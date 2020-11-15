John Cooke is State Senator for Senate District 13, Senate Assistant Minority Leader, and Retired Weld County Sheriff. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar in Quantico, Virginia, with more than 30 years’ experience in law enforcement. Senator Pete Lee is the chair of the Colorado Senate Judiciary committee and has sponsored over 50 bills addressing the criminal legal system including restorative justice, mental health diversion, probation parole, and reentry issues. He previously served four terms in the Colorado House representing District 18.