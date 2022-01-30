The tremendous economic upheaval of the last two years has taken its toll on our economy. Since 2020, Colorado businesses have fought hard to survive, recover, and thrive. We’re not there yet.
The pandemic has continued to strain Colorado’s economy, impacting businesses of all sizes, and altering the fabric of our local communities. For nearly two years, our state’s job creators have endured extreme financial uncertainty, an ongoing worker shortage, supply chain issues, inflation, new government regulations and public health shutdowns.
While there was some good news in the jobs numbers released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics this week, Colorado is still lagging behind some of our closest competitors: Utah, Arizona, Idaho and Texas, each of which has fully recovered jobs lost through the pandemic.
The hole we must climb out of is much deeper than most and it’s a major factor as to why Colorado’s employment recovery lags behind other states. Employment declined 13.3% in April 2020 in Colorado, tw0 percentage points higher than Texas, (the second highest % decline among the five states) and five percentage points higher than Utah, which only declined 8%.
While the last two months of employment growth were strong, most state forecasts project a slowing of growth in 2022. The omicron variant has also had a significant negative impact to the state’s business community. A recent report from the Colorado Restaurant Association found 78% of restaurants say business conditions are worse now than they were three months ago and nearly half of restaurants had to reduce operations due to the variant. Additionally, Colorado job creators also face over $2.1 billion in new annual taxes and fees over the next several years.
The bottom line, we still have a long way to go to reach full recovery. However, we can control our own destiny if lawmakers recognize the costs and challenges Colorado businesses still face. Step one is to realize the crushing impact and job loss a bankrupt Unemployment Insurance (UI) Trust Fund will have on business and provide some relief.
The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund
Each state maintains its own UI trust fund reserve built from payroll taxes on the backs of job creators. The fund is used only to pay for state unemployment insurance benefits. A spike in unemployment means the trust fund pays more in benefits to unemployed workers and businesses pay more in taxes.
Think back to the fear and uncertainty that defined 2020. Businesses and schools were shuttered, families lived in lockdown, the economy came to a near standstill and the future remained uncertain. Unemployment skyrocketed overnight. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the policy response of state government, Colorado’s unemployment levels spiked in early 2020 and triggered the state’s UI trust fund to become deeply insolvent.
Colorado’s UI trust fund was unprepared for even a minor recession. Despite some efforts to bolster it in early 2020, its pre-pandemic reserve was sufficient only to handle 78% of the state’s historic high unemployment insurance demand. As a result of the soaring demand for unemployment benefits and the prevailing financial instability, the fund quickly depleted and, in August 2020, fell into debt. As of the December forecast estimate, there is a UI Trust Fund deficit of $916 million by the end of this fiscal year (June 2022).
Because employers are responsible for paying payroll taxes to the UI Trust Fund, a depleted fund forces Colorado businesses to pay higher and higher payroll taxes and premium surcharges per employee. In other words, as businesses are forced to evolve, innovate, and work harder to recover, they are also burdened with new regulations, fees and a huge tax significantly dimming their future. It’s like trying to run a marathon with a burning tire tied around your neck — it’s nearly impossible.
The opportunity
This session, the state legislature has the opportunity to provide real relief to businesses and their employees across Colorado by replenishing the UI trust fund.
Without action, the status quo will amount to a $5.3 billion tax increase to replenish the state trust fund and pay off the $1 billion federal loan. The steep state and federal unemployment insurance payroll tax for Colorado employers projected between 2023 and 2027, compared to a 2020 baseline, will undoubtedly close businesses, put Coloradans out of work and crush our economy.
Hat tip to Gov. Jared Polis for realizing what is at stake for Colorado’s economic health and we applaud his effort. In an attempt to alleviate this tax burden, the governor’s fiscal year 2023 budget proposal includes a $600 million cash infusion into the Trust Fund. Of this amount, $500 million will come from the state’s general fund and $100 million from discretionary pandemic relief funds allocated to Colorado by the federal government. Despite this, employers will still owe a solvency surcharge for two years and will still be responsible for repaying a loan of over $1 billion from the federal government given to Colorado due to the insolvency of its unemployment insurance system.
