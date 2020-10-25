POINT: The Galbraiths
“Cheyenne will shine tonight, Cheyenne will shine.....” So went the Cheyenne Mountain School anthem for us more seasoned Cheyenne alums. That, together with the steadfast and mature Cheyenne Indian Brave logo on our year books and school insignia was the personification of what we understood to represent school loyalty, honor, nobility, reverence, discipline, dignity, pride, tradition, legacy, respect, and yes, bravery. Where do today’s students look to grasp these individual virtues?
These virtues — add your own — represent the summation of generations of Americans of all ages as we struggle to determine between the good and the bad, the better and the best, modesty and immodesty, sin and sinner, lessons not always honored to the max by us teenagers of yore, but we were learning!
Do our Indian cancelistas of today think that our other icons of a proud heritage such as Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and Martin Luther King are worth preserving? How many of our students today could write a 500-word essay on any of them? And where does this culture cancellation stop? Do we go as far as demolishing Mt. Rushmore? Sitting Bull up in South Dakota? Or even Arlington’s Marine Corps monument on Mt. Suribachi?
And who is helping our Cheyenners of today understand what heritage and legacy mean? Teachers? Administrators? Parents? The media? The entertainment industry?
Where do we say “stop!” to this contagious iconoclasm of dismissing traditions as no longer a worthy part of today’s society, replacing them with a “woke” mantra that encourages our youth to fill this fleeting time in their lives with a new culture which is leading us exactly where? Come on, kids, think hard on what is meaningful and lasting in your lives.
The origins of the school’s Indian usage is telling. Dr. Lloyd “Pappy” Shaw, virtual emperor of Cheyenne Mountain School in the 1930s and ‘40s, was insistent on exposing his students to every learning opportunity in the area — flora, fauna, history, archeology and above all the history of local native Americans, their culture, camp sites, dress and artifacts.
Our seasoned alums remember cabinets housing stunning Indian headdresses, costumes and artwork. Early Cheyenne yearbooks were christened “The PowWow.” Pappy Shaw was insistent that student bodies appreciate and honor our native American heritage of Utes, Navajos, Cheyennes and even earlier local natives.
His very progressive attitudes for the time, unlike those of today’s “progressives” who seem determined to deconstruct American society, included the dumping of football in exchange for a nationally renowned coed square dance team — all in the name of gender equality.
The old school yard, now the Cheyenne Mountain Junior High, hosted periodic Indian encampments, dances and teepee camps. In the ‘20s, the school hosted Sioux Chief White Cloud as a paragon of Indian culture.
To quote Pappy Shaw: “But at some level the idea sank in: things Indian are worthy and beautiful, and something to be aspired to.”
We even had a kiva on the grounds, progenitor of today’s popular Kiva magazine published by the Cheyenne Mountain Heritage Center. The school’s junior high honor student was presented with a silver feather.
Okay, enough history. Let’s look at the mundane, even absurd, ramifications of canceling our Indian. If he goes, does the name Cheyenne itself go? It’s his tribe. Do Cheyenne Road, Boulevard, Mountain, the Capitol of Wyoming go? Then there all the streets named Arapahoe, Kiowa, Apache, Blackhawk, Cherokee, Comanche, Dakota, Iroquois. Kenosha, Manitou, Navajo, Shoshone, Shavano, Seneca, Sioux, Wabash. There goes the city map.
Long live our Cheyenne Indian!
COUNTERPOINT: Ben Ralston
2001 was the high point of my youth sports career. Coming off a second state tennis title, two friends and I had gathered enough teammates to successfully petition the District 12 school board to add varsity lacrosse to Cheyenne Mountain High School. We had been playing for other schools for years but wanted that pride of wearing our own school’s name on our jerseys. And we were the Indians — the creators of the sport. We went all-in on the concept, smearing eye black in patterns that we thought looked like war paint, putting feathers on our helmets to commemorate a big game, and blaring the “Last of the Mohicans” soundtrack during warmups. If someone asked me then if I thought we were being racist, I would say that of course we weren’t. We felt honor in the tradition of the sport and thought we were continuing that honor by playing in the name of the Indians. I was wrong about that.
As an adult, I have dedicated my career to addressing racial inequity in education. Looking down on Cheyenne Mountain High School from my home office, I am reminded of a quote from a lecture I recently attended: “Just because a school is homogenized, does not mean it isn’t racialized.” And when I think back on my time at CMHS or hear neighbors talk about their families’ experience with the school, I am not surprised, nor am I proud, to hear that race has never been a serious point of contention. The school’s student and staff population have historically hovered between 80% and 90% white. Difficult conversations about race don’t occur as often as they should in that type of environment, but race shapes the culture, nonetheless.
Recent events across the country are causing us to have this long overdue conversation about race. When I read in the online petition to keep the mascot that “[students and alumni] adore ‘The Indian,’ and that’s who we are and who we identify as,” it is clear that difficult conversations about race are still needed.
When I have spoken to alumni who wanted to keep the Indian mascot, their most common reasons were the pride they feel from their time at the school and the honor they believe they bring to indigenous communities. But having felt the pride myself, it is derived from our school, our teammates, our coaches. We will feel that pride in our teams no matter what we are called. And in terms of honor, native communities have consistently reminded us that it is no honor to wear their racial identities as a mascot. If members of the District 12 community truly want to honor native people, there are ways to do so including implementing a new history curriculum at the school, organizing service trips to local native communities and supporting organizations that provide funding for native people. Some of which can be found at nativepartnership.org.
When I asked friends more openly “what do you think should be done about the mascot?” the most common answer I heard was “what would native communities want?” Often said as if the question is an unknowable hypothetical exercise. But native communities have spoken on the issue even if they have not been heard. The National Congress of American Indians has had a 52-year campaign to get schools like Cheyenne Mountain to retire their mascots. I applaud the District 12 School Board in its decision to do so.
Let us make this the first step in a broader effort to recognize, honor and support native people, and to start more difficult conversations about race in our schools.
Whitney and Anne Galbraith are Cheyenne Mountain School alumni of the 1950s. They continue to reside in School District 12. In 2018, Whitney published his father’s World War II memoir “Valley of the Shadow: An Account of American POWs of the Japanese.” Ben Ralston is a 2001 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain High School and president of the Sachs Foundation in Colorado Springs.