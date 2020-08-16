Point: Beth Hall Roalstad
Yes, Colorado should extend the eviction moratorium. Before COVID-19, Colorado was not dealing with evictions well in the face of an affordable housing crisis. With the highest rate of unemployment seen in decades, Colorado cannot allow tens of thousands of residents face evictions. Thousands of Coloradoans live on the brink of homelessness every month due to the rising cost of housing and flat wage growth. The top three reasons people call a help line such as 211 by Pikes Peak United Way are to ask for help to pay for rent, utilities and where to find supplemental food.
The 2020 report called Out of Reach by National Low-Income Housing Coalition indicated that an individual would need to earn $21.94 per hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment at Fair Market Rent of $1,141 per month. A minimum wage worker would have to work 70 hours a week to afford a two-bedroom home for a family. It is no wonder that individuals and families struggle to stay housed earning between $12.50-$18.00 per hour. In 2017, 36.99% of households in El Paso County were renters, according to Census ACS data.
Evictions are bad for everyone. Landlords can seek economic relief to cover the costs of unpaid rent while eviction moratoriums are in place. The federal government has issued multiple COVID-related relief packages that have assisted families directly and provides relief for property owners. The Colorado Division of Housing is overseeing millions of dollars of relief funds that can be applied for to cover the costs of rent and mortgage and provide relief to landlords who can document that they are not receiving rental payments due to COVID 19. The program is called Property Owner Preservation (more information is available https://dola.colorado.gov/doh_care/landlordLogin.jsf). Individuals can apply for rental and mortgage assistance through community-based agencies such as Brothers Redevelopment and the Salvation Army who have received state funding from the Emergency Housing Assistance Program.
HUD has guidance and resources to support landlords impacted by COVID 19 especially if they receive HUD financial assistance. HUD’s primary recommendation is to assist a tenant to set up a rent repayment plan. Key components include increased communication with tenants, timelines for repayment and reasonable payment amounts. HUD also recommends using a security deposit or last month’s rent to be applied for unpaid rent. More information can be found at www.hud.gov
Evictions leave a lasting scar on an individual’s credit report making it more difficult for an individual to qualify for an apartment in the future. Evictions show up on a credit report that are frequently pulled during an employment application process which can further negatively impact individuals and families. Evictions can linger on a credit report for approximately seven years and even longer if you exit in debt to the landlord which create a mountain to overcome that can be too steep for many. Evictions are also costly to landlords due to legal fees and the cost of flipping an apartment. Evictions should be avoided at all costs.
We need to keep people housed NOW using these tools at our disposal so that we do not create additional individuals who are homeless. There is a shortage of affordable housing vacancies. Before COVID, communities were struggling to keep low wage workers and individuals exiting homelessness housed. We will not be able to assist all the potential victims of a wave of evictions that might be created to due long-term unemployment. Estimates of persons affected by COVID indicate that we could see an increase of 40% more homeless families and individuals. NO community in America can withstand this increase. Keep people housed now.
Counterpoint: Paul Prentice
Proponents of a moratorium believe it is justified because people have lost their jobs “through no fault of their own”. This is a childish, irrational, and dangerous appeal to emotion. A moratorium on evictions is bad economics and even worse public policy. There are many reasons why I draw this conclusion.
First, one person’s spending is another person’s income. Landlords are without this income when tenants don’t pay their rent. How will landlords pay for their housing? How will they feed their families? This policy has the government picking winners and losers.
An iron-clad principle of economics is that people respond to incentives. Reestablishing the moratorium will continue to reduce the incentive to provide rental housing and will result in less of it. A natural consequence of less supply is higher prices. Rents will increase over what they otherwise would have been.
Furthermore, a moratorium on evictions simultaneously disincentivizes people from paying their rent. This two-edged sword of incentives and disincentives is doubly harmful to the rental market and the right of contract. While perhaps well-intentioned, such a policy is certain to have serious negative unintended consequences.
Eviction is a legal remedy for landlords when renters do not fulfill their contractual obligation. The reason for nonpayment of rent does not matter. When special circumstances arise, landlords and tenants typically adjust and renegotiate the contract terms to their mutual agreement. A moratorium on evictions will decrease such renegotiation.
The rule of law requires that the heavy hand of government may not determine outcomes that favor one class of people over another. Neither tenants nor landlords may be favored. If rental terms cannot be renegotiated, then the landlord’s right to evict must be maintained. We have contractual rights and property rights for all concerned. Neither may be eroded by government decree.
Can you imagine driving up to a gas station, filling up your tank, not paying, and then driving away without having a legal consequence, all because you lost your job “through no fault of your own”? Or imagine what would happen if you could go to the grocery store, fill up your shopping cart, walk out without paying, and not face a legal consequence? Without protection of property rights and contractual rights, our free-enterprise economic system would collapse.
The moratorium on evictions is one of many public policy Band- Aids designed to mask over the real problem. The real problem is the state-by-state decision to shut down major portions of their economies. That is what has led to job losses and lack of ability to pay rent. It is not COVID that is causing this economic disaster, it is the political response to COVID that is to blame.
Study after study shows no significant difference in COVID death rates between those states with economic lockdowns and those without economic lockdowns. It is the same with international data. No significant difference exists in COVID death rates between countries with lockdowns and those without lockdowns.
Unless we fix the root of the problem by reopening the economy, there will be no end to the calls for foolish policy such as a moratorium on evictions. Indeed, the more we mask over the real problem the more we prevent its solution.
The scientific evidence shows that there is little-to-no health benefit from the lockdown. But the economic and human wreckage left in its wake is incalculable. Reestablishing a moratorium on evictions will only prolong the pain, continue to trample our rights, and make a mockery of the law under which we all function.
Beth Hall Roalstad, MSW, is the executive director of Homeward Pikes Peak, an organization that supports individuals and families to permanently exit homelessness. Paul Prentice hold a Ph.D. in agricultural economics. He is a professor of business and economics at Colorado Technical University and senior fellow at the Independence Center.