Empower parents with educational options
By Tim Scott
We are at the start of another school year, and millions of parents will be walking their children through challenges ranging from crayons to calculus. While families are facing homework, housework, and managing life, there is another challenge that looms in the background: access to school choice.
I know from personal experience the importance and power of access to a quality education. As I advocate school choice, I believe it is important to understand that I don’t view this issue as a fight between public versus private schools or Christian versus non-Christian schools. This is not a battle against anything; rather, it is a battle for something.
School choice has sparked fierce debate on both ends of the political spectrum, with parents and children getting caught in the middle. The sad reality is that while political officials are arguing with each other over educational choice, families are stuck in an education system that, in many cases, is failing them. In the wake of the pandemic, students across the board are suffering from learning loss because of public school closures, and students from low-income households were affected the most. It is estimated that students from low-income schools are 13 months behind their counterparts. That is unacceptable. Families deserve the option to leave a school that has left their children straggling behind.
As I was growing up, I experienced many of the same challenges that families today are facing. I moved four times by the fourth grade, so we didn’t have the opportunity to pick the best school. That’s why I advocate having good schools everywhere. Low- and middle-income families deserve every avenue to access the American dream for their children, and education is the first step on that road. And no one knows better than parents what their children need to succeed, especially when it comes to their education.
The polling data on this are clear: Parents want choices. A recent poll shows that school choice is overwhelmingly popular with white, black, Hispanic, and Asian parents. And these parents aren’t just voicing their opinions in polls — they are showing us with their feet. Since 2020, more than 1 million students have left public schools.
These parents deserve options that best suit the needs of their children. This isn’t an issue they can put on pause and come back to at a more opportune time. A lack of options now can have severe consequences for the future. We cannot afford to put educational opportunities on the back burner for our most vulnerable children. That’s why I’ve worked on legislation to provide assistance for children dealing with learning loss, provide incentives for additional scholarship funds for K-12 students, and eliminate barriers for families seeking to find the school that best fits their children’s needs.
One of the unique pleasures of being a U.S. senator is that I get to travel across my state and hear the personal stories of families from all different types of neighborhoods and communities. I have had the chance to talk with single-parent, two-parent, and even grandparent-led households, and I’ve discovered some common threads as these families are working to provide a life for their children. A mother that I spoke with at Meeting Street Academy in Charleston, South Carolina, summed up the sentiment perfectly when she told me that parents always want for their children to achieve more and become more successful than they are. That’s why parents work tirelessly not only to put food on the table but sit at that same table to look over homework and help with projects.
For parents, education is not just confined to the walls of a school building. Parents are a child’s first teachers. Whether it’s teaching them to walk or say their first words, parents have the power to spark imagination and set their children on a powerful trajectory. That influence doesn’t end once the child enters the classroom. The guidance, direction, and opportunities that a parent exposes their child to are extremely important. Just as I was inspired by my grandfather years ago, watching him sit at the table and read through the newspaper, children today follow the lead of the adults in their lives.
Parents are consistently conscious of the examples they set for their children. Their role in education is undeniable. Without a strong, guiding hand from my mother, I would be the kid who flunked four classes his freshman year of high school and was then lost to the system instead of a U.S. senator.
Just like my mama when I was growing up, parents today still want the best for their children. They know that if you get even slightly behind in education, you are going to be way behind in life. They understand that while we may not start in the same place, a quality education is the great equalizer. If their student gets into a quality high school, the chances of attending a Clemson University, University of South Carolina, or Harvard College increase significantly. I’ve often said that education is the closest thing to magic. Parents have told me their firsthand experiences of that magic at work.
I believe in empowering parents to advocate for the future of their children and, by extension, the future of America. Education is not a one-size-fits-all endeavor. It is the result of a partnership between parents and educators working together in the best interest of the children. The more choices parents have, the better chance their children have to succeed.
Tim Scott is a U.S. senator for South Carolina and has been a national leader on efforts to bring opportunity to every American family. As he continues to lead on the implementation of his signature Opportunity Zones legislation, Scott also plays a critical role in issues regarding workforce development, education, and diversity.
Will parents or edu-crats raise kids?
By Jay P. Greene
The fight over school choice is really a battle over a basic question: Who will raise our children?
If parents can choose how and where their children are educated, they are effectively determining how their children will be raised. Education not only affects economically useful skills, such as literacy and numeracy, but also shapes the character of young people by emphasizing certain values and role models. Parents have long recognized the importance of education in character formation, which is why historically, they had large control over who taught their children — and over what they were being taught .
But in recent decades, the role of parents in determining the education of children has increasingly been displaced by a professional class of experts. The fact that these experts have pushed schools through a revolving door of failed educational fads, from whole language reading instruction to open classrooms to Common Core, has done nothing to diminish their confidence. This time they have it right, we’re told, so parents just need to get on board and hand their students over.
The experts don’t just want to dictate how to teach dry academic content, though; they also seek to impose their preferred values on children regardless of parental concerns. If, for example, school officials believe that white children are inherently oppressors and black children are inherently oppressed, they feel empowered to teach this over parental objections. If school officials think children born as girls can become boys (and vice versa), they will help those children change their names and pronouns, which bathrooms they use, and what sports teams they play on — all while keeping these developments secret from parents.
In this “expert” model of child-rearing, parents may give birth to children, but the methods and values with which those children are raised are determined by professionals equipped with superior access to reason and science.
