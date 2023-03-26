We are rapidly approaching the anniversary of the Colorado Legislature’s passage of RHEA, the Reproductive Health Equity Act.

RHEA went far beyond the parameters outlined in the Roe/Casey Supreme Court decisions to extend access to abortion for women at any time in pregnancy and for any reason. Now, Colorado legislators aspire to go far beyond RHEA to mandate free abortions, dictate medical practice, marginalize the role of parents, and restrain pregnancy resource centers in their relentless quest to increase access to abortion. They are willing to undermine some of the principles of federalism to protect unfettered abortion.

“RHEA 2.0” is three abortion/gender-affirming rights bills introduced in March into the Legislature that collectively will have a profound impact in Colorado and reverberate across the country. For unqualified abortion-rights supporters, there will be reason to cheer. For the rest of us, this effort might redefine the term “March madness.”

Senate Bill 23-190 flagrantly promotes viewpoint discrimination and challenges the First Amendment rights of pro-life Pregnancy Resource Centers (PRCs). Under the guise of consumer protection, the bill restricts advertising for PRCs and bans a specific medical protocol — abortion pill reversal. The bill’s supporters claim that PRCs use deceptive advertising to lure women into pregnancy counseling, which is little more than anti-abortion rhetoric, misinformation and evangelization.

The bill would prohibit advertising that suggests PRCs offer abortion, abortion referral or emergency contraception. The bill claims abortion pill reversal is “not supported by science or clinical standards” and one of the physician proponents called it “medical fraud.”

That’s a lot to unbundle. Nobody, especially PRCs, want to mislead women. They view their mission as empowering women and giving them the information and resources they need so that they truly have choices — not decisions coerced by financial insecurity, unsupportive or abusive partners, or sex traffickers. PRCs provide an array of support to women either directly or by referral. This might include pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, STD testing, free/subsidized health care, counseling, adoption, housing, safe homes, employment assistance, food and baby supplies.

They walk with women throughout their pregnancy and beyond. They don’t abandon women because of the choices they make. They offer services to women who choose to parent or place their baby for adoption, as well as those who choose abortion. Their post-abortion recovery services are valued by many women.

Most PRCs are volunteer, faith-based organizations, but their mission is not to evangelize or shame. Most provide a disclaimer on their webpage that they don’t provide abortions or abortion referrals. There would be little objection to transparency. However, the devil is in the details.

Defining deception

What constitutes “deceptive advertising?” Based on the sponsor’s responses during the bill’s first Senate committee hearing, almost any language a PRC might choose is deceptive. “Unplanned pregnancy? Need help? Call this number” would violate the terms of the bill. Apparently, almost any use of the term “pregnancy” or “counseling” must also include a disclaimer. Any reference to abortion pill reversal would be considered a deceptive trade practice. The bill could result in costly litigation and fines undermining the ability of PRCs to perform their mission and serve women and their families.

The irony is that the supporters of the bill view Planned Parenthood as the paragon of truth. No deceptive advertising there! They believe only an abortion clinic can provide fair, “nonjudgmental” pregnancy counseling. Never mind that their “comprehensive reproductive health care” generally doesn’t include prenatal services or that other facts belie this characterization.

The truth is that Planned Parenthood has a financial interest in every pregnant woman who walks through their doors and chooses abortion. PRCs don’t have any such financial conflict of interest. Do you suppose it is just a coincidence, that many women report they were never offered a chance to see their ultrasound? Or that Planned Parenthood dehumanizes the developing human on its webpage and in their offices by calling a first and second trimester fetus “pregnancy tissue.” Why is it that you could receive pregnancy counseling at Planned Parenthood and never hear a thing about what you are aborting? You can’t “terminate a pregnancy” without ending the life of a unique, vital human being. Shouldn’t that constitute deceptive trade practices?

An analysis of the 2019-2020 Planned Parenthood Annual Report suggests that in 2018-2019, abortions made up 96.4% of their pregnancy outcomes while prenatal services only made up 2.3%, miscarriage care, 0.6%, and adoption, 0.7%. Those numbers don’t suggest that Planned Parenthood’s pregnancy counseling empowers women to choose life. Rather it suggests that they foment women’s fears: You can’t finish your education without abortion; you can’t have a successful career without abortion; your relationship with your partner won’t last without an abortion, or you can’t care for a child who might have a congenital disability.

Restricting reversal SB 23-190 would not only stop PRCs from advertising abortion pill reversal, but they would also make it unprofessional conduct for a physician to prescribe the protocol. Why is that relevant to the women of Colorado?

