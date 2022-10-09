Last month, I co-led a bipartisan group of eight district attorneys in launching data dashboards that shed new light on how the justice system operates. While each district attorney approached this project with similar goals — to improve the justice system through increased transparency — I wanted to use the data to better understand crime trends and how we can take action to safeguard our communities.
As district attorney for the 18th Judicial District, serving roughly 1.1 million Coloradans, I used our new data tools to better understand the car theft crisis in our state and take steps to hold offenders accountable in my district.
Over 100 cars are stolen every day in Colorado. Unfortunately, not all of those stolen vehicles are recovered, and certainly not every stolen car leads to an arrest or criminal charges. As a result, it is critical that my office maximize the public safety and rehabilitative returns for those cases that do make their way into court.
Once someone is arrested, in most cases they can post the bond that is set by law for the level of the offense (sometimes called a "bond schedule") before they ever see a judge. For those who do not post the bond, the bond hearing is our office's first opportunity to get involved in the court process. Colorado law presumes that anyone who is arrested for a non-capital offense is eligible for release pending trial, so for each case, a judge hears bond recommendations from the prosecution and the defense and sets the conditions of bond.
But to better understand what was happening at these bond hearings, my office performed an internal review of all aggravated motor vehicle theft cases we filed in January of 2022. Juvenile criminal history was excluded from this analysis, as were juvenile offenders.
More perps with priors
We found that in 74% of those cases, defendants had prior felony convictions; 80% had prior misdemeanor convictions, and 75% had other pending cases at the time of their bond hearings for aggravated motor vehicle theft.
Our review of the car theft cases filed in January of 2022 also showed us the following additional details:
- Defendants averaged five prior misdemeanor convictions
- Defendants averaged more than three prior felony convictions
- Defendants averaged more than two other pending cases
- More than half of defendants had a separate prior or pending case involving motor vehicle theft
- 80% were on some form of supervision already — either on bond for a pending case, on probation, parole, or serving some other sentence at the time their new crime was committed.
On a PR bond, a defendant is released from jail by promising to appear and abide by conditions set by the judge, rather than posting a cash bond. When three out of every four defendants charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft have at least one other pending case, there is clearly a problem with the frequency at which these individuals are being released during the course of their case. We saw this play out in the case of Ilya Culpepper, a defendant who had four car theft arrests over two months in Denver and was repeatedly released on PR or $1 bonds, before he was arrested in Douglas County for stealing yet another car. He was then sentenced to the Department of Corrections in the 18th Judicial District.
In our review of cases charged with motor vehicle theft in January of this year, just 16% received PR bonds from the judge. This low statistic generally tracks for the defendants with limited or no felony criminal history, or who do not have other pending cases. Having a cash/surety bond instead of a PR bond doesn’t guarantee that a defendant will stay in custody and it doesn’t guarantee that they won’t commit additional crimes, but it does raise the stakes and incentivize compliance with bond conditions that always include a requirement that no new crimes be committed.
While our internal review of January 2022 cases is troubling, it is a snapshot in time. Taking a broader view of data from 2020 to 2022, on cases where motor vehicle theft was the top count against the suspect, we've seen a noteworthy increase in defendants who already had criminal histories when arrested.
This review includes both felony and misdemeanor criminal history, and only reflects partial-year data for 2022, but shows a clear increase since 2020, meaning we’re dealing with more repeat offenders than ever before.
Not just a local problem
The data tells us that rising car theft is a statewide problem, and the defendants we see in court are not limited to those people who live within the 18th Judicial District. In fact, more than half of the defendants we charge with stealing cars in the 18th come from outside the borders of our jurisdiction.
My office performed an internal review based on the home address and zip code information for defendants who had an aggravated motor vehicle theft charge. This analysis revealed that just 41.3% of defendants who are charged in the 18th Judicial District actually live in the 18th Judicial District. This data, coupled with our knowledge that most motor vehicle theft defendants have extensive criminal history and cases pending in other jurisdictions, underscores how reversing the car theft epidemic will also require a collaborative, multi-jurisdictional approach to hold these defendants accountable.
