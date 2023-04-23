Ballots for the Colorado Springs mayoral runoff go out Monday for a May 16 election that will determine the winner between Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade. In the interest of promoting public knowledge of the finalists, The Gazette’s editorial board met with each on April 18 for the Q&A featured below.

Gazette: Would you support a tax increase. If so, for what?

Wayne Williams: As with John Suthers (mayor), there may be an occasion where something is needed. If that is the case, I would do that with a vote of the people and not a tax disguised as a fee. One of the things that I’ve talked about and visited with folks at The Broadmoor about is a possible increase in the LART tax (lodging and automobile rental).

And so that’s one possibility that’s primarily paid by tourists. However, first, you look at what you have in terms of the existing budget, and you do that only after you believe it’s appropriate and after getting support from the community and with the vote of the people and not bypassing it through a fake fee.

Yemi Mobolade: Right now, times are hard with the economy. So, I’m not going to the office with the intent for any kind of tax increase. I want to see how the economy shapes up. But I would tell you, when the time comes, what’s on the top of my mind has to do with parks. It seems like one of the lowest hanging fruits. We don’t have enough funding, and the city needs to be able to care for our parks, trails and open spaces.

Gazette: Is there anything you would change in the city budget?

Williams: I think we need to continue to emphasize our police and fire. I voted for each of the four budgets that have been adopted, so I do support those. I believe we do need to continue to increase the funding for parks, and we’ve done that during the time that I’ve been on City Council … In terms of public safety, it has to be our priority. So, I believe that the city budget makes sense. I believe it addresses priorities appropriately. Obviously, there’ll be some tweaks as we go forward. But as someone who voted for the budget each of the last four years, I’m not advocating radical changes in it.

Mobolade: That’s hard to answer when I’m not in the office yet. I have a meeting scheduled with Mayor John Suthers next week. And part of that transition is to begin to ask those questions. To look at the city budget not just with a fresh perspective, but also a deeper look and asking some of those questions. He just told me that he has some thoughts on that as well. We have a limited budget, lots of things, a lot of needs. It’s something that I will be prioritizing ASAP.

Gazette: Do you support collective bargaining by firefighters, cops or any of our city employees?

Williams: No. And I have told the firefighters and the police that, and they’ve both endorsed me despite my position.

Mobolade: Yeah, firefighters as well as the unofficial ones like the Police Protective Association — a group I met with last week. I realized the importance of their voice in helping to not only care for our first responders, but also to bring the most important things to the mayor’s office. What was very intriguing about that meeting was taking a deeper look at some of the issues behind recruitment and attrition. So, yes, for firefighters and PPA.

Gazette: Where do you stand on state Senate Bill 213, which would give the state more control over local planning and zoning issues?

Williams: I’m against it. I led a City Council resolution (against it) that was adopted at our last meeting unanimously.

Mobolade: I anticipate a lot of lawsuits, and I might be a part of that process. I do feel that we’re a home rule city, and those decisions should be left to our local governments to pursue. We already have Retool (RetoolCOS, a zoning ordinance update). We spent three years getting to a solid plan. And I think Gov. (Jared) Polis should give us a chance to execute those plans, because many of our plans will help with the affordable housing crisis that we’re dealing with already. So, I’m against it, and we’ll be pushing back on those efforts at the state level.

Gazette: The mayor yields hard power, such as drafting the budget, administering city departments, signing and vetoing bills. The mayor also has what is so-called soft power, such as taking positions against state legislation. Our current mayor weighed in heavily to help elect our district attorney. We’ve had mayors weigh in on school board candidates. Would you use “soft power,” and to what extent?

Williams: I would use soft power where important, particularly in issues that affect the city. Both the mayor and the DA used soft power with respect to defeating the legalization of recreational marijuana. That’s a very appropriate thing to do. And I think part of the mayor’s role is to be a leader, not just to sit back. If you weigh in on everything, you diminish your influence. So, it would be on a case-by-case basis with the priority being things that affect the city.