The cost of doing nothing
Unless legislators take action now, every business in Colorado will face historically high premium increases in the coming years — especially those that had to lay off workers through no fault of their own. It would be unconscionable to put this burden on the backs of businesses in these already difficult economic times.
According to a new analysis issued by Common Sense Institute (CSI), a non-partisan research organization, between 2023 and 2027, Colorado employers stand to pay $5.3 billion more in state and federal unemployment insurance taxes than they would at the pre-pandemic 2020 baseline.
Total UI taxes are projected to peak in 2025 at $1.98 billion, which will be a 284% increase from the 2020 level of $697 million. The high unemployment insurance tax is just one of many new taxes and fees estimated to cost $2.1 billion annually within the next two to three years, according to CSI’s 2021 legislative session review.
A proposed $600 million allocation in Gov. Polis’ budget proposal will move the base premium rate to a lower rate schedule beginning in 2024 and remove the solvency surcharge in 2025 instead of 2026, which will produce a $358 million tax reduction and preserve 4,700 jobs in 2025.
In Colorado, employers pay payroll taxes to the UI Trust Fund based upon a rate schedule in state law. Each employer’s base premium rate is determined by two factors: its former employees’ utilization of state unemployment insurance — a history of high utilization begets high rates — and the solvency of the Trust Fund.
When the fund’s balance is low, the state charges higher rates in order to refill it. If the fund is completely depleted, as it is now, the state charges high rates and additional “solvency surcharges” which are also set according to each employer’s utilization history.
The proposal by Gov. Polis
The governor’s proposal to allocate $600 million directly to the UI trust fund will decrease the amounts employers pay in the future by bolstering the fund’s reserve, which will in turn trigger lower rates.
In total, the governor’s proposal would result in employer savings of almost $560 million across the state over the next six years. According to CSI’s modeling, the measure would cancel the solvency surcharge after two years rather than three and return the UI Trust Fund’s reserve ratio to a high and stable level earlier than under current policy.
A simulation using CSI’s REMI Tax-PI economic model indicates the state would retain 4,700 jobs compared to the baseline projection in 2025 as a result of lowering the tax increase by $358 million.
In addition to the tax savings for employers, the proposal would also help businesses avoid some risks of layoffs and closures that they stand to face due to the compounding effect of high payroll taxes and other financial hardships associated with the pandemic. For instance, a small business of 10 employees who earn more than the base wage would pay between $418 and $7,252 less, depending on the business experience rating, by 2027. To a business struggling to retain employees and pay competitive wages, this could be a crucial cost savings. Keep in mind that businesses hit hardest by the pandemic — small businesses, restaurants, retail — will likely have a higher rate because of they had a high rate of use as employees lost their jobs.
Of the $600 million allocated to the Trust Fund in the governor’s proposal, only $560 million will be realized as direct savings for employers over the next six years. Because, along with lowering payroll taxes, it also increases the fund balance and bolsters the entire UI program against a potential future recession.
The fund’s position at the beginning of the 2020 recession was relatively weak and as a result, Colorado’s unemployment insurance program has fared worse than that of almost any other state. Even after recovery from the latest recession, the UI trust fund will be ill-prepared for future disruptions over the short-term under a continuation of current policy. A large cash transfer will make the fund more resilient in the short run and save the state’s economy even more money in the future.
Colorado is one of only nine states with an unemployment insurance program that is still in debt to the federal government. The company we are keeping on the list of a federal loan outstanding isn’t great—California, Connecticut, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and on.
The outstanding balance Colorado owes is just over $1 billion. If the loan cannot be repaid by late 2022, it will begin accruing 2.3% annual interest, which Colorado employers will have to finance through incrementally higher federal unemployment insurance premiums.
If the loan is not repaid soon, employers will have to pay the federal government twice as much in 2024 and three times as much in 2026 as they do now. This timeframe overlaps the highest increases in state UI payroll taxes, adding to the financial strain of businesses looking to re-hire or grow post-pandemic.
An Easy Choice
One of the single most effective actions that can be taken to fully recover our economy to pre-pandemic levels, save businesses, create jobs and help Colorado is replenishing the UI trust fund. 41 states have taken similar action to help businesses with these premium increases and it’s critical Colorado plays a leading role in our national recovery by addressing this issue.