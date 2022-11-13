Alan Salazar has served as chief strategy officer for Democratic former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; as chief of staff to former U.S. Rep. and later U.S. Sen. Mark Udall; as deputy chief of staff and policy director for former Colorado Gov. Roy Romer, and in key staff posts for former Colorado U.S. Sens. Tim Wirth and Gary Hart. He also served in senior-level positions in President Bill Clinton’s election and re-election campaigns and in Hillary Rodham Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. He currently is chief of staff for Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.