The only thing more depressing than the prospect of a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024 is watching our omnipotent Democratic overlords driving Colorado to be the next California and Oregon.

Gov. Jared Polis and his compliant Democratic legislators worked to coddle criminals over the rights of victims; abuse taxpayers by undermining the Taxpayers Bill of Rights (TABOR); kill energy jobs through strangling regulations; drive up the cost of energy for consumers with unrealistic and abusive mandates, and steal control of land-use decisions from local governments.

Colorado is neither safer nor more affordable after Democrats got done this legislative session. California and Oregon, here we come!

Senate President Steve Fenberg is from Boulder so it is no surprise he is the leader of the Denver-Boulder liberal axis that dominates Colorado Democrats even beyond his 22-13 Senate majority.

House Speaker Julie McCluskie is from Glenwood Springs and was touted as a “moderate” influence over the far-left ideological impulses of the massive 46-19 Democratic House majority.

Self-declared Democratic socialists are still a relatively small number in the House but they have a very loud, accusatory presence. It was sad when Speaker McCluskie caved to criticism and apologized to them for allegedly not working with them closely enough, which is a harbinger of where House Democrats are headed in the future.

Fenberg cited the “mandate” voters gave Democrats in 2022 to pursue their extreme agendas. And, indeed, after the past three elections, Democrats enjoy a dominance of state government not replicated since the 1930s. But that alleged “mandate” is much more nuanced than he would acknowledge.

Republicans are culpable in helping to create this Democratic dominance due to defeated former President Donald Trump and his obsession that the 2020 election was stolen from him and his shameful defense of the rioters who attacked the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump has driven much of the 46% of Colorado’s electorate who are unaffiliated into voting against Republicans despite Democratic policies that have increased crime, homelessness and illegal drug abuse.

And it does not help when a MAGA stolen election conspiracist, who wanted to hire criminally indicted Tina Peters to lead “election integrity” efforts for the party, was elected as the Republican state chairman.

Democratic victories were far more about the rejection of a Trump-dominated Republican Party than it was an embrace of a Democratic agenda. And Colorado is now paying a huge price.

Despite being woefully outnumbered, the Colorado Republican legislative leadership offered strong, substantive opposition to the Democratic agenda throughout the session. Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen of Colorado Springs and House Minority Leader Mike Lynch of Weld County are articulate, thoughtful mainstream conservatives.

They marshaled the arguments that helped kill some of the more onerous Democratic schemes such as rent control that ultimately would have driven up the cost and further limited availability of housing; “safe injection sites” that encouraged illegal drug abuse, and the ban on “assault weapons” that would have done nothing to stem the number of mass murders.

They were so effective that Democrats decided to censor Republican legislators from speaking by cutting off debate. Democrats claim Republicans were filibustering for no reason other than to delay the process, but the real truth is that big majorities breed arrogance and intolerance of any opposition.

Although she was taken down by anti-Trump sentiment in her run for the 8th Congressional District last year, holdover Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer of Weld County reasserted herself as a powerful voice of opposition as a member of the Joint Budget Committee. Assistant House Minority Leader Rose Pugliese of Colorado Springs was just elected but has quickly become a go-to leader on the House floor.

Rural Colorado is massively outnumbered by the Democratic-dominated Front Range, but what the region lacks in quantity of votes is made up in the quality of its legislators.

The Pelton cousins, Rod and Byron, passionately represent the two Eastern Plains Senate districts. Rep. Ty Winter of Trinidad is unfailingly courteous to his colleagues while strongly defending the nine counties of southeastern Colorado.

Sen. Janice Rich of Grand Junction served as a Mesa County elected official before going to the Legislature. Sen. Cleave Simpson of the San Luis Valley arguably knows more about Colorado’s water challenges than most of the legislature put together. Sen. Jim Smallwood of Douglas County built a career to make health care more accessible and affordable.

Rep. Gabe Evans is a young military veteran and former police officer who is as articulate as any legislator in the Capitol. Veteran Sen. Bob Gardner is one of the most powerful and substantive speakers on the Senate floor.

Colorado Republicans have a long road back to being relevant again. Legislators such as these will help lead that resurgence once Trump does not define Republicans and Democrats can truly be held accountable for their actions.

Dick Wadhams is a former Colorado Republican state chairman who managed campaigns for U.S. Sens. Hank Brown and Wayne Allard and Gov. Bill Owens.