In August 2021, in a guest column for The Gazette, I wrote about the immediate effect of the “anti-police” movement post-George Floyd, titled, “Losing our best cops: Historic number of police officers leaving the force could lead to increased crime rate.” That subhead now seems rather prophetic.

We, not just in Colorado, but across the United States, have crime rates that we haven’t seen since the 1970s and ’80s, in some cases record numbers. Undoubtedly, those anti-police demonstrations and subsequent laws have had a direct, negative impact on the crime rate. New laws included not only restricting time-tested and safe arrest techniques used by cops but also consigned monetary liability on individual officers for misfeasance. The Legislature, under the guise of “criminal justice reform,” dramatically cut criminal penalties on many offenses, increased the number of repeat offenders being released, and in some cases allowed recidivists to go free without serving a day in jail. The juvenile and emotional reaction by politicians and specific “social justice” groups not only drove the anti-cop movement, but more importantly, their actions and policies could be more accurately described as anti-victim.

Ironically, the communities that have suffered the most in the past few years have been minority communities. Yes, those same politicians and activists that claim to champion the underprivileged, have indeed hurt them.

If I have learned one thing in the public policy arena over the last 30 years, it is that politicians are good at making bad laws based on emotion and horrific at understanding the possible unintended consequences of their actions. But they got what they wanted, in many communities at least; they put the police over their collective knee and gave them the spanking of their lives. Then, they made them sleep on a cold porch.

Since the early 19th century, when police officers were nothing more than hired henchmen for political parties, the policing movement in the United States has made great progress, not just in its role as servants to the community but also as organizations that place ethics and officer behavior above all.

Of course, there are times we deal with a rogue officer or group of officers, and at times we find a department that has a culture that is not conducive to professional policing. But as with any noble cause, any battle, it is often two steps forward and one step backward.

Police officers and administrators are human and will never be perfect. They can only strive for perfection. The “spanking” our community activists and politicians gave our law enforcement agencies were demoralizing and illustrated the lack of support for these men and women, and, although unintentionally, a lack of support for victims.

As we assess our condition, a few questions must be addressed. How can we begin to repair policing? How long will it take to get back to a state where law enforcement is given all the necessary tools and budget to protect the most vulnerable in society? And, have politicians learned enough to not make this mistake again?

A matter of time

When we address police recruitment and onboarding, this is not the same as flipping a light switch. It is more comparable to a thousand-mile pipeline that, after the valve is opened, takes a lot of time just to get back to square one.

The recruitment of police officers and federal agents is complex and time-consuming. It is not as if someone walked into a retail store with their resume and interviewed for a position stocking shelves. Law enforcement hiring involves background investigations, interviews of third parties, and exams and interviews.

And all of that doesn’t take into account the time spent in the academy and field training. I stand by the exact words I used in my August 2021 guest column: “… there is no profession in which entry-level candidates are so aggressively vetted for deficiencies like that of law enforcement.”

As I speak to my class each semester about procedural law, those laws that channel the behavior of police, federal agents and prosecutors with respect to the due-process rights of suspects, I make the point that certain court decisions, such as Miranda v Arizona and Brown v Texas, while in the moment hampered police and gave more emphasis to the individual rights of suspects, in the long run, made cops better.

Under an evolving set of court decisions, this meant that policing had to be more moral, more creative, and had to have a greater amount of internal oversight. It also meant that the officers we hire not only had to be brighter and harder working, but more ethical.

My point is that police do not collectively embrace a victim mentality. In fact, the point of my prior column was that good officers simply began to leave the job or work in a community that understood cops weren’t perfect, but they were needed and should be supported.

The day I sat down to research for this commentary, I noticed a breaking news story from a rural community in Northern California in which the Sheriff’s Office had been struggling to find staff and in turn made the harsh decision to end dayshift patrols.

It’s a fearful thing to hear as a resident, and a very exciting thing to hear as a recidivist offender. In all fairness, staffing in this specific community was difficult even before the 2020 “defund the police movement.” But that misguided crusade exacerbated the problem in this county of about 66,000 residents.

One of the major issues that makes the onboarding process time-consuming is the law enforcement academy. Because academies traditionally start two times a year, there are essentially two six-month windows where a prospective officer can’t immediately get into that academy for training.