Medication abortions constitute nearly 70% of abortions in Colorado. They are performed using a two-drug regimen of mifepristone and misoprostol. Mifepristone competes with natural progesterone for progesterone receptors in the uterus and antagonizes the action of progesterone to sustain the pregnancy. Misoprostol is typically administered 24-48 hours after the mifepristone. Misoprostol initiates contractions of the uterus to expel the developing embryo or fetus.

For a small minority of women, after ingesting the mifepristone, but before taking the misoprostol, they have a sudden change of heart. They believe they made a horrible mistake and regret their decision. They are frantic to save their baby. Abortion pill reversal offers them hope.

Abortion-rights advocates promoting SB 23-190 can’t abide that decision. For them, changing your mind suggests that abortion is not an unqualified moral good — nothing to “shout” about. It would bring “stigma and shame” to women who chose to complete their abortion. This appears to be the motivation for the unprecedented assault on a women’s right to choose. Under SB 23-190, a woman would essentially be unable to withdraw her consent from the abortion procedure.

The attack on abortion pill reversal is abetted by professional medical societies who are unabashedly abortion-rights advocates. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Medical Association are not shy in proclaiming their allegiance to abortion rights in their position statements and in the editorial content of the medical journals that they sponsor. It should not come as a surprise that they are not unbiased arbiters of the scientific evidence pertaining to abortion pill reversal.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Medical Association denounce the progesterone-mediated abortion pill reversal protocol. Their opposition is used to bolster bills like SB 23-190.

APR is effective

So, what is the evidence for abortion pill reversal? It starts with a plausible scientific rationale. If you flood a woman with natural progesterone, you could outcompete mifepristone for the progesterone receptors and mitigate the effect of the mifepristone to compromise the pregnancy.

Is there evidence that this mechanism is applicable? Yes, on two fronts. First, animal research has confirmed that you can reverse the effects of mifepristone with progesterone. Second, a large, randomized trial in humans of a different progestin demonstrated that if the progestin is administered with mifepristone in a medication abortion, it quadruples the chances of an ongoing pregnancy. These two lines of evidence provide proof of principle for the protocol.

The direct evidence for the efficacy of APR comes from a few small case reports and one large case series involving over 700 women. The administration of high-dose natural progesterone within 72 hours of taking the first abortion pill, mifepristone, resulted in twice the rate of continuing pregnancies compared to historic controls.

The only randomized, placebo-controlled trial of APR was terminated prematurely for safety concerns. It was too small to derive any statistically significant conclusions. It turns out that not taking progesterone in this small trial was associated with hemorrhage that required surgical intervention in two patients and transfusion in one.

Only one patient in the progesterone arm of the study had hemorrhage and she did not require intervention. This would suggest that taking progesterone was safer than simply not taking the second abortion pill in the event a woman changed her mind. Even with the limited number of patients enrolled, those taking progesterone had twice the rate of continuing pregnancies compared to placebo — tracking the experience in the case series.

And progesterone, in a dose similar to that used in APR, has been used for decades in an attempt to prevent miscarriages. It turns out it is only effective for those women who have a threatened miscarriage after a history of recurrent miscarriages. Nonetheless, this experience demonstrated that progesterone used in this manner is entirely safe.

There are three levels of evidence commonly used for clinical guidelines. Evidence from a case series is considered low level evidence. The highest level of evidence is obtained from one or more large randomized, placebo-controlled trials which was tried, but abandoned in APR.

The use of low-level evidence can still drive a moderate or even strong clinical recommendation. This can happen when the proposed intervention is safe, particularly relative to the alternatives, and the perceived benefit very high, such as a life saved. This scenario perfectly applies to the APR protocol — contrary to what ACOG and the AMA have claimed. Given the evidence, is it even ethical to withhold information regarding APR from women during the abortion as is the current practice at abortion clinics?

Compulsory coverage

Another bill is SB 23-189. The bill would expand access to and health care coverage for HIV prevention and treatment drugs. It prohibits the practice of “stepped care” in HIV — using cheaper or generic drugs instead of more expensive brand names that have similar but potentially slightly reduced efficacy.

The more notable requirement imposed by SB 23-189 is that it prohibits a health insurance carrier from imposing any copays or coinsurance for STD care, sterilization services, contraceptives/devices and abortion. It would allow minors to enroll in a state-funded, family planning-related services program that includes abortion, without informing parents or obtaining parental consent. It mandates free transportation to/from abortion services in conjunction with the state-funded family services program, i.e., minors could be transported without their parents’ knowledge or permission.

SB 23-189 shows the real priorities for the Legislature. And it is not making delivering a baby affordable by expanding coverage and eliminating copays for prenatal and post-partum care — which Democrats in the Senate opposed during the amendment process.

