cancer. As COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, this plastic fee could not come at a better time.
To further alleviate concerns, let me stress that this initiative will not take effect for another year. COVID-19 will be on its way out and there will be ample time to set up infrastructure and implement the program.
Multiple cities in Colorado, as well as other states, have implemented bag fee policies with a significant reduction in pollution in their communities. The bag fee is estimated to reduce the use of plastics for groceries from 50% up to 80%. Implementing this very small bag fee will unlock approximately $1 million in funding to clean up our waterways, parks, and public streets.
This proposed legislation is needed now. This is important legislation to clean up our community, enhance our quality of life, make a difference in our planet and begin the conversation about how simple changes in our daily lives can really change the world for the better.
Some may think protecting our environment is government overreach. There was a time when using seat belts were thought of similarly, as well as restrictions on smoking in public and private facilities. These measures turned out to protect life and health immensely.
Plastic bags are used for an average of 12 minutes. It takes 500 or more years for a plastic bag to degrade in a landfill. Americans throw away 100 billion plastic bags annually. That’s about 307 bags per person per year. As Olympic City USA, let’s take the lead in taking care of the environment and keeping our city pristine.
COUNTERPOINT: Tony Gioia
Why is it that every time a Liberal/Progressive politician has some half-baked idea to “make the world a better place,” we all have to pay for it? Most of the time, the idea does not even accomplish the politician’s stated goals. Such is the case with Councilwoman Yolanda Avila’s proposed 10-cent fee on single-use plastic bags.
A bit of simple research on Google would have shown Mrs. Avila the error in her thinking. Let’s start with the improper moniker of “single-use” as it pertains to these supermarket bags. For most people, they are not “single-use” at all. Many people reuse these bags to pick up their pet’s waste or as trash bags in small receptacles in their homes.
A study by Rebecca Taylor, an economist with the University of Sydney, found that when these bags were restricted in California, sales and use of larger, thicker 4 and 8-gallon trash bags skyrocketed to compensate. Along with the larger bags, use of paper bags surged. Taylor estimated that approximately 80 million pounds of paper waste was a direct result of the restrictions on plastic bags.
But the reader might ask, “Isn’t paper trash better for the environment than plastic bag trash?” Nope. Producing those bags means cutting down more trees and using tons of water and polluting chemicals to create them. Plus, paper bags biodegrade at about the same rate as single-use plastic bags in landfills.
What about reusable tote bags? They, too, have their problems. According to NPR, a study by the U.K. government revealed that it would take reusing one of these bags 131 times to make up for the climate impact of single-use bags. A later study by the Danish government took other environmental factors, such as water use and ecosystem damage, into account and found that it would take reusing a tote bag 20,000 times to see an environmental benefit.
The science is clear that plastic grocery bags are not the environmental boogeyman Mrs. Avila believes they are. So, let’s turn our attention to litter. These bags do indeed make for unsightly litter in our city, especially along our waterways. However, according to the EPA, these bags actually only make up approximately 1% of visible litter and only .4% of municipal waste. In California, a ban of single-use plastic bags resulted in a whopping .2% reduction in plastic bag litter as a percentage of all litter.
Perhaps the worst part of Mrs. Avila’s proposal, though, comes in the economic impact to supermarkets and consumers. When San Francisco banned plastic grocery bags in 2012, large grocery stores had to spend $80,000 more per year on more expensive options, and on the East Coast in 2019, that number ballooned to $200,000 per year. Such costs are inevitably passed along to customers.
Furthermore, a study by the University of Ottawa found that a 5-cent per bag fee in Toronto primarily changed the habits of more affluent consumers to use their reusable bags more often. Poorer families did not make the change, meaning that those hurt worst by the fee were those least able to afford it.
So, here is an idea for Councilwoman Avila. Rather than trying your social engineering experiment, start a plant that can recycle plastic bags in your district. You would actually be accomplishing something worthwhile when it comes to curbing pollution, and you would be creating a few jobs in the process. If you are financially unable to do so yourself, use your influence as a city councilwoman to lure someone else to build and operate it. In the meantime, keep your hands out of our pockets.
Yolanda Avila represents District 4 on the Colorado Springs City Council. Tony Gioia is a Realtor with eXp Realty, a youth leader in his church and a former City Council candidate.