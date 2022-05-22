Founded in 2010, Common Sense Institute (CSI) is a non-partisan research organization dedicated to protecting and promoting Colorado’s economy. Since CSI’s founding, there has been no other issue that has dominated our research, study and economic modeling as addressing the unfunded liability created by the Public Employee Retirement Association, or PERA.
It's no wonder. PERA is indicative of what so many of us have realized as the inefficiency and madness of programs that drive our state budget.
PERA provides retirement benefits to employees in more than 500 public entities and government-backed agencies in Colorado. It is a defined-benefit pension plan with every working member required to contribute a fixed percentage of their salary to a retirement trust fund that is invested by the board of trustees. Employers additionally are required to contribute a fixed percentage of their total payroll. In return, PERA members receive one of the most generous pension plans available, with maximum annual payouts reaching 100 percent of an employee’s highest average three years of salary.
The problem
Colorado’s public retirement plans and policies are more generous than we can afford. For example, any employee with 40 years’ service can retire with an inflation-adjusted annual pension payment equal to 100 percent of the average of their three highest years of salary. Full retirement is available at 30 years with a pension equaling 75 percent of an employee’s highest average three years of salary. This is exceptionally generous compared to typical private corporate retirement plans and public plans in nearby states.
Despite consistently high returns on the fund’s investments — a 10-year average of 9.4% — Coloradans are still facing a significant unfunded liability.
Think of the problem in terms of an average family budget. Consider a family who pays for a vacation on a credit card without paying off the balance after returning home. That same family is then forced to replace a major appliance and again pays with a credit card. Their monthly balance grows and with interest their debt increases. If they only pay the minimum amount each month and continue to incur interest on the debt, they never get back to even.
We find ourselves at a crossroads where several factors are compounding the PERA problem. First and foremost, the generosity of the benefits is extraordinary. And, second, people are living longer and taking advantage of the benefits.
A never-ending saga
For decades, PERA has experienced the phenomenon. Overly generous benefits, higher-than-expected costs and chronic underfunding has led to the unfunded liability. The problem becomes simple to understand: a massive imbalance between the generous benefits offered by PERA and what state agencies, local governments, school districts and taxpayers can afford.
The benefits constructed by the legislature and previous administrations are so outrageously attractive that it is nearly impossible for any normal amount of contributions by individuals and their employers to be made into the fund, achieve a 7.25% return and establish the funding needed to resolve the liability by 2048.
Again, think in terms of the family budget. At this point, we are not even paying the minimum monthly payment.
Compounding the problem is the matter of demographics. People are living longer and taking advantage of their benefits for longer periods of time. We cannot change the demographics.
The bad news, in this economy, the unknown and looming factor is the potential for a recession. A recession will make the situation worse.
The road to reform
In 2010, CSI first rang the alarm and warned policy makers that PERA faced a $30 billion unfunded liability or roughly $6,000 for every man, woman and child in Colorado. Perhaps even more significant, the continued growth of the liability threatened to squeeze the state budget and require a larger and larger piece of the revenue pie.
Fast forward to 2018 and the issue continues to loom. CSI, along with business leaders across the state, once again rang the alarm bell. In an open letter to state lawmakers, they wrote, “The findings of a recent (CSI) study show just how unbalanced the PERA system has become. Taxpayer-funded contributions into the PERA system from school districts, state agencies and local governments have doubled over the past decade to $1.6 billion a year. Increasing the taxpayer contribution rate was supposed to reduce PERA’s unfunded liability, but despite robust economic growth, assumptions on the costs changed, and the problem has grown worse. At the same time, retired teachers and public employees are getting bigger pay raises on average — in the form of guaranteed annual benefit increases — than those still in the workforce.”
In the eight years from the initial CSI calls for reform, the situation had grown even more dire. The failure to rein in benefit costs and ever-increasing taxpayer-funded contributions from school districts, state agencies and local governments have threatened to send Colorado down the path of states like Illinois, where public pensions consume one quarter of the state budget.
“We can, and we must, do better,” the group wrote.
In 2018, the state legislature reached a compromise and passed SB 200 with the goal of setting PERA on an improved financial path. Those reforms came at a high cost to PERA members and taxpayers alike. The measure increased contribution rates for employees and employers. It established an annual commitment from taxpayers of $225 million from the state’s general fund, and it created requirements for future automatic adjustments to annual contribution rates and retiree cost-of-living increases (COLAs). The purpose of these changes was to maintain a fixed amortization period of 30 years for paying off PERA’s more than $30 billion in unfunded liabilities.
In the first two years following SB18-200, the state triggered two of the potential four automatic increases in contribution rates, and, in 2020, due to delayed budget issues that came as a result of COVID, missed one $225 million direct disbursement payment.
This means that public employees and taxpayers will have to contribute a combined 2% more of pay towards PERA without seeing any increase in benefits. It also means that PERA retirees will see the growth in their annual benefit payments slow by .5%. While these changes may seem small, they are added to the more than 30% of member pay that is already contributed to PERA annually and amounts to an additional cost of nearly $180 million per year.
Good news — and an ongoing challenge
The good news, after more than a decade of alarms, is state legislators and policy makers are focused on the problem and making some hard-fought progress. Last summer and fall, under the very capable leadership of state Rep. Shannon Bird, the Pension Review Commission and the Pension Review Subcommittee invested hundreds of hours of study and debate. As a result of those efforts, Bird sponsored HB22-1029, a legislative measure that will address the growing PERA liability.
Thanks to the leadership of Bird and others, the measure passed, and the significance of this action cannot be overstated. Although the final bill was significant, the total multi-year general fund disbursement to PERA is not as much as the committee recommended.
If we can’t prioritize the stability of PERA in good times, this sets a bad precedent for tougher times.
It’s important not to get complacent on an issue as important and impactful as PERA. Given the work of the state legislature in recent years, it’s easy to think the problem is solved. However, not maintaining the commitment to adequately fund PERA reflects the same decisions made over the last two decades that got us to this point. We simply must fulfill our commitment and pay the price.