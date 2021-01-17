Debbie Brown is the president of Colorado Business Roundtable, a public policy organization comprised of executives from some of the state’s largest employers. Kristin Strohm is the president & CEO of the Common Sense Institute, a nonprofit, free-enterprise think tank focused on Colorado’s economy. Also contributing to this commentary: Liz Peetz, vice president of government affairs at the Colorado Association of Realtors; Chris Schmidt, Denver managing partner with Colorado Marketplace at Deloitte; Dave Davia, executive vice president and CEO with the Rocky Mountain Mechanical Contractors Association; Scott Hughes, national director of Strategic Initiatives Group, Apple; Terry Stevinson, shareholder with Stevinson Group, Inc., and Roberta Robinette, president of AT&T, Colorado.