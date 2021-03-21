Point: Rep. Mark Baisley
Every year all 100 Colorado State legislators are invited to propose five bills each into the lawmaking process that are ideas intended to improve the way government operates. But the statist (“a political system in which the state has substantial centralized control over social and economic affairs”) approach to the role of government concocts altruistic plans put into practice by the force of law.
Such laws are the result of more casual conversations among micromanager personalities who get themselves elected to public office. In 2019, the Democrat Party-controlled Legislature passed Senate Bill 19-039, making it illegal for a school bus to pick up students from adjacent school districts without permission from the resident’s school board. This silly law is intended to resolve conflicts between competing school districts without the superintendents having to work out matters professionally — like with a phone call.
The “Safe Storage of Firearms” bill (HB21-1106) is yet another example of city-dwelling legislators overplaying their authority to exact a practice that they believe would be best for everyone. HB21-1106 introduces a new Class 2 misdemeanor where “A person commits unlawful storage of a firearm when the person fails to responsibly and securely store a firearm.” The bill includes threats of imprisonment and fines to firearms dealers and their customers.
The motivation for this law is a concern that we share. However, this solution is not only worse than the problem — it is unmistakably unconstitutional.
To no one’s surprise, HB21-1106 challenges the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. In addition to infringing on the “right of the people to keep and bear arms,” the Fourth Amendment is also summonsed; “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated…”
This bill intrudes into our homes. The Colorado State Constitution holds this promise: “The right of no person to keep and bear arms in defense of his home, person and property, or in aid of the civil power when thereto legally summoned, shall be called in question…” But the most resounding conviction of HB21-1106 is the 2008 landmark decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in District of Columbia versus Heller which held that a “trigger-lock requirement (as applied to self-defense) violate[s] the Second Amendment.”
Having a gun in the home with the ability to defend yourself and your family is the core of the Second Amendment. The Heller decision crystallized that the meaningful ability to utilize the weapon in self-defense had been violated.
Of course, the disabling of personal firearms has been a primary goal of statists ever since the ink dried on the Bill of Rights. The Constitution has withstood countless assaults against the sovereignty of individual Americans. So this latest assertion comes with a crafty angle that attempts to appeal to our sense of anguish.
The bill is based on the premise that “Responsibly and securely storing firearms reduces firearm fatalities among youth and decreases the likelihood of incidents resulting in harm to children, including school shootings, youth suicides, and other violent tragedies; and Promoting safe and responsible firearm storage practices furthers the goal of protecting children and communities from interpersonal violence, unintentional shootings, and self-harm.”
The requirements of this law would be for personal firearms to be secured with a locking mechanism or stored in a safe. In other words, surrender your ability to defend yourself so that school shootings and suicides will finally come to an end.
Let’s address the hopelessness that leads to school shootings and youth suicides. Let’s stop teaching students the premise that life evolved spontaneously without purpose and that life is disposable up to the completion of birth.
Counterpoint: Katie BarrettI’m a Second Amendment supporter, gun owner, and know that great freedoms and rights come with great responsibility. My commitment to the Second Amendment does not eclipse the Constitution’s self-evident truths of the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Being a responsible American gun owner requires me to consider the safety and lives of my 330 million fellow Americans — and that means securely locking up my firearms, something I do not consider an inconvenience.
Following secure storage guidelines saves the lives of my fellow citizens, especially the youngest of us. This is our greatest responsibility. The threat of gun violence interferes with our pursuit of happiness and domestic tranquility.
I’m encouraged to see a common-sense gun safety bill, HB21-1106, advancing in the Colorado State Legislature. HB21-1106 will protect against unintentional shootings by requiring firearms that a juvenile or a prohibited person could access to be securely stored either with a locking device or inside a locked gun safe when not under the control of the gun’s owner.
An average of 63 children and teens die by firearms every year in Colorado, and gun violence has become the leading cause of death for children and teens, both in our state and in our nation. Ensuring children and unauthorized people cannot access firearms is a simple, concrete step to reducing deaths. In fact, a 2019 study estimated that if half of households with children switched from leaving their guns unlocked to responsibly storing them all locked, one-third of the country’s youth gun suicides and unintentional deaths could be prevented — saving an estimated 251 lives in a single year.
Reducing access to firearms can also help prevent school shootings. Research shows that in incidents of gunfire on school grounds, up to 80% of shooters under the age of 18 acquired guns from home or homes of relatives or friends. Additionally, hundreds of thousands of guns are stolen from homes, autos and businesses every year.
Criminals are arming themselves due to negligence of gun owners. We have a responsibility to prevent kids, friends, and family members who might wish to harm themselves or others from accessing our guns.
Contrary to popular belief, storage devices do not prevent owners from readily accessing their guns. The reality is that there are many affordable options for firearm storage that provide owners with access to guns in a matter of seconds while still preventing access by children and people at increased risk of harming themselves or others. Trigger locks are often provided for free by many nonprofits and law enforcement agencies across the state, or are available at a nominal cost. How do I secure my personal weapon by the bed? I use a biometric safe on my bed stand, and it takes 4 seconds to open. This alleviates the worry about getting to my gun “in time” if I should need it.
I agree that children should learn about firearm safety, but education alone is not the answer. As adults we cannot abdicate our parental responsibility to children. Children need parents and other firearm owning adults to model safe behaviors like storing firearms securely. This partnership would change the culture just as MADD conveyed the message that responsible drivers don’t drink and drive. Responsible firearm owners lock up firearms.
I have a part to play in protecting my fellow citizens, and I’m up to the task. I understand my rights and accept the responsibility accompanying those rights. I live up to my responsibility to ensure my firearm does not contribute to a loss of life, or life’s enjoyment for any of my fellow Americans.
Rep. Mark Baisley (R — Douglas County) represents District 39 in the Colorado House of Representatives. Katie Barrett is an accomplished sports shooter, member of Moms Demand Action and Colorado Gun Owners for Safety, and firearms educator.