POINT: Rep. Dave Williams
Our American government is obligated to use our U.S. tax dollars to help Americans.
Especially in this time of global crisis, upholding that mandate should be our only goal.
Despite the yearning of liberals to the contrary, our elected officials at all levels have sworn an oath to preserve, protect, and defend the freedoms and well-being of the American citizens we represent, not the rest of the world’s citizens.
When President Trump wisely closed travel from China and Europe, early on when COVID-19 became a household word, he did so to protect ‘We the People’ and to prevent more foreign infections from harming Americans. Even though many bemoaned his wise move at the time, many more Americans are alive today because of President Trump’s leadership.
Moreover, when aid to other countries is being proposed, what’s really being discussed is government bureaucracies funding other governments and their bureaucracies. Sadly, that means very little of the money, no matter how well intentioned, typically ends up helping those who need it the most.
We need only look at the recent lawsuits against American large banks, accusing them of prioritizing Coronavirus relief money to big corporations instead of the small businesses it was intended for, to see how government aid can get corrupted, even within the US. Now imagine American tax dollars being sent overseas to developing countries that are typically rife with systemic, internal corruption.
So where does that leave us? Are we to turn a blind eye to the needs of people around the world? Absolutely not. Instead, we should turn to the greatest weapon against poverty and calamity that the world has seen:
The generosity and expertise of the American people.
Well established for decades, Americans are the most generous people on earth. Reliably, Americans attack the world’s problems through supporting NGOs and other nonprofit, private organizations - organizations that are obligated to show results and are held accountable by their supporters to fulfill their stated mission.
As we’ve seen over and over, American generosity and expertise dramatically increases the success of relief efforts. From clean water being provided to millions of people, to medical needs being met, to relief and recovery in times of natural disasters, it’s been American citizens who have rallied to meet the world’s humanitarian needs.
With the well-established fact of American generosity, and the effectiveness of how our private sector generosity is implemented, it only makes sense for the U.S. and local governments to focus on getting Americans back on our own feet as quickly as possible.
Prior to the global pandemic, President Trump’s economic policies had ushered in an American economy that Democrats had assured us was no longer possible - an economy that was increasing the financial well-being of Americans from every creed and color, and by extension increasing the giving potential for millions of Americans.
That’s why every elected official's sole goal at this time should be returning the American people and our economy to the level President Trump showed us was possible, an economy that will restore financial security for our citizens and create new opportunities for American generosity and innovation abroad. Then the government should get out of the way and let Americans do what we do best, turning our generosity loose on the problems other countries are facing.
The Bible wisely states that, as individuals, we should look out for our own needs as well as the needs of others at the same time (Philippians 2:4).
By ensuring U.S. tax dollars are spent on helping U.S. citizens first and foremost, we will then be better able, as individuals, to help our neighbors around the world.
COUNTERPOINT: Corey Almond
How much we concern ourselves with the well-being of people around the world is a question worthy of conversation. We all understand how two values can be pitted against each other concerning the importance of our own welfare versus the importance of helping others. But these values do not have to be in opposition. It may be useful to think of our support for global health and development as an extension of this framework. While it is important to provide for our own health as a nation, it is also important to contribute to the health and well-being of the larger world. These values are not mutually exclusive, but mutually reinforcing. Furthermore, they define who we are as a nation.
Americans can be very exceptional in our drive to help people in our communities and beyond. Facing challenges together and offering our best to help the common cause is a special trait of so many Americans. I am heartened by how many examples of concern for others I have witnessed over the past month during this pandemic. We are a people who help others when we are able, and our support for global health and development should reflect that. According to the Brookings Institution, the United States spends less than 1% of its annual federal budget on foreign aid, which is about 0.02% of our GNP. As a percentage of income, we rank near the bottom of wealthy countries in foreign aid, despite evidence that U.S. foreign aid has positive results. This fact does not square with who we are as a people and it does not help us.
My experience in Haiti gives me perspective as to how difficult it can be to live without access to things like basic medical treatment and clean water. I remember a baby who was rushed 80 miles to the nearest hospital because of a disorder that would have been prevented with a vitamin K injection, which is standard at all births in the U.S.. After the 5-hour journey (because of the horrible roads), the family arrived at the hospital to find that it had no plastic tubing to administer medication, so the family had to find their own. The baby died soon after.
Participation in worldwide efforts to protect and heal is important for our own protection. At no time should this be more evident than now, when the effects of cooperation or lack thereof are felt everywhere. Recently, the administration put funding on hold for the World Health Organization due to criticism of the organization’s handling of the initial response to the pandemic. While some criticism may be justified, the WHO is still key to fighting the pandemic according to leaders in health policy, articulated in a letter to the White House which included the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Public Health Association, and Kaiser Permanente as signatories. Historically, in addition to leading the eradication of smallpox, the WHO was instrumental in containing the spread of SARS in 2003. Supporting these efforts bind us to the greater good and protect our health as well. Many societies have declined from a perspective of opposition to the rest of the world, and inflated self-interest will not play in our favor in the future.
To see ourselves as participants in a larger story rather than the star of our own show is important for our survival and to our identity. There are times when competition should take a back seat to cooperation. According to Bertrand Russell, it’s the only thing that can redeem mankind.