During the pandemic, this subversion of parental authority became hard to hide. Parents could more directly see what their children were being taught and could witness the false invocation of science to close schools and mask children, laying bare the abuse of expertise claimed by these professionals. Parents organized and raised their objections at school board meetings. The Biden administration, prompted by the National School Boards Association, tried to contain this parent uprising by branding them as domestic terrorists, but their momentum was too great, leading to upset victories for parental rights in election contests in Virginia and all over the country.
But grassroots efforts are hard to sustain, and entrenched bureaucrats can often wait until the protest’s energy dissipates to restore rule by professional experts. So, how can parents translate their concerns about the values and content taught to their children into more enduring parental control over education?
The best way to ensure that parents are in charge of raising their own children is to expand school choice. Once parents are empowered to leave an education system that is undermining their values or failing their children academically, the bureaucrats in charge will have to start listening. Parents will be able to use their taxpayer dollars to hold education officials accountable — that’s the kind of power not easily taken away when the political tide turns.
School board victories can be reversed in the next election. Laws prohibiting certain methods or topics of instructions can be evaded by clever school staff who simply relabel or conceal what they are teaching. But when parents exercise school choice, they can be mobilized whenever their control is placed in jeopardy. This is why every school choice defeat should be viewed as temporary, but every victory is likely permanent.
Following the pandemic, parental concern about controlling the education of their children has translated into an enormous expansion of school choice. In the previous legislative session, 19 states passed 32 new or expanded private school choice programs. It is essential that we keep up this momentum. To do so, we need to remind parents about the ways in which their schools teach values that are often at odds with what they believe.
Parents are concerned about academic quality, but they are even more motivated by threats to their children’s moral upbringing and character formation. Above all else, most parents want their children to be decent human beings who share their core values. When they see more of how their public schools place that moral development in jeopardy, parents will push for even more expansions in school choice.
Jay P. Greene is a senior research fellow in the Center for Education Policy at the Heritage Foundation.
The opposition? Only white liberals
By Angela Morabito
There is no greater coalition issue in America today than school choice. Seventy-one percent of likely voters support it, meaning that more people approve of school choice than of America itself .
A whopping 82% of Republican adults favor school choice, as do 68% of Democrats, according to RealClear Opinion Research. If there is anything the public can agree on, it is this. So why isn’t nationwide school choice a reality already?
Perhaps we ought to ask white liberals, whose opposition to school choice is as predictable as it is absurd.
Though most Democrats support school choice, that support comes overwhelmingly from black and Hispanic Democrats. In fact, white adults of all political persuasions are substantially more likely to oppose charter schools, vouchers, and tax credits than black and Hispanic adults, according to polling data from Education Next .
I saw this white liberal opposition in action during the Trump administration when I served as the Department of Education’s press secretary under Betsy DeVos, the department head at the time. At a majority-black private school in Milwaukee, predominantly white protesters rallied outside, waving teachers union signage, in opposition to the very kind of school choice program that let the minority children inside escape failing public schools.
Outside a Detroit public charter school that also serves a majority black population, the protesters were loud enough to attract the attention of some of the students inside. Three girls in a near-empty school hallway huddled together, chatted intently with each other, and then asked me what was going on. No one was mad at them, I said; it was only a political disagreement among adults. Judging by the looks on the three young faces staring back at me, I was less than convincing. Whatever message those protesters had wanted to send to us, they sent one much worse to the students: You shouldn’t be allowed to go to this school.
Decades ago, ignorant, racist people stood on public schoolhouse steps and refused to let minority children inside. That sentiment still exists today among opponents of school choice. And yet those who most loudly protest against increasing educational options for disadvantaged families often take advantage of the many options out there themselves, sending their children to private schools while denying low-income parents who can’t afford them the same opportunity.
Let’s be explicit about the fate to which these anti-school choicers would sentence the low-income students in inner cities: In Milwaukee, only 16% of eighth graders are proficient readers, and 11% are proficient in math, according to the most recent Nation’s Report Card data. In Detroit, the scores are even worse: 6% of eighth graders are considered proficient in reading, and only 5% are proficient in math.
The statistics are bleak in the major cities, but the failure of public schools is by no means confined to urban or underresourced areas. Nationwide, only 36% of public high school seniors are proficient readers. This is a national disgrace. Schools continue to hand high school diplomas to people who can hardly read and write — a horrifying symptom of an education bureaucracy that long ago stopped valuing achievement.
Of course, that failure is not spread evenly across the country. There are some excellent public schools in America, but the terrible ones are most likely to be full of poor or minority children whose families can’t afford to leave. Only 15% of black eighth graders are proficient readers, according to the Nation’s Report Card , compared to 41% of white eighth graders.
For the whole country, this is an embarrassment. But for black and Hispanic students, it is an emergency.
This is not a problem of resources — it’s a problem of political will. America spends more than all Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries but one, Luxembourg, to educate one student for one school year. And yet we rank in the middle of the pack in terms of test scores. Our investment isn’t paying off because so much of it is sunk into school systems that continually fail the students they purport to serve.
Moreover, if the cost to taxpayers was what concerned anti-school choicers, they have picked the wrong side of the debate: In 42 states , it is cheaper to educate a student in a private school than in a public one.
The political Left, including the teachers unions, talk a big game about “equity” and “racial justice.” They have it backward: Racial justice in education means letting all families, regardless of zip code, choose where their children will learn. The Left opposes school choice at its own political peril and at the peril of America’s children.
Angela Morabito is a policy fellow with the Independent Women’s Forum and the spokesperson for the Defense of Freedom Institute.