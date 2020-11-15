Point: John Cooke
Colorado is under the grip of two concurrent epidemics; COVID-19, and crime. Both are taking their toll in terms of irrevocable financial loss and lives severely disrupted or even cut short; but only one – the crime epidemic – is largely self-inflicted.
The numbers — taken from any reliable source, including the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Denver Police Department using the National Incident-Based Reporting System — reveal a grim, if clear, picture: Violent crime is up in Denver, with aggravated assault leading the way with a per-capita increase over last year of around 23%. Property crime throughout the city is up sharply as well, by nearly 12%; burglary is up by 36%, vandalism by 25%, and vehicle thefts by more than 15%. Tragically, murder is up as well. In the first half of the year, January-July, Denver suffered 47 murders — 14 more than reported over the same time frame a year earlier. In the first eight days of July, eight people were murdered in Denver. An additional 10 survived being shot or stabbed.
It’s not just Denver either. Aurora’s per-capita murder rate has surpassed Denver’s this year, fueled in part by a deadly August, which over one weekend alone, August 14-17, saw five murders in four incidents. Even in Colorado Springs, which is generally considered much safer than the Denver metro area, the murder rate is significantly higher this year than in previous years.
This cannot be blamed on 2020 — the crime rate, violent and property, has generally been rising in the state since at least 2018; but the spike in violent and property crimes this year is real and cannot be denied. And some crimes, such as burglary and criminal mischief (vandalism and the like) had seen a steady decline over the previous decade, reductions which have been nearly erased with the spike this year.
So there is no question that crime is increasing in Colorado. The only questions we need to be asking are a) why is this happening? And b) what should we as a society do about it?
A multitude of factors go into why some people, at an individual level, choose to commit crime, to violate someone else’s person or property. On the larger scale, as we have seen time and again when other surges in crime have occurred, it is a function of a public policy that is weak on crime.
In Colorado, local and state policies have gravitated towards leniency, decriminalization of crimes, and aversion to punishment, while in many cases making the job of those who are tasked with enforcing the law almost impossible. The most egregious and dangerous example of this mindset happened this year, ostensibly a result of the COVID-pandemic, where convicted criminals were let out of jails and prisons early, thanks to an executive order signed by Gov. Polis in March relaxing rules for early release.
Hundreds of inmates have been turned back out onto the streets before serving their debt to society. These are people who have committed crimes and therefore have shown a propensity to break the law — what did anyone expect would happen when we arbitrarily released hundreds of them?
Crime will continue to increase, and Coloradans lives and property be violated, as long as we continue to cling to unrealistic ideology-driven theories of criminal justice that sound good in a Berkeley classroom but have tragic consequences in real life. You can get away with saying that crime is not a growing problem in our state is by simply reclassifying offenses and failing to charge and prosecute offenders. But you can’t define away the impact on the victims.
Counterpoint: Pete Lee
Our community is engaged in an important discussion about public safety and police accountability. Prompted by tragic police killings, disproportionately of Black men (De’Von Bailey, Elijah McClain), public debate sometimes degenerates into partisan finger-pointing. Around elections, rhetoric escalates and becomes more based on fear than fact, more on polemics than reasoned policy. We must undertake our police accountability debate respectfully and civilly, relying on facts and evidence. The current climate where data and science are disregarded, where repeating falsehoods creates credibility, where internet claims are cited as truth, needs to change.
For example, a recent Gazette Guest Opinion described a front range “crime wave”, stating, “Crime is up all across the Front Range, both property crimes and violent crimes.” The opinion blames the alleged crime wave on contempt for law and police by Democratic legislative leaders who view police as “evil.” The opinion then states that Colorado passed SB20-217, “Law Enforcement Integrity”, removing liability protection from police for “simply doing their jobs.” These claims are as erroneous as they are inflammatory.
Disputing this “crime wave” narrative, Colorado’s Division of Criminal Justice states that nationally and in Colorado, all crime has generally decreased over the last two decades. Moreover, the report “20 Safest Cities in Colorado” located 14 of the 20 along the Front Range. There is no Front Range crime wave. Furthermore, as we debated and passed SB20-217, police were important allies. Their revisions were heard, valued and incorporated. As a result, the bill had significant bipartisan support, passing 84-14 overall (Senate-32-1, House 52-13). Contrary to the guest opinion claims, Democrats respect and honor law enforcement and condemn violence. Assertions to the contrary are fallacious.
Debates over crime and public safety are not new. When there’s fear of crime and violence, politicians advocate “law and order” and getting “tough on crime.” They call for more police and harsher sentences. This observation of H.L. Mencken is instructive: “For every complex problem, there is a solution that is simple, clear and wrong.” Criminal justice policy is nuanced and complex; it is not amenable to simplistic sound bite fixes.
Proof of Mencken’s proposition is established by Colorado’s experience with the 1985 Mielke bill and the 1994 federal Violent Crime Act. In response to rising crime, Colorado passed Mielke, doubling sentences. Relying on the Crime Act, we built more prisons. These two bills triggered mass incarceration and huge costs. Colorado’s prison population grew from 3,500 people in 1985 to 30,000 today. Our prison budget grew from $60 million to $1 billion. But with 50% recidivism, is incarceration the answer? Tough on crime is not smart on crime.
Colorado Springs’ Police Accountability Commission’s discussion about public safety should include assessing police responsibilities and budget. Proposals to “defund the police” are not reasonable policy options. They are simplistic and provocative. But reallocation of resources and redefining and clarifying responsibilities are policies worth considering, as, over the years, policing has experienced mission creep. Police respond to violent crimes, but that is only 5% of their work. Police now perform tasks they might not have been fully trained for. Should they be the first responders for mental health crises and assigned to schools? Or, should that be the province of EMTs and social workers? It is legitimate to ask if hiring more police increases safety and reduces violence. A Brennan Center study found that having more police does not necessarily lower crime rates.
I look forward to police accountability commissions undertaking their missions with respectful civil dialogue, free of partisan rhetoric and false narratives; and recommending policies grounded in best evidence practices designed to heal relationships, promote racial justice and bring our communities together.
John Cooke is state senator for Senate District 13, Senate assistant minority leader, and retired Weld County sheriff. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar in Quantico, Va., with more than 30 years’ experience in law enforcement. Sen. Pete Lee is the chair of the Colorado Senate Judiciary committee and has sponsored over 50 bills addressing the criminal legal system including restorative justice, mental health diversion, probation parole and reentry issues. He previously served four terms in the Colorado House representing District 18.