Susan Davies serves as the Executive Director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition which has championed trail, park and open space projects throughout the region for the past 33 years.

Wayne Williams is an at-large member of the Colorado Springs City Council and has helped add more than 2,800 acres to our community’s parks and open spaces.

Richard Skorman represents District 3 and is president and of the Colorado Springs City Council, a local business owner, and was a coauthor of TOPS (Trails, Open Space, and Parks) program.