Education observers and commentators frequently call out public school districts for baffling and nonsensical bureaucratic policies and practices. But when it comes to increasingly serious school transportation challenges, districts are trying their best to innovate — while being stymied by a lack of funding and creative thinking from the state.

Cumbersome regulations, particularly federal rules governing commercial driver licenses, also play a role in making a vexing challenge even thornier.

In a report I wrote recently for the Common Sense Institute, I found that Colorado fails to collect data that would help inform policymakers on how best to improve access to transportation services, better align with families’ transportation needs, reduce reporting and reimbursement bureaucracy, and upgrade the funding system.

Of the state’s 881,000 K-12 public school students, 317,000 are eligible for district- provided transportation. Most of these riders are students who live outside the school walk-zone, which is determined by each district. In Denver, for example, to be eligible for district-provided transportation, students in kindergarten through grade five must reside more than one mile from their boundary schools; students in grades 6–8 must reside more than 2.5 miles from their boundary schools, and students in grades 9–12 must reside more than 3.5 miles from their boundary schools.

The bulk of school transportation still comes in the form of the beloved yellow school bus. While the yellow bus might make us a bit nostalgic, it is a blunt instrument, and ill-suited to the more varied needs of schools in the third decade of the 21st century.

Some districts innovate, using new ride services that have appeared in recent years, or even taxis, in some cases. None of this is reflected in the data collected by the state.

Districts are not required by law to provide transportation, so the amount of time and resources they invest is a clear sign of the important role it plays in meeting the educational needs of students.

The Colorado Department of Education requires districts to complete cumbersome paperwork annually to get a transportation reimbursement from the state that covers, at best, a quarter of district transportation expenditures.

Districts are required by CDE to report their previous school year’s transportation operating expenditures, the number of route miles scheduled on a specific count day in October, and the number of days students were transported throughout that school year.

The state does not collect more useful information on transportation eligibility standards, actual ridership, costs for each mode of provided transportation, and staffing levels.

Why does this matter to the average Coloradan? To answer that question, let’s look at some numbers and other information I was able to collect with the help of CSI researchers.

Flawed system

Districts are spending more than ever on transporting students. Inflation-adjusted transportation expenditures per mile rose by 18% between 2009 and 2019, from $5.15 to $6.06 per mile. While getting students to and from school is a vital function of districts, especially for students who have no other reliable means of transportation, the growing amount of district spending on transportation means a lesser amount going to serve students in classrooms.

At the same time, there has been a decrease, albeit modest, in the percentage of district transportation costs reimbursed by the state. In 2017, the state reimbursed at a rate of 23.9%. In 2022, the reimbursement rate was 21.3%. The net effect for districts is spending more on transportation costs while recouping less in state reimbursement.

Another way of looking at this is that state spending on transportation has gone down over the past decade in real dollars. Inflation-adjusted state reimbursement spending on district transportation has declined by 7.6% over the past 5 years and 8.5% over the past 10 years.

One of the biggest challenges districts face in the economic and employment climate is attracting and retaining bus drivers. This is true of urban, suburban and rural districts alike.

There are many interconnected reasons districts have a hard time keeping drivers. Not surprisingly, chief among them is a simple pocketbook issue. Some private sector companies pay far more than school districts for people qualified to drive buses and trucks. Keeping up with the competition means absorbing even more costs districts can ill afford.

Driver shortages tend to have cascading impacts on district operations. Albert Samora, Denver Public Schools’ executive director of transportation, told me that when shortages are most acute, he often has to pull other department workers, including senior staff, off their regular jobs to drive buses. Fortunately, all of them possess CDLs.

But pulling people from their jobs can potentially impact safety. If dispatchers monitoring radio traffic are driving buses, news of an accident might not reach key district staff in a timely fashion. If mechanics are out driving buses, needed repairs are delayed.

Needed improvements

What can be done to make school transportation in Colorado serve the maximum number of students possible, safely and efficiently? The CSI report includes several recommendations for the state. Here are a few of them.

