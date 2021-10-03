Point: Jamie Sarche
Most of us find it somewhat difficult, maybe even distressing to talk about death. However, talking about options and the impact of those decisions is vital and empowering to living a meaningful life. There are more than a 120 decisions and pieces of information that need to be provided at the time of a death.
Colorado recently added a new choice of disposition, human composting, which is legal only in a few other states. As the director of preplanning at Feldman Mortuary, I am grateful that this option is available and have heard from many people who are interested.
Natural organic reduction is similar to green burial in that the body is not treated with any chemicals. In green burial, the unembalmed body is buried in a biodegradable casket or just a shroud; the composting happens over years in a cemetery plot.
For natural organic reduction, the composting happens above ground. The body is placed in vessel along with organic material like alfalfa and straw. Oxygen flows through to stimulate the body’s microbes to quickly transform the body into soil. The temperature in the vessel naturally rises, sterilizing the contents as the composting occurs.
The soil is ideal for gardens and landscapes; it is fertile and teeming with nutrients. Families can create a memorial flower bed or plant a tree. They can scatter the soil in a sacred place. Quite a lot of soil is produced, about a truck-bed-full. Families can take as much as they’d like and the rest can be donated to land in need to revitalization. Colorado law forbid the sale of the soil and use of it to grow food.
For the 12 years I’ve been in this role, I have met so many people who are considering fire cremation. When I ask why, they say, “I don’t want to use up space.” They believe that by not having a cemetery plot, they are making the best option for the planet.
However, fire cremation is NOT good for the earth. Cremation uses fossil fuels to burn the body and emits toxins into the atmosphere. The cremated remains (ground bone that is often called ash) absorbs the fuel used in burning and is devoid of nutrients, making it detrimental to plants.
Body composting, like green burial, gives people the ability to care for themselves or a loved one in a much more environmentally sustainable way.
We live in a society that says, “don’t talk about death, don’t think about death.” However, unless plans are made long in advance, survivors almost certainly will end up with fire cremation because it’s least expensive and well known.
If you want to care for yourself in an environmentally sustainable way, find a funeral home that offers green options. Read reviews and talk to friends to make sure you’ve found a trustworthy provider. Put plans into place now, hopefully, long before they are needed. Be sure to provide some sort of ritual to support your loved one in their grief. The funds for the services are typically held by a third party, often an insurance company.
Many of us value being in control of ourselves and making things easier on our loved ones. Planning long in advance allows you choose the disposition and pay for it in a way that is best for you. It alleviates the financial and emotional burden on the people who love you. By planning now, you will give loved ones a path to walk on when then need it most. And you can be sure that you are meeting your values in death, as you meet them in life.
Counterpoint: Veronica Ambuul
Over the past couple of weeks, there’s been a story in the news that beautifully illustrates why the Catholic Church has specific rules about how we should treat the bodies of those who have died.
Father Emil Kapaun was a Catholic priest and military chaplain who died in a prison camp during the Korean War in 1951. Although family and friends in his hometown of Pilsen, Kan., received word of his death soon after he perished, his remains were not identified until just this past March. To everyone’s surprise, they were found amid those of other unidentified soldiers at the Punchbowl National Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.
The discovery was especially significant because, due to his selfless and courageous service in caring for both soldiers on the front lines and fellow prisoners of war, Father Kapaun’s cause for canonization had been opened in 1993. Those who have studied Father Kapaun’s life are fairly confident that he will be named a saint. And on July 27, South Korea awarded him its highest military decoration posthumously, citing the fact that Father Kapaun prayed for the enemy when he celebrated Mass.
Last week, his remains were given a solemn military send-off in Hawaii before being flown to Wichita, Kan., where they were greeted with equal fanfare and — after a funeral Mass celebrated by Bishop Carl Kemme — placed in a tomb at the diocese’s basilica. School children and other residents lined the streets to view the funeral procession as it wound its way through the streets of Wichita.
Among those who accompanied the casket from Hawaii to Kansas were Father Kapaun’s nephew and niece. His nephew was quoted as saying that the return of the remains left him “extremely emotional” that he could hardly believe he was there to witness the homecoming of his long-lost relative.
In a nutshell, this story shows why the Catholic Church desires that each person be laid to rest in a place of honor where family and friends can visit and remember them. In addition to her teaching that our bodies will be reunited with our immortal souls at the end of time, the church also believes that honoring and showing reverence for those who have gone before us produces tremendous benefit to society.
Conversely, the church is opposed to practices such as human composting and (for those who have been cremated) scattering of ashes. When the bodies of the deceased are disposed of in this way, the underlying message – though perhaps unintentional — is that human beings are no different from plants and animals.
As commentator George Weigel wrote in a May 2019 column on human composting for First Things, “If human beings have no special dignity within creation, then we have no special responsibility for creation. By declaring us proto-fertilizer, the human composters implicitly deny our innate and distinctive spiritual qualities — our ability to reason and choose, to love, to sacrifice, to act altruistically and to rise above self-indulgence and violence.”
“Turning each other into compost also vitiates the ancient human instinct to create special places for the dead where loved ones may be visited and their memory honored,” Weigel continued. “To gut that instinct by composting relatives and friends for use in . . . (someone’s) yard suggests that the bonds of love, friendship and community that exist in life aren’t really significant: If we’re just fertilizer, why should we be valued in life and cherished in death?”
Not all of us will receive the public acclaim that Father Kapaun did when we die, but all of us deserve to have our bodies treated with the same reverence and care.
Jamie Sarche is a consultant, speaker and activist. Her mission is to help people be less afraid of death. Veronica Ambuul is director of communications for the Diocese of Colorado Springs.