Colorado leaders sit at a complicated nexus of the state’s equally challenging and critical issues: confronting housing affordability while aiming to meet environmental and climate goals and protect and increase economic vitality. Just last week, Gov. Jared Polis announced an executive order to manage the challenge of balancing our state’s population growth with goals to increase housing opportunities, protect the environment and align development with climate goals.

Many are aware that Colorado, like most of the country, has a housing crisis with a deficit of affordable, attainable and available housing. We are also aware that Colorado is appealing to new people who want to call it “home.” It is estimated the state will add 1.72 million people by 2050. And while the appeal is understandable, our affordable housing supply has not kept up with demand, which will be the case as our state continues growing.

Polis’ executive order came on the heels of a rule-making hearing last week conducted by the Air Quality Control Commission on proposed Regulation 28. The rule seeks to quantify greenhouse gas emissions attributed to buildings over 50,000 square feet and establish building performance standards.

Thanks to the efforts of numerous industries and stakeholders who were engaged in the rule-making process, the commission adopted several provisions to provide more flexibility for building owners and various pathways for meeting the standards. One of the most notable improvements: Stakeholders were able to preserve the ability to use renewable energy as a compliance pathway for all buildings. And building owners who cannot meet the standards might now request timeline or target adjustments through the Colorado Energy Office.

While the sharp edges of the original rule were rounded out, the fact is that the adopted rule will be challenging to implement, and it elevates the importance of only one key issue — meeting environmental and climate goals.

The net result will burden building and small-business owners at a time when they are grappling with numerous economic and workforce challenges. Ultimately, these new standards will continue to impact the affordability crisis many Coloradans face today.

Implementation challenges

Since 2008, Energy Outreach Colorado has had the privilege of administering income-qualified state, utility and municipal demand side management and energy efficiency programs in multifamily affordable housing and nonprofit facilities. We recognize the value of this important work, as well as the many challenges of implementing carbon reduction measures in buildings.

As was conveyed to the Air Quality Control Commission during the rule-making hearing, one of the greatest challenges for commercial buildings — including multifamily and affordable housing providers — to comply with Regulation 28 is the significant capital investments that are required.

Industry members have determined the costs might be to the tune of an estimated $3.1 billion to comply. At a time of high interest rates and a likely recession in the commercial office space sector, new energy code requirements are driving construction cost increases.

Simultaneously, multiple new funding sources are coming online to help address these costs, but variations in funding program timelines and technical requirements are making it difficult for affordable housing projects to access these funds. There is also the complication that funding sources want to be the “last rebate used” to maximize their leveraging capacity. That tension adds even more complexity to acquiring financing or building a capital stack, which is necessary to fully fund affordable housing projects.

Those of us in the affordable housing industry face numerous realities and challenges that will make reaching energy compliance targets outlined in Regulation 28 difficult. In many cases, dual fuel systems provide the best energy efficiency option for existing buildings, and they can reduce natural gas use by up to 80%.

To ensure reliability and resiliency, however, it is important to retain natural gas backup. Multifamily housing providers are struggling to electrify domestic hot water systems with existing technology.

Tim Walsh, CEO of The Confluence Companies — which builds multifamily housing up and down the Front Range — noted in his testimony at the hearing that the electrification of older apartment buildings that use central hot water for heating and washing could cost as much as $80,000 per apartment. The harsh reality? Increased costs for compliance will disproportionately hurt the hardest-working Coloradans and the lowest wage earners.

As the conversation about housing affordability continues in our state, we must remember that affordable housing is not just about rent or mortgage costs but it’s also about affordable utility bills. We are pleased that the Air Quality Control Commission recognized the importance of allowing all renewable energy opportunities to count toward compliance with Regulation 28, as these programs could have a huge benefit in reducing electric bills for tenants.

Where’s the workforce?

The General Assembly’s housing task force estimates our state will need an additional 325,000 housing units to accommodate new and existing residents over the near term. Fulfilling this mission requires workforce development, technological innovation and smart public policy.

In the case of Colorado’s shortage of affordable housing — which has been front and center for years — Zillow recently released a report on housing needs in the 100 largest cities in the U.S. Denver’s housing shortage of 70,000 units ranked 13th in the country. Colorado’s skilled trades industry alone is projecting a need for more than 50,000 new employees by 2030. The state demographer is projecting a reduction in the available workforce more generally, which only adds to the overall concern.

Regulation 28 requires the upgrades or retrofit of 8,000 buildings in seven years. This is the equivalent of about 1,200 per year, 95 per month, 22 per week, or three buildings per day. Through the Equity Priority Buildings work Energy Outreach Colorado is doing with the Colorado Energy Office, we have identified more than 2,000 equity priority buildings that would need to comply with these standards.

Where will the workforce come from to meet these lofty and unfeasible goals? The CEO and Air Quality Control Commission are grossly overly optimistic about the ability of commercial buildings to achieve the desired emission reductions specified in the rule by 2030.

This requirement is unrealistic given our workforce and supply chain shortages. More time is needed for manufacturing the equipment and developing the workforce necessary to get closer to the desired policy outcomes.

Where’s the equity?

Naturally what walks alongside the affordable housing conversation is that of equity. If a benchmarking policy is created without anticipating and incorporating equity implications at the beginning of the process, then future potential requirements targeting buildings under 50,000 square feet will unintentionally exacerbate existing inequities due to lack of awareness by those building owners and deficiency of resources to navigate the future mandatory compliance.

Many affordable housing and other equity-priority buildings do not have the capacity to fully navigate decarbonization regulatory requirements and funding opportunities. A few municipalities, like the city and county of Denver, are stepping up to address this need.

However, for most regions in our state, adequate technical support is not available. In our experience, it is very hard to conduct energy assessments — much less implement energy saving measures — in many parts of rural Colorado, due to the lack of contractors and equipment availability.

Moving forward

Those of us in Colorado’s affordable housing community agree that building efficiency and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions are a priority. While the intentions of the rule are to help the state address its greenhouse gas pollution reduction goals, Regulation 28 will create unintended consequences that could result in a decrease in new units of affordable housing and with fewer amenities.

Missed opportunities might arise to add innovative technologies to existing housing stock because of the expedited pace required to implement the requirements of Regulation 28, leaving limited time to build out the correct strategy and incentives for affordable housing providers to comply.

We are proud of the advances we’ve made to reduce building emissions and increase energy efficiency, beginning with the creation of the LEED Program in the late-1990s, an industry-led program. According to Denver’s Energize Denver Office, since 2012 building has increased by 30% but energy use has only increased by 8% — evidence that these initiatives are working.

We have worked for years to make our buildings better, cleaner, and more efficient, collaborating with lawmakers and regulators to meet the standards that have been set, while keeping costs to Coloradans manageable and tolerable. We have accomplished this with thoughtful consideration given to the environmental and economic consequences of our actions.

Moving forward, we would encourage a more measured approach to tackling these challenging issues. We believe a clean energy future that is not accompanied by a focus and priority on equitable energy will detrimentally impact the most vulnerable households in Colorado and exacerbate our affordable housing predicament.

We urge our elected leaders to provide clear direction for available funding sources — the first of many hurdles needed to achieve the state’s sustainability goals.

Jennifer Gremmert is the CEO of Energy Outreach Colorado, a statewide nonprofit whose mission is to ensure that all vulnerable Coloradans can meet their home energy needs.