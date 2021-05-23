A couple of weeks ago, I had a delicate conversation with a close family member about guns. He’s an accomplished educator, but most of what he knows about guns he’s learned from the media. “I don’t have a problem with guns,” he said, “but these assault weapons shouldn’t be in hands of civilians. The rapid rate of fire makes them too lethal.” • Can you spot the two glaring misperceptions in the above? The first is the media’s pejorative applied to the most popular rifle in America, the AR-15; the second is the assumption that it is a machine gun. • This is not my relative’s fault. He, like millions of Americans, and even a large number of gun owners, has been deceived by a deluge of misleading messaging delivered by the media and politicians. • The origin of the term “assault weapons” is hard to identify, but there’s no doubt that it was adopted by gun control advocates to demonize advancements in fire-arms technology. • Let’s just admit this up front: yes, technology has made modern firearms better than ever. That’s what technology does; it makes automobiles safer, computers faster, cellphones more powerful and cameras smaller.
Advancements in technology have made guns safer, lighter, more accurate, more adaptable, more comfortable to shoot and more reliable. Durable lightweight polymers have replaced wood, and black finishes resist rust. Better design has made them modular so that gun owners can adapt them for self-defense, long-range shooting, competition, varmint/predator control and hunting. In the gun community, the AR-15 is known as the “Barbie Doll” of guns because of its capacity for endless accessorizing.
What technology has not done, however, is turn civilian arms into military arms. Civilian semi-automatic rifles, handguns and shotguns do not fire faster today than they did when invented in 1891. No AR-15 sold to civilians is a machine gun; no army in the world is armed with AR-15s.
Turning AR-15s into military weapons is solely the work of gun control advocates. Unlike every other modern miracle, they want you to believe that advanced gun technology is bad for you.
The playbook for this tactic was written by Josh Sugarmann, head of the virulently anti-gun Violence Policy Center:
“Assault weapons—just like armor-piercing bullets, machine guns, and plastic firearms—are a new topic. The weapons’ menacing looks, coupled with the public’s confusion over fully automatic machine guns versus semi-automatic assault weapons—anything that looks like a machine gun is assumed to be a machine gun—can only increase the chance of public support for restrictions on these weapons. In addition, few people can envision a practical use for these weapons.”
This is a startlingly revealing admission. Reasonable people crave clarity to make good decisions on complex subjects, but Sugarmann wants to confuse us to disarm us.
Calling AR-15s “assault weapons” is a classic guilt-by-association tactic. It opened the door for multiple angles of attack on modern firearms: the implication that these rifles are machine guns paved the way for the claim that they “spray bullets”; similarities in appearance to military firearms led to the moniker “weapons of war;” and images of the destructive power of military weaponry make it easy to believe these guns are “high-powered.” None of these are true, but “…a lie repeated often enough ….”
Perhaps most insulting is the claim that these guns have no purpose other than “to kill as many people as quickly as possible.” This is a ludicrous claim, and demonstrably false: lawful Americans have flocked to gun stores to buy about 20 million AR-15s to date. They have obviously found many purposes for them other than murder and mayhem.
In fact, the number of murders carried out with AR-15s is so small that the FBI doesn’t even have a category for them. Instead, they lump them in with other rifles which, historically, are used in less than 3% of gun deaths.
Using language to confuse the public is an old tactic. Those using it know we are too busy to fact-check everything; they also know that we are most alarmed by those things about which we are most ignorant.
Some of you will remember when popular hunting rounds were labeled “cop-killer bullets” and affordable handguns were called “Saturday Night Specials.” Those misleading terms have long since fallen into disfavor as the curtain slowly has been peeled back on their true purpose. However, they’ve been supplanted by more creative strategies.
In recent years, firearm homicide has been labeled an “epidemic,” even though rates of gun homicide have been falling for decades. However, likening it to a plague has other benefits for gun controllers; it allows gun control advocates to enlist the like-minded in the medical community to join the fray. Thus, gun homicide becomes a “public health crisis” to justify misdirecting millions in tax dollars meant to study true threats to public health.
The effort to draft the public health community into service of gun control was preceded by similar efforts to subject firearms to the whims of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, where they could be officially labeled “dangerous” and regulated into oblivion by the executive branch, skirting legislative authority.
However, I believe that humans are not as gullible as these spin doctors think. Anti-gun forces accomplished a flawed semi-auto “assault weapons” ban in 1994, but cooler heads managed to insert a 10-year sunset clause. When data confirmed that the ban had been ineffectual, it was allowed to die. I believe you can fool some of the people some of the time, but not all of the people all of the time.
In the short term, though, the misleading weaponization of language contributes to the polarization of society and contributes to distrust in those who practice it — mainly, government and media.
For example, Colorado 6th Congressional District U.S. Rep. Jason Crow recently told MSNBC’s Joy Reid, “There’s a reason why I didn’t take my deer hunting rifle to Afghanistan, there’s a reason why I didn’t take my military assault rifle into the woods to deer hunt.”
