Don’t shop for a traditional house in the village of Whittier, Alaska. Known as a “one-roof town,” there are no track homes. No cul-de-sacs. No neighborhoods of traditional homes anywhere in sight.
The people in this town know nothing about homogenization, in which people of similar backgrounds line paved streets and drive themselves to services and jobs.
Whittier’s climate, terrain, economy and other circumstances create a unique housing arrangement that has an entire town living as one big family. Though strikingly enigmatic today, the community might provide a glimpse into a more common future living arrangement as housing evolves to meet rapidly changing demographics and market demands.
Most of Whittier’s 200-plus residents live in one building, known as Begich Towers. The community’s only neighborhood, Begich began as Army barracks to provide logistical support during World War II.
“We have a lot of people here from the Philippines, Samoa, Guam — from all over, really,” said Whittier resident George Weamire.
Residents seldom leave the building in winter, except to catch fish or fetch supplies from a boat. The building contains a post office, gymnasium, meeting rooms, church, homeowner’s lounge and the Kozy Korner grocery store.
Children attend Whittier’s only school across the street in a small building connected to Begich by an underground tunnel.
“They could not get there in the winter without the tunnel. With our strong winds, they could not survive crossing the street,” said Weamire, a retired teacher at the school who has lived in Begich Towers for 30 years.
Some condos contain one room. Others are large and spacious with multiple bedrooms and baths. Communicating in an assortment of languages, residents share meals and chores, play games, work through hardships and watch each other’s kids. If children have homework problems, they knock on a teacher’s door to ask for help.
The melting pot of cultures and families works, mostly because it must. People in Whittier need each other to survive. They don’t have nearby convenience stores, shopping malls, supermarkets or hospitals. Jobs are in commercial fishing, tourism, recreation, the state ferry service or the Alaska Railroad.
“When you’re here, you are here,” Weamire said. “If you don’t have a plane or a boat, there is really no way out.”
Driving is an ordeal most don’t bother with. Most Whittier residents rely on shipments of goods, food grown in a community greenhouse and fresh-caught fish. To get in or out of town, weather permitting only a few months each year, one must drive on railroad tracks through a 2.5 mile one-lane tunnel that changes directions every 15 minutes and closes each night. After that, residents have 60 miles of challenging terrain to Anchorage.
It is an odd arrangement relative to the way most people live in the United States. Yet, communal living with on-location services might become more common as the population ages and the nuclear family becomes less common. As demographics change, the single-family dwelling — and the car trip each time a resident needs milk — might become a fading trend.
Builders have overproduced multibedroom, single-family homes throughout much of the country. For a variety of reasons, including regulation, they have failed to keep up with changing demographics that require fewer traditional homes and more creative approaches to housing.
Sad as much as true, the traditional family — the impetus for the proliferation of single-family homes — is in demographic decline. Forty-eight percent of adults are single; 22% of Americans will be 65 or older by 2050, and by 2035, older adults will outnumber children for the first time in American history; 32% of young adults live at home with parents; 27% of children live with a single parent; and 11% fewer American households were middle class in 2015 than in 1971, correcting for inflation; and more than 50% of American households consist of only one or two residents.
As history proves, market forces will eventually demand correction of a housing market built for the past.
The AARP and the National Building Museum summarize the supply-demand dilemma in their 2019 publication “Making Room: Housing for a Changing America.”
“In the decades following World War II, the typical U.S. household consisted of a married couple with children,” the publication explains. “The suburbanization of the nation was driven by this demographic, fueled by prosperity, the automobile and the dream of home ownership.
“Fast-forward to the 2010s, when adults living alone account for nearly 30 percent of U.S. households — and that’s a growing phenomenon across all ages and incomes.
“The housing supply, no matter the locale, has been slow to meet the demands of this burgeoning market or respond to the needs of increasingly varied living arrangements.
“Deeply rooted zoning regulations that have long favored the standard single-family home make it difficult for alternatives to materialize. The result is a mismatch between the diversity of the nation’s households and the homogeneity of its housing.
“However, thanks to a groundswell of housing entrepreneurs who are making room for creative options, new design solutions are beginning to emerge.