More than auto theft
You might hear reform advocates talking about motor vehicle theft as just a property crime, but the reality is far more complex. In the first eight months of 2022, in addition to filing over 500 cases that involve a motor vehicle theft charge, we learned the following:
76% of defendants were charged with something other than motor vehicle theft.
Nearly one in 10 defendants were charged with a felony for vehicular eluding. This means that they were actively running from the police in their vehicle. This is an enormous risk to public safety.
One in 20 were charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
More than one in 10 were charged with resisting arrest or obstructing a peace officer.
One in six defendants was charged with some type of identity theft related charge.
One in seven defendants were charged with some other type of theft.
One in five defendants was charged with misdemeanor drug possession.
My office filed counts related to robbery, burglary, murder, attempted murder, assaults, kidnapping, organized crime, DUI, child abuse, and virtually every type of crime you can think of. This is not just isolated vehicle theft.
Our response
The legislature has outlined the purposes of sentencing in the criminal code to include, among other things, to prevent crime and promote respect for the law by providing an effective deterrent; to punish a convicted offender, and to promote acceptance of responsibility and accountability by offenders and healing for victims and the community.
In response to what we see as a rapidly escalating trend in motor vehicle theft and associated crimes, my office has pursued more aggressive sentences in these cases both to punish repeat offenders and to act as a deterrent to those who would continue to commit these crimes. That isn’t a change that just happens overnight, but we are beginning to see a change in sentences in our judicial district as a result of these efforts.
That is evident when comparing motor vehicle theft sentences in 2020 with what we’ve seen so far in the first half of 2022. While there is still a substantial population receiving a sentence to probation where they can engage in things like drug treatment, we are also seeing a significant expansion in the percentage of defendants getting sentenced to prison and community corrections. In large part, those are sentences imposed when people have already been sentenced to other treatment interventions that haven’t been successful.
One reason my office is looking more closely at longer incarceration sentences on these cases is that the success rate on probation doesn’t appear to be on the same positive track as the majority of our cases. If you’ve reviewed our metrics on sentencing, our most recent data indicates that just 9% of those individuals on a probation sentence have picked up a new case in the following year. But when we look more closely at those cases where motor vehicle theft is the top charge, we see a different story. Our most recent data indicates that on felony-level offenses, 27% have picked up a new case in the year following their sentence. This is THREE TIMES the recidivism rate for all offenses.
We know this isn’t a local problem — it’s true across Colorado. The data tells us this: car thieves are often prolific repeat offenders who cross jurisdictional boundaries and commit other crimes in stolen cars. Very few are the joy-riding teenager in need of a small course correction in their lives. For these reasons, prosecutors in the 18th have sought, and judges have granted, tougher sentences to punish offenders and deter other would-be criminals. That may be why car theft rates in Arapahoe and Douglas remain the lowest in the Denver metro area.
Lawmakers must act
Looking at the top-level charge filed in motor vehicle theft cases, over 60% of them are class 5 or class 6 felonies — the lowest two classifications of felonies we have. In one-third of the cases, a more serious felony offense will overshadow the car theft, including charges like drug distribution and attempted murder.
While this has been true for a while, last year the legislature passed SB 21-271, which reduced penalties for theft of the lowest-value vehicles.
This data highlights an inherent contradiction. The vast majority of cars that are stolen are not rare, exotic sports cars. Over 85% of car thefts involve a car valued at less than $25,000. Under Colorado law, the consequences for stealing a vehicle are different depending on how much the vehicle is worth. First degree aggravated motor vehicle theft is a class 5 felony for a car worth $15,000, a class 4 felony if the car is worth $50,000, and a class 3 felony if the car is worth over $100,000. This means that families that can least afford to have their vehicle stolen — families that might not have a second car sitting in the garage or top-shelf insurance coverage to help with a rental — see less severe consequences for the defendants who victimized them.
While lowering penalties for crime has seemingly emboldened criminals to commit more crime, this legislative session we should reverse course. We should urge our legislators to treat all car thieves the same regardless of how much the vehicle is worth. To better deter would-be car thieves, all car theft should be a class 4 felony, and for repeat offenders, it should increase to a class 3 felony with mandatory prison time. Maybe then Colorado can shed the unenviable distinction of being the car theft capital of the United States.