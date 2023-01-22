After winning reelection by 546 votes, Colorado’s Third Congressional District Rep. Lauren Boebert led a minority effort to block U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, from becoming speaker of the House — a role second only to the vice presidency in succession to the presidency. She and 19 other Republicans, largely following her lead, held out for major concessions reducing the speaker’s authority and changing congressional processes. The board questioned Boebert last week about the controversial crusade and presents the discussion here.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert: I saw the editorial that came out (in The Gazette) and maybe my positions weren’t quite understood. While you’re in the middle of a poker match, you don’t show your cards. So, there were negotiations that were taking place. This is not something that any of us wanted to take public or to become a public showdown on the House floor. We started negotiations last summer, and we weren’t taken very seriously in the summer with those meetings because there was supposed to be a massive red wave and a handful of people who had concerns about the way Congress operates didn’t matter much. I criticized both parties for centralizing power at the top in Congress, and we were working diligently to decentralize that power and empower each individual member of Congress more. And one of those things started with the motion to vacate. This is something that I brought to Kevin McCarthy’s attention early on. This is something that we’ve had for almost 200 years. Thomas Jefferson wrote the motion to vacate, and this gives each individual member a check and a balance on the speaker, the second in line to the presidency (after the vice president). We saw (Democratic former House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi change that after almost 200 years of having the motion to vacate.
Nancy changed that, took that power away from each individual member and centralized that power. Kevin McCarthy had intentions to follow her precedents and keep things the way that she had them. I had let him know that was my hard line, and that’s where negotiations began. You can’t have negotiations in the absence of trust, and you can’t demand more responsibility and less accountability. So, this was something that was very important to me. And eventually we were successful in obtaining that. But some of the other things that we were working toward weren’t for personal gain. They were to empower each individual member and change a broken Congress. And we made historic fundamental changes to begin to correct the way Congress operates. Some of those negotiations, the concessions that were accepted by Speaker McCarthy, include single-subject legislation. This is something that 47 state legislatures have. And if we could have 47 out of 50 states agree that single-subject legislation is important, then we certainly should fight for that at a federal level.
Gazette editorial board: There were other concessions, correct?
Boebert: We also have 72 hours to read a bill before we vote on it. And this seems simple. It seems like something that we shouldn’t have to fight over. But it was tough to get. And now the days of having to pass a bill to find out what’s in it are gone. … So, this was a huge transformational change that we were able to accomplish. And then there were also demands on just bringing simple legislation up for a vote. For instance, term limits, the fair tax, the border, the Texas-built border plan and so much more that now requires a vote on the House floor. This was very important to many of us ….
I think we can all agree that Congress is broken, and I’m glad that we took a few extra days to get this right ….
We were also able to get the Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government in these concessions. It will have a full committee staff and the funding to be able to have actual hearings and investigations of the weaponization of the government. So, these are massive wins for the American people. There is certainly a lot more to the concessions, but those are some top-level issues that I’m very proud of, to have been in the fight with 19 of my colleagues working to achieve these.
Gazette: Even if Speaker McCarthy agrees with and approves of the procedural changes that you were able to get, was this the time and place to go after him? He probably did not approve of the way you went about it.
Boebert: If not now, when? If not here, where? If not us, who? This was a perfect opportunity to fundamentally change Congress and get historic changes made with a slim majority (of Republicans). As I said, we started the negotiations in the summer and the sausage making was right out in the open for everyone to see. … These changes benefit each individual of the American people. I think from the outside looking in, the commentary wasn’t exactly accurate. As I said, this was my most productive week in Congress, and a lot of relationships were built and even strengthened.
Gazette: You say commentary was inaccurate. In what way?
Boebert: By saying this was chaotic and that this was not appropriate and wasn’t the proper time and place. This was exactly the time and place. This was a constitutional republic working as designed. These were members of Congress debating important issues instead of just rubber stamping what comes before us. It is our job to debate the issues at hand and not just flippantly cast our votes. We don’t live in a kingdom where we anoint a king and place him in power. We had discussions, and I think that it was a very beautiful thing. So, from Sean Hannity to Paul Ryan to Newt Gingrich to Mark Levin — those who were criticizing our efforts during the week of this speaker vote — I think that they had an inaccurate perception of what was taking place ….
Gazette: But did this weaken the speaker? Permanently weaken your Republican speaker?
Boebert: No, I believe that he’s going to be stronger because of this. I have said that, and Kevin has said that. And yes, we took some power away from the speaker. But power has been so centralized in those leadership positions to the point where we weren’t able to effectively represent our districts. Even Kevin McCarthy talked about the importance of personnel on committees and saying that he had too much power in appropriations bills … He sees empowering individual members of Congress as a very good thing, as well.
Gazette: We’re talking about clout. Did it undermine the speaker’s clout, which is pivotal if you are a House speaker?
Boebert: He is the speaker, so he has that clout. I think we did a great job in showing the importance of that role, debating that role and getting some amazing fundamental changes for our country accomplished in the process. Who would you rather win here? The speaker of the House or the American people? …
Gazette: It is hard to disagree that you had a productive week. But the district that you serve, the 3rd Congressional District, those are the folks that you represent. When you saw the nominating contest in November, you had 188 people vote for Kevin McCarthy. You had 31 votes for Andy Biggs. So, if you take that base number of 188 people, you were essentially taking a hard-line stand against 188 of your colleagues. I would refer to (Colorado Republican U.S. Rep.) Ken Buck’s book, “Drain the Swamp.” He did a great job in illuminating some of the behind-the-scenes things that go on in Congress, having to be a team player with the conference to participate in fundraising to earn committee assignments, all these things that the American people aren’t aware of to earn positions that are influential enough to benefit your district, bring federal funds back to your district to get things done for your district. So, after taking this hard-line stance, how do you get things done for the 3rd Congressional District?
