Point: Rep. Tim Geitner
A week ago, Colorado’s publicly available vaccine plan prioritized incarcerated individuals to receive initial, limited doses of vaccines that will soon be available. Gov. Jared Polis publicly rejected this idea when questioned by the media, likely because most law-abiding citizens balk at the idea of violent criminals getting a place in line before them. Then, Wednesday of last week, Polis announced a revised plan stating those most susceptible to hospitalization and death will be prioritized, regardless of incarceration status.
This is an appropriate and moral position. I urge the governor to continue it, even as many on the left push to give prisoners a special status in the vaccine plan. Furthermore, I encourage the governor to apply this same logic, focused protection for the most vulnerable, to all COVID-19 policies.
It is true government has an obligation to protect citizens, even incarcerated citizens, to the best of its ability (within the scope of its limited powers). The moral quandary of arranging the hierarchal value of individual or categorical lives is a hefty one. However, prioritizing incarcerated populations above others, including teachers, is bad policy for more practical reasons.
The purpose of a vaccine is first and foremost to save lives. Unfortunately, the exact wrong-headed (even if well-intentioned) thought process that has failed to protect our elderly and those with underlying health issues throughout this pandemic is creeping into this process as well. Lockdowns and heavy-handed restrictions failed to stop the spread of the virus. There is no disputing that with cases on the rise. To continue to focus solely on case numbers depletes our resources when they should be laser-focused on our most vulnerable since the virus effects the elderly and those with other health conditions at a highly disproportionate rate.
It is common sense that we should offer the limited number of vaccines that will initially be available to the most vulnerable to this disease. There is no doubt, based on the data available, the vulnerable should be given the first opportunity to voluntarily receive the vaccine if we are intent upon saving the most lives. Thus, prioritizing a categorically younger population, especially prisoners who live in an environment that can be highly controlled, is a misuse of resources. It keeps our most vulnerable populations in jeopardy.
Additionally, first responders and correctional workers are already a high-level priority because we must keep our society running smoothly and ultimately protect additional lives.
Their immunity after vaccination will provide protection to those in controlled prisons and jails, creating a barrier with the outside. This will provide opportunity to use the science of lockdown methods in prisons and jails where it is most appropriate, rather than in free and uncontrolled society where widespread disease is prevalent as it is in Colorado and where it has proven to be ineffective.
The greatest benefit to our society as a whole also demands prioritizing our most vulnerable directly after critical workforce and not our incarcerated. This would help protect our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed, considering the CDC estimates about 90% of those being hospitalized have at least one high risk medical condition. Protecting our hospitals better serves all citizens who might need emergency and even routine care for a variety of other reasons.
All human life is valuable. For that precise reason, the reality of limited resources, in this case early availability of vaccines, necessitates an approach that produces the least amount of harm and the most lives saved. Our critical workforce, health care professionals and first responders, fits that criteria, but prioritizing the incarcerated over those most susceptible to severe symptoms or death from COVID-19 and other critical workforce, such as teachers, is deeply flawed policy.
Counter: Christie Donner
The question is how to establish a statewide vaccination distribution and prioritization plan that will most dramatically and immediately bend the COVID-19 infection curve downward and protect the most vulnerable. That is a medical question. It’s not about who is “deserving”. We all are.
Dr. Carlos Franco-Paredes is an associate professor of medicine at the University of Colorado and an infectious disease expert with over 20 years of experience. He has also served as an expert on COVID-19 related outbreaks in jails, prisons and detention centers across the country.
Dr. Franco-Paredes recently wrote a letter to Gov. Jared Polis urging him to reconsider his decision to downgrade the prioritization of vaccinating incarcerated people. In his letter, he urged the governor to include vaccination for incarcerated individuals during Phase 1 and concludes:
“The COVID-19 virus continues expanding exponentially in jails, prisons, and detention centers. … In the months ahead, we will continue to see high numbers of ill incarcerated individuals and staff. The broader health system in Colorado does not have the capacity to handle a wave of critically ill patients coming from jails and prisons.
“Furthermore, since correctional facilities are incubators of COVID-19, further outbreaks will continue amplifying clusters of transmission of COVID-19 to the larger community.
“Given that jails, prisons and detention centers continue to be major epicenters of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompt vaccination of incarcerated and detained individuals and correctional officers is an urgent and crucial public health intervention. This intervention will undoubtedly contribute to interrupting this pandemic and will save lives inside and outside the walls.”
People in this region know the dangers because so many of you, your loved ones, and neighbors work for the Department of Corrections. The effects of COVID-19 have put the DOC system on a razor’s edge of being able to even maintain operations.
Of the 14,900 inmates in DOC, 5,460 have tested positive for COVID-19 and that number is surging. Over 2,000 inmates are actively infected and 14 have died. Over 1,000 DOC staff have tested positive and 500 are on leave due to COVID. Combined with other vacancies, DOC is short over 1,000 staff positions.
DOC developed a 3-level phased operations plan for prisons early on in the pandemic. Phase III is the most austere.
Staffing is decreased to essential posts. Inmates are restricted to their cells most of the time.
Meals and other services have to be provided cell-side to the extent that is possible. There are 17 facilities on Phase III operations, which is three-quarters of the state prison system.
Prisons heavily rely on inmate workers for vital functions such as meal preparation and laundry. But inmates can’t work when on lockdown or sick. DOC staff has to perform these functions. Staff from one facility is being diverted to other prisons that are in greater crisis. Even parole staff is being pulled in to work inside prisons.
This type of staff juggling isn’t sustainable. Neither is asking corrections officers to work 16-hour shifts week after week with no end in sight.
Prison intake has been delayed and now there are over 800 people in jails across Colorado waiting to be transported to DOC.
We are very concerned that prison conditions and lack of medical care might not meet constitutional requirements, despite best efforts.
The prison system is in crisis. The only way to stabilize it and dramatically reduce infection rates both inside and outside correctional facilities is for the governor to immediately address the DOC staffing shortage, reduce the prison population, and widely vaccinate inmates as a top priority just as other congregate living facilities.
Rep. Tim Geitner (R — Falcon) is assistant minority leader of the Colorado House of Representatives. Christie Donner is executive director of the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition.