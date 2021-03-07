The image went viral. A helicopter flying above a frozen wind turbine in Texas, spraying “chemicals” onto its blades to thaw them out.
The caption read: “A helicopter running on fossil fuel spraying a chemical made from fossil fuels onto a wind turbine made with fossil fuels during an ice storm is awesome.”
It was an “ah-ha moment” for many of us who support, and advocate for, the production of America’s oil and natural gas resources. Wind turbines had frozen, and natural gas would ride to the rescue and the rest of the country would finally realize the folly of green energy.
The headlines in mainstream media publications during the early days of the Texas deep freeze clearly told the story:
· Dallas Morning News: “Frozen wind turbines, soaring spot electricity prices”
· Austin American Statesman: “Frozen wind turbines hamper Texas power output”
· Reuters: “Icy weather chills Texas wind energy”
· And closer to home, the Sky Hi News in Granby: “Frozen wind turbines could cause power outages in Grand”
But within a few days, as energy sources eventually began to have issues as demand surged in the extreme cold, renewable energy advocates and the media quickly shifted the narrative:
· Vox: “Texas power outage: Why wind turbines are not to blame”
· The Associated Press: “Texas blackouts fuel false claims about renewable energy”
· Vice: “No, Frozen Wind Turbines Did Not Cause the Texas Blackouts”
Like with most things in our country today, there seemed to be no middle ground and everyone took sides.
But much like that image circulating on social media, the easy story often isn’t the right one. Once you scratch the surface, you begin to see some nuance, and you realize what you’re hearing, or reading, isn’t always true.
And so it goes with our quest to create a cleaner supply of energy while keeping costs to consumers low and maintaining grid reliability. The real story is complex and nuanced, and unfortunately, the gray areas and substance don’t make for catchy headlines or heated social media posts.
For example, that image of the frozen wind turbine? It actually was a photo from Sweden, not Texas, and it was taken in 2015, not in February. And it involved a company spraying hot water onto a frozen turbine, not chemicals from fossil fuels.
While Texas’ wind energy output plunged in the early days of the deep freeze, power demand from many homes and businesses across the state surged. No energy source was perfect, especially when the power went out and water lines froze, but where there was access to natural gas it shouldered a sizable portion of demand. (See graphic on D4.)
As the Wall Street Journal pointed out, “Between 12 a.m. on Feb. 8 and Feb. 16, wind power plunged 93% while coal increased 47% and gas 450%, according to the EIA. Yet the renewable industry and its media mouthpieces are tarring gas, coal and nuclear because they didn’t operate at 100% of their expected potential during the Arctic blast even though wind turbines failed nearly 100%.”
We will continue to learn more about the Texas grid failures in coming days and weeks, and hopefully those facts and data will drive future policy decisions about our need for affordable, efficient, reliable, and cleaner energy.
But the past few weeks also have once again revealed a simple truth: We need a diverse and stable supply of energy to power our needs in the 21st century, and we will continue to need oil and natural gas to help meet those demands.
One hundred years ago, when he was shifting the power source of the British navy’s ships from coal to oil, Winston Churchill said “Safety and certainty in oil lie in variety and variety alone.”
Yet, in Colorado, and now nationally with the new Biden administration, many of our elected leaders seem hell-bent on promising an all-renewable future rather than a clean energy future. They’ve decided that the means — renewables — are more important than the goal of reducing emissions or pursuing a net zero energy future.
Are we trying to address climate change, or are we only focused on picking winners and losers for some utopian vision that will never come to pass?
Gov. Jared Polis’ very first campaign promise, a year before he was elected, was for Colorado to be 100% renewable by 2040. I don’t know anyone, probably not even Polis, who thinks that goal is possible.
So, again, why set it?
Politicians want to be aspirational and inspirational to drive their agendas and lead people. But at some point, as a society, we need to have realistic conversations about our energy needs and our energy sources, where we’re headed, how we’re going to get there, who’s going to pay for it, and what’s even feasible.
Renewables alone are not the answerLet’s start with this: A 100% shift to renewables is not realistic. That’s according to a coalition of 21 leading energy researchers.
Renewable energy sources require new infrastructure, expanded grid capacity and robust transmission methods. And, even with government subsidies, renewable sources like wind and solar only shoulder part of our energy demand and they still need either natural gas pairing or storage capabilities for when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow.
While renewable energy can be economical, the upfront costs to construct these sources are not.
There’s also an environmental impact to developing renewable energy, which is often swept under the rug and not talked about.
For example, the solar panel manufacturing process relies on nitrogen trifluoride and sulfur hexafluoride, which are potent greenhouse gases. Wind turbines also take up massive amounts of land, especially as compared to the amount of energy they generate, and the production of the metals and other materials needed to make their components impacts the environment. Their blades are not recyclable and as hundreds of wind turbines are being decommissioned each year, the massive blades are being buried underground.