Crow is being disingenuous. His insinuation that there are guns for us and guns for the military ignores the historical two-way pipeline between civilian and military guns. For example, the Marines adopted the civilian Remington 700 for sniper use in Vietnam. In reverse order, John Browning’s 1911 pistol served the U.S. in two World Wars, Korea and Viet Nam, and became the preeminent platform for civilian handguns in the 20th century.
The reason Crow didn’t take his “military assault weapon” deer hunting is two-fold: first, it’s a machine gun of recent manufacture and therefore barred from civilian ownership. Second, many states do not consider the cartridge it uses to be powerful enough for deer hunting.
Rep. Crow then repeats the falsehood that, “These assault weapons were designed to do one thing: kill lots of people as quickly as possible and they are horrifically efficient at doing that.”
If Crow’s cause is just, he should be able to make his case without such subterfuge. When we find out he’s misleading us, we begin to doubt everything else he says — which is a shame, because there are other subjects upon which we might agree.
But his misleading claims have more far-reaching consequences. As an elected official, he represents our government; as a veteran, he represents our retired military community. When he uses those platforms so cavalierly, it erodes our trust in them, too.
Iowa Democratic state legislator Nate Boulton once said on the floor of the Iowa Senate, “The reality is that when you have a gun violence situation, and if someone is killed with gun violence, we’ll leave it to our courts to interpret and apply what the situation was that led to that death.”
At the time, I wrote that Boulton sounded like he consulted with a help desk in India for this sound bite. People can be killed with guns, as well as knives, fists and cars, but “killed with gun violence” should go down in the annals of political inanity.
In fact, Sen. Boulton had fallen victim to another gun control dodge. “Gun violence” is one of the most meaningless phrases in the debate, but it rivals “assault weapon” in the number of times it is used. It’s useful because it gives you two bangs for your gun control buck:
First of all, “gun violence” lumps gun deaths into a single category to inflate statistics. “Gun violence” includes gang violence, suicides, accidental deaths and even police shootings in the line of duty.
All of these are unique events that require distinct remedies, but packaging them together allows for only one solution: get rid of guns.
Secondly, as Boulton so aptly demonstrates, it absolves all parties from blame in a gun death. Consider a New York Times account of an encounter between two street gang members:
“Mr. Rice and Mr. Thomas had long arrest records on charges including crack dealing and gun possession. Both had served time in prison. Both had been suspects in other shootings. Both were feared figures in the Mott Haven Houses and the nearby Patterson Houses, projects notorious for gun violence and feuds between street gangs.”
Twenty years earlier, a bullet through the spine had confined Mr. Rice to a wheelchair. That didn’t prevent him from serving some serious time for gun and drug charges. Thomas had been arrested, and served time, for attempted murder, assault, weapons possession and drug charges.
There was bad blood between them because Thomas had beaten Rice’s uncle for not washing Thomas’ motor scooter. When they met at a birthday party, a fight broke out and Rice shot Thomas 10 times.
The New York Times wrote that “Daniel Rice and Kevin Thomas were living emblems of the ravages of gun violence in the South Bronx.”
Note that the Times did not find them living emblems of gang violence, or drug use, failed schools, revolving door courts, dysfunctional families or any other of several societal ills. No, ‘twas “gun violence” that took Kevin Thomas from us.
In 2019, CBS’ Scott Pelley slammed the AR-15 as the “weapon of choice” of mass shooters in an incredibly biased and unscientific appeal to emotion over logic.
The hard truth about this claim is the same qualities that make modern firearms attractive to lawful citizens also make them attractive to mass shooters. Improved accuracy, reliability, durability and flexibility make firearms the “weapon of choice” of everyone. AR-15s possess no magic powers that make them more suitable for mass shootings than for any other purpose; they are popular among mass shooters because they are popular in general.
Which means they are also popular among those who seek to defend themselves against such calamity. There’s no escaping the fact that taking modern firearms from bad guys also means taking them from good guys.
The May 16 issue of the Colorado Springs Gazette gives us hope that more reasonable voices might yet triumph. In response to the unfathomable mass shootings of March 22 and May 9, the Gazette’s editorial board outlined the warning signs the shooters exhibited beforehand. They pleaded with readers to heed such signs and notify proper authorities. Next to it, community advocate/organizer and columnist Rachel Stovall wrote, “In referring to Sunday’s violence as a mass shooting, we must avoid being misled into a debate about gun control. That is unproductive.”
I suspect that if you wade into the tide of disinformation, you’ll find at least as much ignorance as malice. When a reporter horribly mangles facts about the firearms that the Columbine shooters carried, he does so out of a cultural ignorance of the subject matter. He perceives that a dramatic listing of firearms and calibers lends his work an air of credibility. He can’t be bothered with minor technical details that won’t change the outcome of his story. Only they do.
By the way, in lieu of arguing with my family member, I took him to the shooting range. He happily admits to having enjoyed himself, and that his experience made him question what he thought he knew about “assault weapons.” In fact, he hung one of his targets on his office wall, behind his chair.
I believe he’ll think twice before repeating the phrase “assault weapon” again. We all should.
Clay Turner is the co-publisher of Colo|Spgs magazine and was the creator and longtime creative director of America’s 1st Freedom magazine, a National Rifle Association publication that covers political, legal and social issues surrounding the Second Amendment for 700,000 member-subscribers.