The publication examines an assortment of housing trends — “offered at all levels of the market” — from micro-units, to tiny houses and accessory apartments to co-housing, co-living and more.
Up and down the Front Range, and throughout much of the rest of Colorado, entry-level housing has been a problem for decades and regulation is directly to blame. Builders and politicians from both major political parties claim the state’s “construction defects law” creates excessive liability that discourages construction of townhouses, condominiums and other multifamily dwellings. The trial lawyers lobby has successfully blocked efforts to substantially reform the law.
Meanwhile, communities grapple with proposed zoning changes to allow creative residential arrangements that increase housing options and density of neighborhoods.
A controversial proposal in Colorado Springs would allow “additional dwelling units,” or “ADUs,” in residential neighborhoods. City officials could reject the idea, or allow anything from garages converted to living space or construction of cottages or “in-law” units on existing properties. Critics raise concerns about ADUs altering the character of neighborhoods by creating a revolving door of transient residents competing for on-street parking. Others believe homeowners will abuse ADUs, using them as bed and breakfasts that operate like hotels in residential zones.
El Paso County commissioners addressed changing housing demands in December 2017 by eliminating a host of regulations that forbade miniature homes on wheels, known as tiny houses. The interior space of a tiny home averages between 200 and 300 square feet. Unlike recreational vehicles, tiny homes are typically designed to look more like homes, with wood siding and standard-looking windows and doors.
Commissioners amended the land use code to permit tiny homes on some residential lots, in all recreational vehicle parks, wherever mobile homes are allowed and in areas zoned agricultural. The move was barely controversial.
“I was a big advocate of this because tiny homes provide affordable housing for those of us over 55 or 65 who want to downsize,” said former County Commissioner Peggy Littleton. “During this stage of our lives, many of us want to travel. We don’t want a huge yard to take care of, yet we do want a place to come back to.”
One tiny house proposal intended for the Colorado Springs City Council would construct a tiny home village near the city’s airport to provide a new option for the community’s homeless population. Much like Alaska’s Begich Towers, the homes would create socialization around on-site businesses, activities, services and supplies.
It’s not a new idea. The AARP praises Community First! Village just outside Austin, Texas. Gazette reporters visited and wrote about the community, and The Gazette’s editorial board continues studying the concept. Developed by the faith-based nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes, the 27-acre development includes a market, community gardens, a medical facility and places of worship.
“Tiny houses have captured the popular imagination,” explains Making Room. “Their appeal is often rooted in a desire to simplify … From the Cass Community in Detroit, Michigan, to SquareOne Villages in Eugene, Oregon, supportive villages for the homeless or housing insecure have been emerging nationwide … Whether transitional or permanent, these neighborhoods offer residents belonging, dignity and hope.”
Few municipalities allow tiny homes, because they are not typically anchored to the ground or connected to water, gas, electric and sewer.
“In communities where they are permitted — such as in rural areas — tiny houses can be a viable and affordable option, especially for people who have access to land (such as their own or to a relative’s yard or a farmer’s field) and are just starting out or looking to downsize,” explains Making Room.
When faced with the tiny house question, Littleton was downsizing as the result of her recent divorce.
“When you are divorced, you don’t need as much room,” Littleton said. “A tiny home may be a good option. Personally, I like renting a small space. That’s because I can make a phone call and say ‘hey, come do maintenance.’ We need a lot of options for a lot of circumstances that constantly change.”
Although Littleton likes the advantages of renting, it is an option fewer can afford each month throughout much of the country. As explained by Gazette business reporter Rich Laden last week, “The cost to rent a Colorado Springs apartment continues to skyrocket and shows no signs of slowing from its record-setting pace.”
Rents averaged a whopping $1,215.67 in the second quarter. That’s a 5% increase over the second quarter of 2018.
The rising prices reflect the market’s failure to provide what consumers need. Federal data show single adults, such as Littleton, make up the largest demographic of housing consumers at 28% of the market. Despite that, studios and 1-bedroom homes and apartments make up only 12.5% of the country’s housing stock. The growing demand for a stagnant supply of rentals drives up prices.