Colorado-produced oil and natural gas not only provides energy for our homes and fuel for transportation, but it’s a critical — and irreplaceable — component of our medicines and medical supplies, fertilizers for our crops, plastics for computers, smartphones, and dozens of household goods, as well as the polyester and nylon that exists in clothing and countless outdoor products. Oil and natural gas are even necessary for making electric car batteries, solar cells, wind blades, and the steel that holds it all together.
In many cases there is no realistic transition from oil and natural gas because there is no replacement product.
So that means we need to continue to produce this product here, in ways that protect the environment.
The Colorado molecule
Fortunately, the oil and natural gas molecules produced in Colorado are among the cleanest in the world.
Under Colorado’s rigorous regulatory framework and environmental rules that are widely seen as the gold standard, Colorado companies are utilizing state-of-the-art technology and innovation to decrease emissions, reduce leaks, limit venting and flaring, and disturb less land.
The result is abundant, efficient and affordable energy sourced and produced locally in one of the safest and most environmentally sound manners anywhere. That matters, particularly if the alternative is relying on energy produced by countries with poor labor standards and environmental practices.
Think about it: If we obstruct local production, it often means importing oil and natural gas from foreign countries, punting our environmental impacts to far corners of the planet and jeopardizing our global climate goals.
The state of California, in its never-ending quest to be “green,” has intentionally blocked new oil and natural gas development for years. But now, even Gov. Gavin Newsom recently conceded that his state is “making up for a lack of domestic production from Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, and Colombia, and that’s hardly an environmental solution when you look globally.”
Renewable energy certainly has an important role to play in our energy future, but it would be shortsighted for government, whether at the federal level or state level, to unnecessarily pick winners and losers at the expense of consumer reliability, affordability and American jobs.
U.S. energy costs are 5 to 22% of a family’s budget, with the poorest Americans, or 25 million households, paying the highest of that range. Our policymakers need to consider the impact their changes to Colorado’s energy portfolio could have on lower-income Coloradans.
The most vulnerable among us are often forced to make drastic choices. “Heat or eat,” is how Jennifer Gremmert describes it. She leads Energy Outreach Colorado, a nonprofit that helps low-income folks pay their utility bills so they can continue to buy food, pay rent and afford medicine.
Heat or eat shouldn’t be a choice in 2021.
We are capable of producing the energy we need in this country to power our grids and protect our most vulnerable.
We just need the political will to use that domestic energy.
The group of researchers who said a transition to 100% renewable energy wasn’t feasible found that the best approach for transitioning to a low-carbon-emission energy system, which is feasible and less costly than other pathways, is a “broad portfolio of energy options.” The researchers were led by Christopher Clack, chief executive of Vibrant Clean Energy in Boulder, and a former NOAA researcher.
Powering the grid
To generate electricity, resources must be converted to electrical energy and delivered to Coloradans across the state through the grid, which is a network of generators, transmission lines, and distribution lines. Colorado has many available energy resources that utilize that infrastructure, including coal, hydro, natural gas, biomass, solar and wind.
Natural gas as a resource for power generation has been on the rise nationally. Natural gas can serve as baseload power, but it also pairs well with renewables because natural gas generation facilities can cycle up or down quickly to meet wind or solar variability and meet peak demand on our coldest and warmest days. As an abundant domestic resource natural gas is not only low cost, but it also has made a significant contribution to CO2 emission reductions over the past decade.
Utilities that are planning wisely for the future are looking to use a mix of energy sources.
Consider Xcel’s recent announcement regarding its Clean Energy Plan, which will double the utility’s renewable energy portfolio by 2040.
Xcel wants to cut the company’s carbon dioxide emissions 85% below 2005 levels by 2030. They’re correctly focused on meeting customer needs and reducing emissions, not propping up one particular energy source.
And, consequently, Xcel acknowledges it will continue to rely on clean-burning natural gas to supply reliable power as renewable sources fluctuate with the weather.
“(The plan) provides the blueprint for the nation on how we can achieve remarkable carbon reductions while preserving affordability and reliability,” Xcel CEO Ben Fowke said in a statement.
It will now be up to Colorado’s natural gas producers to continue to produce that resource cleaner and better than ever, and to strive to get cleaner as each year progresses.
We have the ingenuity in this country to power our grid and to deliver affordable, clean energy.
But we need to put politics on a shelf for these discussions, and, like that image of the helicopter and the frozen wind turbine, we have to scratch the surface and dig for the harder answers.
From an oil and gas standpoint, we need to acknowledge that renewables have an important role to play. And environmental activists need to ditch this idea that fossil fuels can be phased out anytime soon.
If lower greenhouse gas emissions, lower ozone-forming emissions, and sound environmental stewardship are the objectives, while also providing great jobs for the men and women of this state, then let’s put our shoulders to the wheel and pursue those goals together. Experts from every energy sector deserve to be part of the conversation that shapes our energy future.
If we bring all sources of power to the game, we can keep costs low, support jobs and our economy, and effectively combat climate change. It might not be a politician’s version of utopia, but it is a future worth fighting for.
Dan Haley is president and CEO of the Colorado Oil & Gas Association.