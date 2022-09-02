Point: Loan ‘forgiveness’ flouts ‘equity’ Sage Naumann
President Joe Biden’s recent executive order on student loan forgiveness is nothing more than another swing of the mallet in the progressive movement’s perpetual game of whack-a-mole. The quick and easy policy solution is rarely the correct one, and this move is no exception to that rule.
Indeed, Biden’s executive order favors those who have, at the expense of those who have not. In its attempt to address a symptom of the disease — and not the disease itself — that ails our system of higher education, it perpetuates public policy failures that have plagued us for decades.
Let’s begin with whom the executive order benefits. Those with a college degree stand to make anywhere from $600,000 to $1.5 million more during their lifetime. While Biden’s proposal craftily caps the debt forgiveness at those earning less than $125,000, the majority of Coloradans
In effect, if you’re a Coloradan who didn’t take out a student loan and make $50,000 a year, your tax dollars will be subsidizing those who make upward of 2.5 times what you do, and their potential to earn more than you over their lifetime is substantial.
Is this the “equity” that Biden and Democrats so often yearn for?
Looking to the systematic failures of our higher education system, we see that college tuition has drastically outpaced inflation. Tuition has increased 747.8% since 1963 (adjusted for inflation). The solution to this problem won’t be easy, but putting the burden of Ivy Leaguers’ college loans on noncollege educated Coloradans who are struggling to afford groceries is no fix. The plan also fails to address the fact that our system has pushed students into degrees with little substantive value to themselves or the economy, rendering them unable to meet their loan payments.
Furthermore, Biden’s exercise of executive power will exacerbate the biggest concern to voters this November: inflation and its effects on working families. Outside organizations have put the price tag for this initiative in the vicinity of $300 billion to $500 billion over the next four years, ironically wiping out the $264 billion that the “Inflation Reduction Act” will cut from the deficit over the next decade.
It is my sincere belief that Biden’s student loan forgiveness ploy will not only play out to be a significant political failure, but a policy failure as well. It neglects to address the underlying causes of rising costs in higher education while shockingly placing the financial burden on those who need the most help during this time of economic uncertainty.
It might have been a campaign promise from Biden and Democrats, but that which generates cheers and hollers from a crowd of activists rarely translates to effective public policy.
Counterpoint: Indebted students need breathing room Lisa LaBriola
Debt forgiveness becomes most controversial when it is given to those who need it most.
From a young age, students are told the best path — sometimes the only path — to prosperity is a college degree. That sound advice should come with one large caveat, though: first, learn about student loans.
With the hope of a better life through college success, most students leap at any opportunity to attend, including taking out loans to pay for it. They believe future financial success will pay the loan. Unfortunately, it does not always end that way. What is not as obvious is the soaring cost of tuition rates that are outpacing inflation; the fact that some payments after graduation are paying off interest not principal, and the reality that not all individuals who have student loans are successful and financially stable within their career.
In fact, a high percentage of those don’t even finish with a degree.
A recent analysis done by the U.S. Department of Education found that almost a third of borrowers have student loan debt but no college degrees; with about 40% of those having a GPA of 3.0 or higher. But why the reason for such a high dropout rate among seemingly successful students?
The same analysis found that 42% dropped out for financial reasons. With high tuition rates, rises in cost of living, and the challenge of working full time while being a student, this creates an unattainable situation, especially for those with children or those who take on the responsibility of caring for family members.
Further complicating navigation through higher education are the students who were sold a bill of goods. There have been multiple investigations and successful litigation into institutions that substantially misrepresented their job-placement rates, improper incentives paid to college recruiters, and programs that focused on students who might not have been qualified. Instead of having a degree that leads to future prosperity, these students are left with crippling debt.
There is no doubt that higher education contributes to a healthy economy. With an increase in individual capability and creation and innovation, higher education contributes to an increased GDP, which positively impacts all. Education should be a public commodity that is available for everyone, not just those with financial resources.
While the typical federal forgiveness generally benefits the more well off and wealthy, as a taxpayer, I’m more than happy to help both those who will benefit personally and our future society by providing tuition forgiveness.
It is about time motivated, ambitious, and hardworking students from all economic walks of life get some breathing room. Next on the agenda, let’s see how we can fix the high cost of tuition.
Sage Naumann is a conservative commentator and strategist. He is vice president of communications at 76 Group and was the spokesman for the Colorado Senate Republicans. Follow him on Twitter @SageNaumann. Lisa LaBriola is a principal at Husch Blackwell Strategies and was a Senate Democrat staffer for close to a decade. She served as chief of staff to former Senate Minority Leader Lucia Guzman and former Senate President Leroy Garcia. Opinions expressed here are her own and do not reflect the opinions of any other organizations.