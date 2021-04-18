Point: Sen. Faith Winter
According to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control Director Mike Morgan, Coloradans should expect wildfires to be “a year-round phenomena” instead of just fire “seasons.” Wildfires made stronger and hotter by climate change are more difficult and dangerous for first responders to fight, a risk to Colorado’s economy, our kids’ respiratory health, and the great outdoors we love so much here in our state.
That’s why Gov. Jared Polis and his team are right to confront the wildfire threat head on through smart planning, investments, and short-term mitigation. But dealing with the problem of wildfires requires state leaders to also seriously address the underlying problem of climate change.
Thankfully, most 2020 Colorado voters said that “protecting the environment and combating climate change” was very important to their vote in exit polling from Global Strategy Group. And with 2-to-1 support they supported “bold action to combat climate change and transition Colorado to clean energy by passing policies that will ensure the state meets its goal for reducing carbon emissions.”
Scientists and Colorado voters agree: now is the time for bold climate action. I’m listening to voters, and so are my colleagues in the state legislature.
Coloradans’ desire to see their state leaders act on climate and protect public health is why Sen. Dominick Moreno, Rep. Dominique Jackson, Rep. Michael Weissman, and I recently introduced SB21-200, Reduce Greenhouse Gases Increase Environmental Justice.
We need this bill because the truth is, Colorado is off track from meeting the climate goals that Gov. Polis has set in place. Worse yet, we are at risk of increasing emissions in the coming years. SB21-200 works with Gov. Polis’ Roadmap to ensure more than just progress towards our climate goals, but that we actually meet them.
Additionally, we believe that any effort to achieve climate goals must prioritize equity. The impacts of carbon and air pollution are felt most acutely by Colorado’s Black, Indigenous, and people of color. That’s why the title and content of the bill reflect that there is no such thing as climate action without environmental justice, and that there is no way of achieving environmental justice without meaningful, targeted carbon and air pollution reductions for our most polluted communities.
SB21-200 sets clear deadlines for state regulators to adopt rules for fighting pollution across various sectors of our economy. It ensures that the state has the tools and resources it needs to ensure those policies are equitable, and closes a loophole that lets big polluters off the hook.
Wildfires and drought remind us that climate change is here and harming our kids’ health. As a legislator and a parent, I want to leave a better future for my kids and so many others. We can only leave a positive legacy if we act on climate.
Every year, the Colorado General Assembly has a chance to make Coloradans’ lives better. And every year we delay climate action, the problem gets worse and the impacts of climate change grow. This year, we must act. It’s time to reduce greenhouse gases and increase environmental justice. It’s time to pass SB21-200.
Counter: Sen. Ray Scott
America’s conversation about climate change typically offers two options. One is full governmental control and the American economy’s destruction. Legislation like Colorado Senate Bill 21-200, which is making its way through the General Assembly, is of that kind. The other option is denial.
There must be a better way. It is time we promote policies that will protect the environment without destroying the economy.
Investment in nuclear energy is one good possibility. Nuclear energy’s carbon footprint is next to zero, and it requires 360 times less land to produce the same energy output as solar. The Energy Information Administration shows that nuclear is by far the most reliable energy source, operating at full capacity 92.5% of the time in 2020. In contrast, wind and solar operated at full capacity 35.4% and 24.9% of the time, respectively. Nuclear energy produces the same amount of America’s energy as other renewable energy combined, and far more efficiently.
Nuclear technology continues to progress. Small Modular Reactors provide an alternative to larger nuclear plants, with their associated high costs, but nevertheless come with enormous environmental benefits. A Canadian study published last month indicated that SMRs could lower greenhouse gas emissions by 216 megatons between 2035 and 2050.
Hydroelectric is another option. In my home district, the small-scale Kannah Creek Water Treatment Plant, a 30-kilowatt hydropower system, is saving Grand Junction approximately $8,000 per year, and the energy it generates is sparkling clean.
Colorado Republicans are making headway in the development of these clean energy options. Recently, Republican House Minority Leader Hugh McKean and Sen. Rob Woodward sponsored and passed legislation that will loosen restrictions on hydroelectric facilities.
There are wise, cost-efficient ways to reduce our carbon footprint without upending the economy. But rather than focus on free-market solutions, Colorado Senate Democrats plan on enacting hard carbon caps, to Coloradans’ detriment. SB 21-200 would require that energy providers reduce their carbon emissions by 80% by the year 2030 under threat of fees and additional regulations. Energy costs will increase. The bill will put strains on Colorado industries and ultimately their customers — hardworking Coloradans themselves.
Colorado families and industries are still trying to climb out from under 2020’s wreckage. Unemployment remains high at 6.6% and tied for 35th in the country. Vice President Kamala Harris said one in three Colorado small businesses closed during the pandemic. We should be working to restore the economy, not pushing policies that will further weaken it.
SB 21-200 would especially harm the people it purports to help. Studies show that higher energy costs disproportionately affect low-income households.
Ironically, SB 200, at the same time it would drive costs higher, also establishes a commission intended to reverse policies that negatively affect “low-income communities.”
Rather than stifle our economy, the Legislature should focus on helping Coloradans. When it comes to climate change, we should choose a free-market approach that protects the environment without destroying jobs and harming families.
Colorado is a beautiful state, and we need to keep it that way. Climate change is a real issue, and it’s one that we can solve. We must turn to innovative, cost-efficient policies, not ones that will destroy American jobs and industries.
If we do not address climate change with free-market solutions, we will destroy the economy without protecting the environment. The Green New Deal and policies inspired by it are not the only options we have. Colorado should lead the way in enacting a better plan.
In 2018, Faith Winter was elected to the Senate to represent Colorado’s 24th District, which includes parts of Westminster, Thornton and Northglenn. Sen. Winter is chair of the Transportation and Energy Committee as well as a member of the Finance Committee. Sen. Ray Scott (R — Mesa County) represents Senate District 7 in the Colorado General Assembly.