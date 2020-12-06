Point: Luke Ragland
The academic, mental, and physical health of Colorado’s children have not been prioritized during the pandemic. As a result, we are irreparably damaging an generation of children and dramatically exacerbating inequities in our society that will have impacts for decades to come. Despite good intentions and hard work, Colorado’s education system has not shown that it is up to the challenge posed by COVID-19.
Fundamentally, our rigid public school system lacks the imagination and flexibility necessary to respond to the pandemic, and our children are paying the price.
Numerous studies have shown that school-aged children will suffer massive learning loss from school closures that might never be regained. Those academic gains are only part of the story, as children’s mental and physical health will also be permanently damaged by school closures. The proportion of mental health-related emergency room visits for children aged 5-11 are up 24% and up 31% for children 12-17.
The Journal of the American Medical Association calculated the impact school closures have on life expectancy. Researchers showed issues associated with missed instruction in 2020 will decrease our children’s life expectancy. They also found that “[t]his loss in life expectancy was likely to be greater than would have been observed if leaving primary schools open had led to an expansion of the first wave of the pandemic.”
School closures are causing massive, potentially irreversible damage to Colorado’s children. To say that we have let our children down is a gross understatement.
Early on in the pandemic, I was a cheerleader for pandemic efforts made by our public schools, highlighting the work done by schools across the state in the face of massive uncertainty. But as the school year approached, it became clear that schools were not taking the steps necessary to safely reopen schools. Denver Public Schools kept changing it plans, leaving working parents constantly scrambling to adjust. Some schools, like District 49 in El Paso County, told parents they were going to reopen in person, just to pull the rug out from under them later. Major districts across the state saw similar problems: failing to set up the procedures for a safe return to school, despite months to prepare.
Bizarrely, traditional public K-12 schools have been one of the least likely institutions to open after the lockdown. Bars, restaurants, marijuana dispensaries, offices, spas, salons, and even Mile High Stadium found a way to open safely while children sat at home staring at a screen.
Schools didn’t fail to reopen because reopening represents an intractable danger. An avalanche of evidence from around the globe has shown that schools can be reopened with very little impact on infection rates in the community, and many European countries have prioritized keeping schools open. Here in Colorado, many types of schools have safely reopened: preschools, private schools, rural school districts, and public charter schools have shown that it can be done. Sadly, politics seems to be the deciding factor in traditional public school reopenings, not science.
We simply haven’t prioritized schools or children’s wellbeing. In Denver, the mayor proposed a temporary closure of liquor stores and marijuana dispensaries, which lasted about two hours before being rescinded in response to public outcry. Meanwhile, in Denver and other districts, thousands of kids have been robbed of their chance to learn to read, without much recognition from school boards or other local elected leaders.
What are we doing here? Historians will look back on this moment with equal amounts of disgust and confusion. Our society has put the needs of adults before the needs of children. We let them down when they needed us the most.
Counterpoint: Kevin Vick
Educators haven’t let our students down, they’ve gone above and beyond.
The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on our lives, one that we’ll not soon forget.
While we don’t yet know in full the impacts of COVID-19 that will no doubt present challenges for the foreseeable future, one thing that we do know for certain is that educators have gone above and beyond for their students during these unprecedented times.
Back in March, a public education system that was short of resources, staff and underfunded by more than $8 billion before the pandemic, quickly pivoted from in-person to remote learning to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Teachers abruptly changed their plans with no remote learning training and no significant support.
In addition to their academic and social-emotional development, many students rely on school for their daily meals and physical and mental health needs. Similarly, parents and family members also rely on schools, but for economic reasons, allowing them to work while their children are at school. One thing that has been realized, if not reaffirmed, during the pandemic is that public schools serve a multitude of purposes beyond the typical scope of education.
As schools closed down to in-person learning last spring, educators worked to address and respond to the inequities that existed long before COVID-19, serving on the front lines to ensure students received access to free meals and Wi-Fi.
As the start of the 2020-21 school year approached, educators were forced to plan for various scenarios, including in-person, remote and hybrid learning. Despite seeing other frontline workers, such as first responders, medical personnel, grocery workers and those in the meat packing industry fall ill, educators shouldered the risk and returned to school, many doubling their workload to teach both in-person and remote students.
Teaching is a highly skilled, knowledge-based profession, and there isn’t an infinite supply of educators ready to fill in for those who are sick or quarantined. Unfortunately, we continue to learn of teachers across the country who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.
In spite of this, educators remain focused on ensuring that learning is effective and impactful for their students — no matter if it’s in person, remote or a combination of the two — through the remainder of the school year and beyond.
Teachers are producing multiple lesson plans for each class to make sure they are fulfilling each student’s needs across the various learning environments. They are working to comply with the various requirements for Individualized Education Programs, 504 evaluations, English as a Second Language, gifted and talented programs and combinations of two or more of these categories in every class.
With no training, they have had to become information technology experts and troubleshooters and have had to completely revamp their curriculum to ensure it is captivating enough that students will want to turn their computers on and remain engaged despite the numerous distractions while learning from home.
The public school system in Colorado has proven itself to be a foundational part of our society, and like teachers, it continues to be expected to do more with less. It’s no secret that teachers would prefer to be in their classrooms with their students, but that cannot happen until communities see their COVID-19 positivity rates drop to levels that would guarantee the health and safety of students and educators. Until then, educators will continue to go above and beyond, taking the lead so that every student thrives.
Luke Ragland is the president of Ready Colorado, a center-right education advocacy organization. Kevin Vick is a high school history teacher, parent and vice president of the Colorado Education Association.