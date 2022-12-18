Oil and natural gas are the underpinnings of our modern life.
It’s not just about fuel for our cars, or power for our homes and businesses — everything from our cell phones to our clothing to makeup and solar panels begins in a barrel of oil. And the world will need oil and gas for decades to come.
Yet, some activist groups continue to peddle misinformation and old canards meant to scare Coloradans to keep the product from ever leaving the ground. Instead of having conversations about how we can develop our resources cleaner and better, and in ways that best protect the environment, these groups want you to believe that stopping local development is good for the environment. I will argue the opposite is actually true.
But first, I think it’s important to explain how our operators here in Colorado are producing some of the cleanest molecules of energy in the world, while always working to protect our neighbors’ water and air quality, create jobs, generate tax revenue, and contribute to the success of our state.
Dispelling myths
As an industry, we have heard concerns over the years about hydraulic fracturing as it relates to groundwater concerns, most recently from some Aurora residents worried that “fracking” from a nearby proposed development will threaten the Aurora Reservoir.
Coloradans might remember this issue was thoroughly examined by state regulators, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and many academic researchers nearly a decade ago. Their research overwhelmingly concluded that “fracking” posed no wide-spread risk to drinking water supplies. At least 26 studies, including those from the EPA under President Obama, found the hydraulic fracturing process doesn’t contaminate groundwater.
It is important to note that the area’s geology also plays an important role in protecting the water table. In this instance, 8,000 feet of solid rock separates the oil and natural gas from the water table. (That’s more than 7 Republic Plaza buildings, the highest skyscraper in downtown Denver, stacked on top of each other.)
But that’s not all. Stringent regulations also protect Coloradans’ drinking water from contamination. In 2013, the Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) started to require companies to sample groundwater before and after oil and natural gas drilling. Companies submit these samples to the COGCC. To date, these samples have not indicated oil and gas development has impacted water quality. In 2020, the industry forged an agreement with the Environmental Defense Fund and the state of Colorado to further protect the integrity of the wellbore, resulting again in the most stringent rules in the country.
Colorado also requires oil and gas wells to be designed with numerous other safeguards to prevent leakage from the wellbore. Colorado’s energy workers install two layers of steel casings and waterproof cement around the production tubing, specifically to separate the wellbore from aquifers. Operators then pressure test before production to ensure proper installation.
Some concerns also have been voiced over the amount of water used in hydraulic fracturing. Relatively speaking, only a very small amount of water is used during oil and natural gas development. In fact, hydraulic fracturing uses 0.17% of Colorado’s total water use annually, according to the state’s Division of Water Resources. Approximately 85% of the state’s water is used by Colorado’s important agriculture sector.
Our industry understands that, especially here in semi-arid Colorado, every drop of water counts. Much of the water used during the fracturing process is treated in wastewater plants and is often recycled. While the recycled water will not be used for drinking water, it can be re-used for additional drilling projects. The COGCC currently has a working group looking at the issue, including the beneficial use of produced water.
An agile industry
The good news for Coloradans is that our industry is not standing still. Colorado operators continue to innovate and adapt to further minimize impacts.
In recent years, Colorado’s oil and natural gas workers have served on the cutting edge by adopting significant new innovations to improve air quality to meet the nation’s strictest rules. This includes continuous and expansive air monitoring and testing requirements, closed loop systems, pipelines and more — all aimed at leveraging technology to decrease the industry’s footprint.
Companies are also proactively making new investments to improve air quality. In cases like this in Aurora, operators will design projects to limit emissions and take additional measures, if feasible, such as electrifying drill rigs and pumping stations, to move ever closer toward eliminating emissions from their direct operations altogether. Together, these actions further mitigate air quality impacts to the local community. These innovations have helped our industry reduce emissions nearly 60 percent between 2011 and 2020.
Since the passage of Senate Bill 181 in 2019, and the subsequent adoption of some of the strictest regulations in the world, local communities now have more say in how development occurs in their areas. As a result, companies are often exceeding the state’s strict standard and working with communities to voluntarily provide extra protections.
Our industry has participated in more than 20 state rule-makings over the past five years to further protect the environment — that’s more than any state in the country. The result is what some consider to be the gold standard for environmental protections. The Bureau of Land Management even noted “the state of Colorado leads the nation in providing a regulatory framework to manage development in an environmentally responsible manner.”
Our industry can proudly say the oil and gas produced here, which we like to call the Colorado molecule, is some of the cleanest in the world. More than that, we are an important part of Colorado’s economy.
Fulfilling demand
Colorado remains the fifth-largest producer of oil in the U.S. The energy our industry produces helps to power our state while creating high-paying jobs and generating needed tax revenues. Proposed energy development in Aurora is projected to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in state and local tax revenues in the years to come. These revenues are an important funding source for local governments and help to cover the costs of road, schools, and other local services.
Over the past five years, the Colorado Department of Local Affairs has given out more than $267 million in energy impact grants to communities across the state to pay for projects such as new fire trucks, a new water tower, museum renovations, city planning -- even money to rehabilitate the Tabor Opera House in Leadville. All of that money comes from severance taxes paid for by the oil and gas industry.
Colorado’s oil and natural gas workers are proud of the work we do to provide the energy our state and our country need. Regulations in our state are some of the strictest in the world and provide strong protections for air and water quality near production sites.
I would argue any policy that deters local production is actually bad for the environment, since it only forces us to rely on foreign nations for our energy. Many of those foreign countries do not share our values when it comes to environmental and labor standards, or even human rights standards.
Our industry has made great strides to innovate and improve, and we’re not done yet. We hold ourselves to the highest environmental standards and are continually striving to produce resources using cleaner, lower-emissions technologies.
We’re looking to the future, instead of rehashing old arguments.