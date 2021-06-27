Point: Nate Ormond
Were critical race theory taught as one of many belief systems to enrich education with different views, it might be defensible. Instead, it’s taught as the unquestionable truth. It shuts down debate, accusing dissenters of contributing to an oppressive system.
Despite CRT’s pretensions to objective truth, there is much to criticize.
For one thing, it abandons the civil rights movement.
While CRT divides students by skin color into oppressors and oppressed, Martin Luther King Jr. dreamed of a day when virtue took priority over race. “I look to a day when people are not judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
When we tell white kids they are inherently oppressive, and we tell Black kids they are inherently oppressed, we defy King’s dream.
Critical theory, an openly Marxist philosophy from which CRT derives, teaches that society is divided into the upper-class oppressors and the lower-class oppressed. Critical race theory also divides society into oppressors and oppressed but changes the dividing line from class to race.
Teach that belief system in all grade levels and you are telling white children to loathe themselves for something they neither believe nor built. You are teaching Black children to believe they are incapable of success. You are institutionalizing the “soft bigotry of low expectations.”
This dynamic can be seen in the Anti-Defamation League’s “No Place For Hate” curriculum, present in 35 Douglas County schools and many others across the country. It defines racism as “the marginalization and/or oppression of people of color based on a socially constructed racial hierarchy that privileges white people.”
Not only does this definition create constant victim and oppressor groups; it also promotes the idea that racism is institutional, not individual. There lies another issue with critical race theory: it is a vehicle for one-sided political activism.
A short perusal of No Place For Hate reveals activism masquerading as education. Its instructor handbook includes lesson plans for elementary students to “model ally behaviors.” No Place for Hate is typical of CRT in this regard. In Iowa, a mandatory teacher race training calls the phrase “Make America Great Again” covert white supremacy.
CRT doesn’t solve anything. If one ethnic group performs worse in a given subject, CRT offers an excuse and someone to blame, but no solution. It doesn’t teach anyone how to read or multiply. We ought to focus on proscriptive solutions rather than regressive excuses.
The consequences of teaching CRT are real. In New Jersey, a student wrote to his teacher about two weeks of English lectures chastising white men. They left him feeling “like worthless scum undeserving of living.”
Thankfully, parents across the country are fighting back against CRT curricula in their schools. In Douglas County, the school board paid $37,000 for CRT-inspired “equity training” with the Gemini Group. After hearing about it, parents showed up to a school board meeting in droves. Hours after the public testimony, the Douglas County School District canceled the remaining trainings.
Critical race theory promotes division. Rather than appealing to our national history as an inspiration to build an even brighter future, CRT seeks to drive students apart. Parents should continue to speak out against CRT.
In their formative years, our children should learn the good, the bad, and the ugly of human history — but they should never be defined by it. Everyone can achieve in these United States. Let’s focus on providing the tools and framework to do that rather than take the easy way out. We should prioritize constructive action over excuses to maintain the emotional status quo.
Counterpoint: Dr. Nathaniel Granger Jr.When I received the call Tuesday morning asking if I would write a column as a counterpoint to critical race theory (CRT), I was flabbergasted. My friends and colleagues Dr. Louis and Heatherlyn Hoffman had been over to my house the weekend before celebrating my birthday and one of the dinner table topics was critical race theory!
We discussed CRT being maligned by politicians and pundits based on inaccurate information and deceptions. I was more surprised that the request came from The Gazette, whose editorial positioning reflects the zeitgeist of our most recent and longstanding political climate as well as some of the more conservative views of Colorado Springs. My emotions were further piqued by the news that day of the Senate passing a bill declaring Juneteenth (aka, Emancipation Day) a federal holiday, which is a positive move toward racial equality and a serendipitous segue into the question at hand: Should Colorado schools teach CRT?
It is crucial to understand CRT prior to entertaining and/or establishing policies against or in support of it. Many who use the term do not understand it. According to Politifact, “Supporters describe critical race theory as a collection of ideas, not a single doctrine, that explain why racial inequality and disparities persist long after civil rights laws and court rulings barred discrimination,” whereas “opponents use it as a blanket label for any discussion of white privilege, and they have encouraged local school districts to forbid the teaching of anything that addresses systemic racism.”
Over 40 years ago, CRT emerged out of a framework for legal analysis called Critical Legal Studies as an academic concept created by legal scholars Derrick Bell, Kimberlé Crenshaw, and Richard Delgado, among others. The core idea is that racism is a social construct, and not just merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.
CRT holds adamantly to the premise upon which our Declaration of Independence is predicated, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.” It, therefore, transcends a Black/white racial binary and recognizes that racism has impacted the experiences of various people of color, including Latinx, Native Americans, and Asian Americans. CRT challenges white privilege, a primary factor for its resistance, and exposes deficit-informed research that ignores, and often omits, the scholarship of people of color. Contrary to what is often stated, CRT does not suggest any “racial” group is inherently inferior or biased, which would contradict the foundational premise that race is a social construction.
To raise the question if CRT should be taught in our schools is asking if the truth of America should be taught to those who hold our future, or should they be bamboozled with distorted information, such as being taught that Christopher Columbus “discovered” America.
We are disillusioned if we believe or act as if racism has had no part in the shaping of America. As Blair Imani stated, “If Black children are old enough to experience racism then white children are old enough to learn about it.”
Teaching CRT in our schools will only benefit our children as in the adage ‘knowledge is power.’ However, it is not going to be comfortable because the truth sometimes hurts. Nevertheless, not teaching CRT in our schools helps perpetuate the lies that continue to keep us as a people divided. We claim the moniker “home of the brave and land of the free,” but unless we confront the lies, we are not brave at all; and, until we except and teach the truth, we will never be free. For you shall know the truth and the truth will make you free!
Nate Ormond is a Castle Rock businessman and parent who founded Road 2 Recovery, a committee that seeks to hold the Douglas County School Board accountable for its failures. Dr. Nathaniel Granger Jr. is the past president of APA Division 32 Society for Humanistic Psychology, adjunct professor at Saybrook University and Pikes Peak Community College and is the founder and director of Be REAL Ministries in Colorado Springs.