It’s not even eliminating the cost of critical drugs such as anti-hypertensives or diabetic medications. No, as with RHEA, the Legislature’s top priority in RHEA 2.0 is abortion. By catering to the abortion industrial complex, the Legislature once again shows its true colors.

And then there is SB 23-188, which outlines protections for accessing reproductive health care (including abortion and gender-affirming care) and reproductive health care providers. Malpractice insurance carriers couldn’t discriminate against clinicians for performing reproductive health care.

Besides prohibiting the termination or failure to renew malpractice coverage, the bill would prevent insurers from increasing rates solely on the basis of their reproductive health services.

It would also restrict health insurers and the Colorado Medical Board from denying privileges or sanctioning clinicians based on their legally performed reproductive health care services as long as they met “generally accepted standards.”

Colorado law enforcement and judicial officials would be prohibited from cooperating with officials from other states who were pursuing civil or criminal cases for violations of their civil or criminal statues as long as the targeted activities were legal in Colorado. It would require amending interstate extradition agreements. It would add reproductive health care workers to the list of people whose personal information could be withheld from publicly available sources on the internet.

The bill prevents local officials from exercising control over the placement of a reproductive health care facility in their jurisdiction. And finally, the bill authorizes the attorney general and individual citizens to pursue litigation if they perceive any violation of RHEA.

Privileged providers

At first glance, SB 23-188 might appear to be reasonable. However, if you dig a little deeper, problems become apparent. The language of the bill does not just protect, but rather, privileges reproductive health care workers and those providing gender-affirming care. It would chill earnest inquiries into professional competence. Care “not violating Colorado law” is a low bar for reproductive health care workers. It leaves room for questionable clinical practices resulting in multiple poor clinical outcomes and even serial malpractice suits without any ramifications for malpractice insurance premiums, health plan participation, or credentialing.

Additionally, because “generally accepted standards” are determined by one’s peers, and the peers of abortion providers are other abortion providers, there can be an incestuous relationship that stifles accountability.

The danger is illustrated by a tragic case several years ago. A Colorado abortionist performed a late, second-trimester abortion on a woman and left a 4-centimeter piece of the fetal skull behind. The woman subsequently required a hysterectomy because of recurrent heavy menstrual bleeding. She was rendered infertile and sued the abortionist.

Some medical complications are inevitable in the course of a physician’s practice. However, certain complications, by their very nature, suggest a degree of carelessness, if not incompetence. In this case, despite leaving a piece of the fetus behind in the abortion, expert abortion provider witnesses testified to the exemplary care the defendant provided and the physician was not held liable.

SB 23-188’s wording would ensure that outcomes like this, even if they were recurrent, would have no bearing on the physician’s malpractice insurance or credentialing. Combined with the lack of health and safety regulations pertaining to abortion clinics in Colorado, the health and life of women throughout the state might be placed in serious jeopardy.

SB 23-188 would also protect Colorado abortion providers who perform telehealth abortions and provide abortion medications to residents of another state in direct violation of their laws. Even though an abortionist resides in Colorado, they are acting in the same capacity as a physician in the other state, yet they have no clinical or legal culpability. That is not just and undermines the governing principles of a federalist country.

If you put the shoe on the other foot, it is easier to recognize the downside of this political approach. Suppose a clinician in another state where conversion therapy for sexual orientation remains legal, advertises in Colorado, performs telehealth therapy sessions, and prescribes anti-psychotic drugs to a Colorado citizen, shouldn’t Colorado’s medical and legal officials have recourse?

Towns and cities that have no desire to have an abortion clinic in their jurisdiction won’t have grounds to oppose the clinic. An abortion provider can target a vulnerable high school, low-income neighborhood, or BIPOC neighborhoods, and local government will have no cause under SB 23-188 to oppose them.

The people of Colorado have indicated that they want choice. RHEA 2.0 undermines that goal. It steers private and public funding toward the provision of abortion rather than prenatal care and removes limitations on where abortion clinics can be located. It implicitly discourages repercussions for abortion providers who practice virtually in other states and, potentially, for those who have poor clinical outcomes. It deprives women of the right to continue a pregnancy despite the explicit language of RHEA to guarantee that right. And it delves inappropriately into the practice of medicine, based on ideology and not science, when it bans APR. The people of Colorado deserve better. Colorado legislators and our governor need to hear our voices.

Thomas J. Perille, M.D., is president of Democrats for Life of Colorado. Before his retirement as a board-certified internal medicine physician, he was a hospital medicine specialist at Denver’s St. Joseph Hospital, where he had served as chief of the Department of Hospital Medicine. Since retirement, he has performed volunteer work at St. Joseph’s Caritas Internal Medicine Clinic, which serves a primarily indigent population. He also has been an assistant clinical professor of medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.