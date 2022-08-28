Denver’s Mayor Michael Hancock recently stated the city’s new $17.29-per-hour minimum wage “will help those who need it most.” Hancock, along with Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, who voted in 2021 to raise the federal minimum wage and said at the time it’s, “about making sure that everyone who works full-time can live with dignity,” could not be more misguided.
The very concept of “minimum wage” is a poorly conceived architecture undercutting the best aspects of genuine capitalism; doesn’t actually provide a “minimum living wage”; eliminates jobs instead of increasing them; makes entry-level jobs even harder to create and sustain, and hurts the economy (and the lowest paid workers) instead of helping them.
A full-time job at $17.29 per-hour and 2,080 hours per-year (full-time) equals $35,963. This is Denver’s new and glorious gift bestowed on the peasants, and it’s likely coming to your city next if rational thought does not prevail.
After tax withholding at the lowest rate, the take-home pay is approximately $2,697 per month, or $32,366 annually. The rent for an average two-bedroom property in most Colorado cities is more than $1,800 ($21,600 per-year). After taking care of the most basic necessity — housing — that leaves $897 per-month for transportation, utilities, groceries, and other essentials. Everyone can agree that living on $897 per-month is not the American dream.
The argument for and against a government-mandated minimum wage is not a “functional" debate (no one is arguing that $897 per-month is what they want). Rather, it is a philosophical debate. It’s a debate about the necessity and function of the lowest-paying jobs in an economy.
Ticket to nowhere
If fewer than $1,000 (after paying rent) is not sufficient, then perhaps it’s also apparent that these jobs, and their pay scale, are not functionally suitable for, or ever intended to be, the long-term career solution of any worker. Rather these are entry-level jobs intended for very specific groups of people, at very specific times in their life, and for limited duration.
If this framework is acceptable, there is tremendous opportunity for meaningful discussion about “minimum wage.” Conversely if this is not a framework that is adopted, then the proponents of “minimum wage” are — by default — insisting that lower-than-subsistence-level income (around $897 per-month after rent) is somehow an acceptable solution for non-specific groups of people, at non-specific times in their lives, for potentially unlimited duration. That is class warfare in its lowest form; when the ostensible charitable handout (higher minimum wage) is really a slap in the face to workers in the economy.
The lowest-paid jobs in a capitalist economy are, by definition, the least desirable, lowest-skilled, most easily replaceable jobs. In the U.S. market, these include fast-food workers, cashiers, dishwashers, receptionists, and unskilled hand laborers.
Who’s affected?
If this is truly a philosophical argument, then the capitalist theory is that the least desirable worker, lowest-skill worker and most easily replaceable worker should occupy these jobs within the economy. Who are these workers? Or, more specifically, who should these workers be?
First, start with members of the work force who are between the ages of 16 and 24. Many of these are people who are still in school, have aspirations for a more advanced career field, have other financial support of some fashion, and who view these jobs as an augmentation to their world, not the end-point or goal.
Second, there is the category of the work force (likely older, perhaps in the 24-45 demographic) that is adding a second job, adding a second income to a household, adding income while “in between” jobs, or using the position to propel themselves forward into a “career” job within the industry.
One could argue that the first two categories of workers are the best “fit” for minimum-wage positions (jobs intended for very specific groups of people, at very specific times in their life, and for limited duration).
The third silo are long-term “career” workers in the lowest-paying jobs. Under no aspirational economic model is this desirable. These jobs are not intended to be long-term income solutions; by definition they are not suitable for that goal.
Under a genuine capitalism model, minimum wage is dictated by a free and open market, not bureaucrats. As long as the majority of workers are in the first two categories, that works. The higher the bureaucrat artificially raises the wage, the more likely it is that the third (less ideal) category grows both in real numbers and as a percentage of the whole.
Job killer
When artificial wage inflation occurs, the quantity of the first two categories of workers decreases and it stunts job creation. In many cases it eliminates jobs. In 2017 McDonald’s restaurants had automated kiosks in 20% of their properties. In 2019 that went up to 75% during one of the most rapid periods of minimum-wage increases ever seen.
Hiring low-skill workers into less desirable jobs is important to small and large businesses alike. In many cases these are jobs to pay for school; provide valuable experience leading to a better job; provide a stop-gap measure during a period of unemployment, or provide a financial cushion in a dual-income household. Artificially juicing the minimum wage ostensibly helps the third category of worker (the long-term group). But does it really? How does $897 per-month do anything but trap the third category of worker into a low-paying job with a high likelihood of continued dependence on taxpayer-funded government assistance?
In Colorado, one of every four jobs is classified as “low wage.” A 2018/2019 Colorado-specific study identified women as more likely to be in these jobs than men. It also states that Black, Latinx and multiracial workers are more likely to be in these jobs than white workers. The short-term or surface effects of raising minimum wage appear positive (more cash in the pocket of the worker). The short-term effect is also quite popular among politicians on the hunt for votes. Conversely, the pragmatic effect for anyone who chooses to understand the math is that business owners are faced with very tough choices, often resulting in hiring fewer people and raising prices to offset labor costs. Hiring fewer people (restricting the capacity of the business) and raising prices (making it harder to be competitive) makes it more difficult for companies to grow. Particularly hard-hit are entrepreneurial ventures and small to mid-size companies, which currently make up nearly half the jobs in Colorado.
When the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office examined a recent federal proposal to raise minimum wage, they estimated that 1.3 million jobs would be lost. Though we do not know the precise impact for Denver under the current new rules, or for other Colorado cities if they follow suit, there are few (if any) economists who argue that job creation is spurred by an increased minimum wage. The economic hammer comes down hardest on women and minorities and is, yet another, ill-advised effect of a bureaucratic handout gone wrong.
Instead of dangling $17.29 per-hour as some prize and pretending it’s a worthy objective, it would be far better to be honest with every worker, describe the lowest wage positions as a temporary means to an end, and focus on creating a strong economy where there is upward potential for every worker.