Boebert: That’s always been my priority. And I would encourage you all to go to my website (boebert.house.gov) and see exactly what I was able to accomplish for my district even in the minority. And this is a massive win for my district. Before the speaker’s vote, I was receiving messages and emails with concerns about leadership in Washington, about how ineffective Congress is and how broken the system is. And I was working behind the scenes for several months to make sure that we were able to accomplish these things and to fix them with single-subject legislation, with 12 appropriations bills, with 72 hours to read a bill before it comes to the floor. This benefits my district greatly. My district is no longer going to be responsible to pay for all the pork that’s loaded in, say, a $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that’s more than 4,000 pages long that we have 24 hours to read. My district benefits from the concessions that were made because they aren’t going to be left wondering where their tax dollars are going. Even when it comes to earmarks, there is a new process put into place that lets us bring those to the floor and vote on them individually.
There were 7,500 earmarks in the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill. My constituents are responsible for paying for those 7,500 earmarks. I was fighting to save my district tax money.
There are plenty of things that I’m going to be working on when it comes to committees. Committees have not been fully populated yet, but I expect to stay on the Natural Resources Committee, and I hope to advance my forestry legislation through the committee and to the floor for a vote in this Congress. And this is just one of the many things that I’m working on for my district. I’m working with (Colorado U.S.) Sen. (Michael) Bennett for the Dolores River and that conservation area. I have a house bill that mirrors his Senate bill. And he and I have been working hand in hand. There are water issues that are coming up in Congress, and I have legislation to address that. There is plenty that I will be able to do for my people in the Third District. …
Gazette: My question is more directed at you, personally. You don’t expect this to have an impact on your ability to do your job when you took such a hard-line stance with such a small minority of the Republican conference?
Boebert: No, I feel that I’m more effective because I did that.
Gazette: If you were to make a motion to vacate (to remove Speaker McCarthy), which you now can do at any time, you would still need a majority of your colleagues. Those original 188 supporters of McCarthy would have to vote with you, correct?
Boebert: We would need a majority vote. But that’s not something I intend to use.
As I said, I expect Kevin McCarthy to be a better and stronger speaker because of this. The option (to vacate) is there as a check and balance. But this isn’t something I’m carrying around in my pocket saying, “You better not make me mad, Mr. Speaker.” I want to have a productive two years … If you are wondering about constituents here and what they feel about it, some who were confused about what was going on the first week during that week, they’ve come around and said, “We get it. Thank you for fighting for us.” …
Gazette: Do you and Speaker McCarthy get along? Does he like you? Does he respect you or is he resentful toward you?
Boebert: I don’t believe that Speaker McCarthy has resentment toward any of us. He’s excited about the changes. He’s been in multiple interviews talking about these changes. And to his great credit, he saw the merit and what we were trying to do and accepted them. It took a little time, but we got there, and I’ve spoken with the speaker many, many times during the speaker’s vote — during all 15 ballots and many times afterwards. We are on great terms with one another. And I look forward to working with him for quite some time.
Gazette: What do you make of your close call in November now that you’ve had time to digest it?
Boebert: I say we need more third-party candidates in our races. In 2020, we had several third-party candidates who took thousands of votes away from the Democrat and I won with 51% of the vote. In 2022 there were no third-party candidates and I won with 51% of the vote … I see now that I have a greater responsibility to get the message out of what I’m doing for my constituents. And I can’t rely on local newspapers or television to get that out because it’s downplayed, it’s covered up. Only the things that seem shiny and bright and clickbait-like are what is written about. I met with an editorial board in my district ... They had an issue with something that I had said. They expressed, “You’re not doing anything for the district.” And, “We would much rather write about what you are doing for the district.” I brought to their attention the 12 news releases I had sent them within two months prior to that meeting. They agreed that they received them and that they chose not to write on those issues. So, if there’s anything that I’ve learned, it’s that I have a greater responsibility to get my own message out and to inform the voters in Colorado’s 3rd District of the work that I’m doing for them, the amount of travel I am involved in to see them and being present all throughout this very massive 52,000-square-mile district.
Gazette: You introduced a lot of bills specific to your district during your first term. We’ve written about them and credited you. Yet, you are known nationally as a conservative version of AOC (U.S. Rep. Alexandra Ocasio Cortez, D-New York) and a few other extremists on the left. You quipped at some folks on an elevator, and the people of our country know you more for that than any of the bills you have introduced about I-70 and other issues in your district. Your Democratic opponent came close to winning on this platform. He said he saw an opportunity to run against your involvement in the business of “angertainment,’ which voters are tired of. Is that fair?
Boebert: I don’t know what the business of angertainment is, but I glanced at my opponent’s Twitter every now and then and he seemed like a very angry man. With that opponent, the media allowed him to define himself as a conservative Democrat. And he was running on Republican policies. He is an extreme liberal from Aspen. He has a voting record in Aspen as a city councilman. And no one wanted to discuss the extreme positions that he has taken when it comes to American energy, when it comes to raising taxes and so much more. He more than doubled Aspen’s city budget in less than 10 years. And this is what frustrates so many people about the media — the bias that is shown because I fight for my people. I take a stand every chance that I can. I introduce meaningful legislation. I work across the aisle to make sure that all my people are being represented. And you hear about an elevator joke. Don’t worry, I take the stairs more often. It’s fine. I’ve learned that lesson … There is a bias in the media. It frustrates people. It frustrates me. But like I said, that’s why I need to be more responsible at getting my message out and not rely on the media to do so.
Gazette: Congresswoman, thank you for taking time to join us and answer our questions.