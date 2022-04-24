Thomas J. Perille, M.D., is president of Democrats for Life of Colorado. Prior to his retirement as a board-certified internal medicine physician, he was a hospital medicine specialist at Denver’s St. Joseph Hospital, where he had served as chief of the Department of Hospital Medicine. Since retirement, he has performed volunteer work at St. Joseph’s Caritas Internal Medicine Clinic, which serves a primarily indigent population. He also has been an assistant clinical professor of medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.