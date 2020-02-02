Interested in learning about black history in Colorado Springs? “The Invisible People of the Pikes Peak Region” by John Holley is a comprehensive look at black people in the region from the city’s inception to the 1980s.
To learn more about the black experience in America, read these books:
1. “The Autobiography of an Ex-Colored Man” (1912) by James Weldon Johnson
Johnson, creator of the black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” shares the story of being raised by a black mother but also believing that he was as white as his school-age peers due to his biracial heritage. Throughout the text, Johnson gives firsthand accounts and observations of occupying two racial spaces, fitting into neither yet being forced to choose one.
2. “Native Son” (1940) by Richard Wright
Set in Chicago, “Native Son” features African American characters facing inner-city blight and endless despair. When the protagonist, Bigger, kills two women, one white and one black, his chances of escaping America’s systems of oppression are lost and his fate is sealed.
3. “Mules and Men” (1935) by Zora Neale Hurston
Hurston flexes her anthropology chops in this book. She gathers and documents cultural information from her native Florida and New Orleans and brings forth the beauty of common folk — their voice, their diction and their lives.
4. “Invisible Man” (1952) by Ralph Ellison
This existential text told the story of a lone, nameless black man navigating a white world and, eventually, we find him so isolated from society to align and protect himself from the powers that be. It addresses many of the social and intellectual issues facing African Americans early in the 20th century.
5. “Go Tell it on the Mountain” (1953) by James Baldwin
Baldwin puts the beauty and the problematic together by way of a young man attempting to negotiate being black, religious, unloved and possibly gay in 1930s Harlem. It’s a coming-of-age story and a profound look at repression.
6. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” (1965) by Alex Haley
Haley co-authored the autobiography based on a series of in-depth interviews he conducted between 1963 and Malcolm X’s 1965 assassination.
It’s a fascinating perspective on one man’s spiritual transformation.
7. “Roots” (1976) by Alex Haley
Roots tells the story of Haley’s matriarchal forefather’s journey from Africa, through the middle passage, and through slavery and is carried on by his descendants. The text was integral to African Americans wanting to know their family roots and sparking interest in genealogy.
8. “Song of Solomon” (1977) by Toni Morrison
This Nobel Prize-winning book traces the history of a black family and shows the nuance and complexity of the black community rarely highlighted in mainstream literature.
9. “The Color Purple” (1982) by Alice Walker
If there has ever been a story told about black trauma, toxic masculinity and survival, “The Color Purple” will likely come up. The Pulitzer Prize-winning book chronicles African American women struggling to survive life in the South among violence, brutality and ignorance.
10. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” (1937) by Zora Neale Hurston
One of the most important and enduring books of the 20th century, “Their Eyes Were Watching God” brings to life a Southern love story and is considered a classic of the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s.
Compiled by The Gazette