Homes consisting of two-to-five bedrooms account for the remaining 87.5% of the housing supply. They are mostly built for nuclear families of married adults with children, yet that demographic amounts to only 20% of today’s households and that percentage is expected to decrease.
“America’s housing stock doesn’t fit the realities of a changing America,” Making Room concludes.
The organization’s report mostly blames regulation, in the form of zoning, for the market’s failure to meet demand.
“I’ve led 17 projects in my development career,” says Christopher Leinberger, chair of the Center for Real Estate and Urban Analysis at The George Washington University. “All 17 were illegal when I proposed them. The one that’s coming out of the ground in suburban Philadelphia right now took 11 years and two trips to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to get the zoning.”
Regulations are a common set of rules developers and builders invest in. Changing old ways of doing business never comes easy, especially when politicians, government employees, developers and an assortment of others have vested interests and something to say about it.
When El Paso County tried to lead the country with eased tiny house restrictions, some developers and homebuilders objected. County fire officials raised concerns, mostly about small window sizes that complicate or obstruct putting out fires and saving lives.
“It all depends on the will of the elected officials making the decision,” Littleton said. “We said it’s not an option to say no to this, so go find a way to make it work.”
The whole thing began when a mature El Paso County woman, who was no longer married, lost her home to a fire. The lot had sewer and water, and she had enough on-hand cash to replace the home with a brand-new tiny house. She did so, only to learn her new investment was illegal.
“Well, it wasn’t zoned for a tiny home,” Littleton said. “She could put a mobile home there, just not a tiny house. So, it was incumbent on us to say we’re not going to kick this woman out of a home she owns outright, just because she lost her original home in a fire.” Littleton and others on the commission had to sell it to regulators, while working out code requirements that would maximize safety of tiny house residents and minimize concerns of their neighbors.
“Once we explained what we were doing and why, people came on board,” Littleton said. “We made sure all tiny homes would meet minimal code requirements. We told the fire officials they could never get to a tiny home fire in time to save someone inside because the space is so small. Either the residents get out and get safe, or they don’t.”
Littleton has another idea she hopes county officials will consider. Her parents, now deceased, used to live part of each year in the community of Happy Trails, in Surprise, Ariz. Zoning allows residents to own slabs of concrete that can be used for tiny homes, RVs, or other temporary dwellings known as “cozies” or “snuggles.” Even converted sheds can serve as temporary housing, and owners are free to lease their concrete slabs to others.
“These retirement communities have pickleball courts, community centers and people riding around in golf carts,” Littleton said. “I think we are missing out on having this type of development for the robust retirement sector that would love to come to Colorado and park their motor home, their snuggle or their cozy for six months out of the year.”
Littleton suggests local officials consider planning retirement communities near one or more reservoirs planned by Colorado Springs Utilities. Among recommendations of the Making Room report is a return to housing more common before World War II, when the United States “had an array of midsize, town-based housing options that are largely missing today.”
Many communities zoned them out in favor of more car-centric developments that tend to separate housing from services. Known as “Missing Middle Housing,” Making Room describes midsized, town-based housing as:
• Ideally within a walkable area, close to amenities
• Never exceeds the size of a single-family house
• Mixes well with other building types
• Features small but well-designed residences, often with floor plans similar to those common in single-family homes
• Can be for sale or rent
• Creates a sense of community within a building and in the neighborhood
American ingenuity, combined with good will and the funding power of profit motives, solves seemingly intractable problems and improves humanity. The World War II generation, baby boomers, Gen Xers and even maturing millennials can look back on the way we used to do things and realize how much things have changed to meet our needs and improve our lives.
We don’t communicate the way we did when all phones were affixed to cords and walls. We summon safe rides from strangers on smartphones. Phone books and maps are relics of the past. TVs are flat.
Meanwhile, acquiring the basic human need of four walls and a roof overhead has become increasingly difficult for growing segments of the population, and not just the homeless. Increasing numbers of consumers need the kind of homes that don’t exist or are too hard to find.
Developers, builders, entrepreneurs and community leaders can and should resolve this with a market-based housing revolution. A country that puts robots on Mars can make room for all to have homes on earth.
Wayne Laugesen is The Gazette editorial page editor.