First, the state should start collecting meaningful and relevant data to help inform policymakers on transportation challenges. Again, information on transportation eligibility standards, ridership, costs for each mode of provided transportation, and staffing levels would be a good start.

The collection and analysis of this data should be used to identify inefficiencies and disparities, and to inform improvements and innovations. This data could also be used to reimburse districts more accurately for their costs, rather than relying on a single count date.

With a robust understanding of the data, policymakers can assess if there are better ways to fund transportation, and at what levels. The transportation funding method relies on annual categorical funding rather than inclusion in the school funding formula. Is that the best approach?

Second, CDE should pursue ways to reduce the regulatory burden on school districts by streamlining transportation reimbursement processes. District transportation chiefs with whom I spoke complained about the burdensome data collection and paperwork requirements that they say is out of alignment with the relatively paltry state reimbursements their districts receive.

Third, the Legislature should designate dollars to establish a Transportation Innovation Fund. The fund would be used to incentivize community-specific problem-solving, to pilot and study alternatives to outdated transportation models, and to implement and scale solutions that have positive impacts and potentially broader applications.

Modes of transportation beyond the traditional school bus — like contracting with private companies, ride-share services, public transportation, carpooling, and even electric scooters — are worthy considerations for districts working to modernize their respective transportation portfolios.

And finally, while the state has limited influence over factors causing bus driver shortages, it could help ameliorate this problem by advocating for changes to adverse federal policies that place unnecessarily onerous restrictions on driver eligibility.

The state’s elected federal officeholders should push for national changes to CDL requirements that have made driver recruitment more challenging.

Is change coming?

This issue has gotten the attention of legislators on both sides of the political aisle who have come together to introduce a bill. Co-sponsored by state Sens. Rachel Zenzinger, a Democrat, and Paul Lundeen, a Republican, and working its way through the legislative process, Senate Bill 23-094 aims to establish a School Transportation Task Force.

The idea is to convene a thoughtful group of key stakeholders — transportation directors, parents, education advocacy groups, charter schools, and even private sector logistics experts and transportation providers — to come up with some practical solutions to these challenges.

Based on the findings and recommendation of the task force, lawmakers could make better-informed decisions on how to improve public school transportation services for students and alleviate burdens on districts.

The task force will identify the challenges students face in attending the school of their choice and barriers some students encounter in trying to attend off-site career pathway programs. It will investigate how to streamline the reporting and reimbursement relationship between school districts and the state and then determine how federal funds are best leveraged.

Simply put, the task force will consider the ways in which existing statutes and rules must be modified, combined, or repealed to accomplish the goal of a modernized transportation system.

The measure passed its first major test when the Senate Education Committee voted unanimously in support of the bill. Next, it will be scrutinized by the Appropriations Committee to determine its fiscal impact on the state budget.

What districts can do

It is encouraging to see swift and serious action being taken at the state level. However, the report also has some ideas for school districts to help mitigate their transportation challenges.

One idea would be to assume a tougher negotiating posture with labor unions. Transportation officials told me that unions sometimes exacerbate the driver shortage problem by resisting innovative bonus and incentive programs which help attract and retain drivers. Districts must push hard to negotiate sensible contracts that allow maximum flexibility.

Districts should pursue opportunities to collaborate and partner with neighboring districts. This could result in mutually beneficial cost-sharing of transportation resources and help students who might want to attend schools in neighboring districts get rides to those schools.

Finally, districts should invest in building their robust and reliable talent pipelines by providing their students with education and training programs that lead to fulfilling, well-paying careers in transportation and logistics.

As with all public policy issues, school transportation challenges defy easy or quick fixes. But creative thinking, more agile regulatory systems, and a willingness to innovate would go a long way toward at least beginning to address the problem.

Jason Gaulden is a Denver-based partner at Oak Rose Group, a strategy consulting ﬁrm specializing in education, workforce development and economic mobility. He also serves as education fellow at Common Sense Institute, which conducts research on policies, initiatives and proposed laws in Colorado. Gaulden holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.