However, what we are finding is that, like the effects of Miranda and Brown, cops are getting smarter and more flexible. There are agencies in Colorado that will hire a prospective sworn officer immediately and put them to work at cop salary while giving them responsibilities other than cop work until they are fully trained and sworn.

This secures that individual when in the past they might have not wanted to sit around for four or five months until an academy spot opened. It is a marvelous strategy that doesn’t require a budget increase because they are a working body in that agency.

Perks work

We are also finding that departments, in many instances, are offering better benefits and vacation days than before, as well as generous bonuses, for new and lateral recruits. Not quite the generous bonus an NFL running back might see, but a $10,000 signing bonus is very attractive to a twenty-something prospective officer.

Other agencies, in this rebuilding phase, have been reaching out to those officers that left the job over the past few years. This outreach is an attempt to get them back into law enforcement. Utilizing better incentives and trying to assure these candidates that the worst in the anti-cop climate might be over hopefully gets a few of these bodies back into “the job.”

In addition to reaching out to former officers, another tool for recruitment is many if not most agencies are now paying for the officer’s academy. The older model treated the police academy kind of like college, where the student or prospective officer was expected to go out of pocket on this expense. A new model has agencies footing this bill.

Police departments across Colorado can have challenges and benefits as unique as the geographic climate in which they reside. Agencies such as Ouray and Glenwood Springs, for example, cite the cost of living as the greatest challenge to recruitment and retention, not the defund the police movement.

In fact, Chief Joe Deras tells me that in Glenwood Springs, it would be impossible to have greater support of public safety than he sees from the community as well as that of the city manager and counsel. But he emphasizes that where cost of living can be a hurdle, the enticement of the quality of life in his community more than makes up for that.

What does continue to affect the decision of young people getting into policing, whether it is Glenwood or Denver, is the increase in personal liability they now face because of knee-jerk legislators. The best and the brightest in that generation now think twice about becoming a sworn member of an agency and have begun looking into careers in IT and private security.

Will police departments, sheriff departments and to lesser extent federal law enforcement agencies overcome these recent, prevailing forces and get back to maximum capacity and efficiency?

As someone who has been close to and who has studied policing for over 30 years, I am inclined to say yes. As mentioned, policing has been creative and resilient. And to the chagrin of many activists, the institution is not going away anytime soon. Cops are getting smarter and administrators are getting as sharp in leadership, people and processes as Fortune 500 CEOs. The climate has mandated as much.

But will legislators remember this era and think twice about punishing all of law enforcement the next time an out-of-control, rogue officer kills someone?

I am a little more skeptical on this topic and while I would like to think they will focus on giving law enforcement more tools to recruit, train and retain good cops, only time will tell. The advice I would give lawmakers is this. It is so appealing to appear intellectual and say “let’s think outside the box … there must be laws that will make the climate better.”

But it is also just as valuable to ask the question, “Why have things been done this way before?” In other words, we can’t be so arrogant to think we are necessarily wiser than those who came before us. Some laws and restrictions might be the best, given the climate and populace.

Earning public trust

Over the past 30 years, policing has become increasingly progressive through transparency in dealings with the community as well as greater pubic/citizen partnerships and oversight.

Community policing boards and chief/sheriff accountability forums are just a few small examples. And that doesn’t even include the marvelous advent of the TASER and the use of body cams. We are in an environment now where the police are doing everything possible to earn the public’s trust. It is now time for the public to trust, yet continue to hold accountable, the police. As one high-ranking law enforcement administrator told me last week, “without grace or forgiveness, this job is very unattractive.”

Meaning that good-faith mistakes MUST be treated with leniency, not codified into a draconian decree that gives no latitude to well-meaning, soundly trained officers who make an honest mistake on the job. And by the same token, bad cops must be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Period!

Communities also must understand, going forward, to admonish the police in general by defunding or using otherwise restrictive and unreasonable laws, you are hurting the community and the most vulnerable in that community. You are creating more victims and empowering criminals. This “scorched earth” policy we have seen in recent years did nothing but increase crime and drive a bigger wedge between police and certain sectors of the community. I suppose for some it was easier to engage in “peaceful protests” than be part of solution, but let’s hope, for the sake of everyone, cooler heads will prevail when there is another crisis.

Dean Reeves is president of ISI Consultants, a private investigation and security consulting firm. He is also an affiliate professor in the Criminal Justice and Criminology Department at Metropolitan State University of Denver.