Mobolade: That’s what former President Teddy Roosevelt called the bully pulpit of the office to make things happen. As mayor, I (would) manage things that have direct impact such as services, public safety, public infrastructure and public works. And veto power. There would also be indirect services and other things that I impact. Economic development is one of them. My intent is to do this job from a place of competency. So, I do not want to use this power to get too political. A good mayor serves all people. I often like to say there’s no such thing as a Republican pothole or a Democrat pothole.

Gazette: How would you reduce crime?

Williams: We have been reducing crime, as a Commonsense Institute study documented. There are two key factors. Number one is to enhance our police department by increasing the number of officers. I’ve supported that, and I think we’ve added 62 new officers since I’ve been on City Council. The other key part of that is making sure officers have the right training. So, we need a better training facility and to support the officers once they are in. That’s why I’m honored to have the support of the Police Protective Association. The other thing that must happen, and this involves the exercise of that soft power we were talking about, is to work with the Legislature to fix some of the issues that have gone too far. Forcing the catch and release of criminals is not helpful in terms of reducing crime. The possession of a fatal amount of fentanyl should be a felony. The Legislature did not go far enough in trying to correct some of the wrongs that took place a few years ago.

Mobolade: We had an hour and a half meeting with Chief (Adrian) Vasquez last week. I have a meeting with Chief (Vincent) Niski (retired) tomorrow. These are conversations I’m having daily. Yes, we do need to improve recruitment, but we also need to work on our attrition rate, including why we are losing some of our law enforcement officers to other cities. If we’re not fully staffed, we cannot effectively respond to crime. We should not be put on hold when calling 911. The other part of reducing crime is preventing crime. I intend to increase resources to support some of our local partners to ensure we address the issues leading to our residents committing crimes in the first place. One of the programs I intend to reboot is called the Youth Advisory Council, which got killed during COVID. We will be able to pass resources on to our young people and our young people will tell us some of the issues they’re having. So, it helps us get ahead of some of the crime issues that are connected to our youth.

Gazette: What would you do to reduce the city’s homeless problem?

Williams: I would continue to enforce the existing ordinances. I would expand the ordinance to cover some additional areas, particularly as our downtown core continues to grow. I would expand our HOT team (Homeless Outreach Team) as we increase the number of police. Part of it is on the enforcement side making sure we enforce laws. I would also work with the Salvation Army and be an advocate for their efforts to build permanent short-term housing for families who are homeless right now … We have reduced the number of unhoused homeless in Colorado Springs, and I would enforce the rules to the extent the courts and the laws allow us, including our no camping bans.

Mobolade: The Colorado Coalition for Homelessness has estimated that 71% of homelessness is attributed to mental health illness. So, we need innovative programs to address that. It’s a new public safety reality. I saw this firsthand in my ride-alongs with the fire department and police department. Over half of calls involve residents who are dealing with schizophrenia or other mental health illnesses. So, I want to pursue public safety innovation — a different type of training to provide our law enforcement officers skills in deescalation. They didn’t go to the academy to become behavioral health specialists. Innovative programs that pair a first responder, a police officer and a behavioral health specialist work and save money. That would be some of what you would see in the city budget moving forward because it’s the way of the future.

Gazette: Would you favor or oppose recreational marijuana sales? You could sign or veto a recreational sales ordinance or referendum. What would you do?

Williams: First, I’d veto it and I’d wonder where my soft skills failed in trying to dissuade the council. I have a record on this. As a member of the City Council, I was among the majority that adopted a resolution opposing recreational marijuana. I came out very strongly against it and was part of the coalition that helped defeat it. I would veto it as mayor, and I would tell you that I would advocate against legalizing recreational marijuana sales with City Council, and I don’t think it would get passed.

Mobolade: A lot of medicinal companies in town help our residents. With regards to recreational, that was on the ballot last November and I respect the wishes and the will of the people when they said no to recreational marijuana.

Gazette follow-up for Mobolade: So, you would veto anything intended to legalize recreational marijuana?

Mobolade: Yes.

Gazette: A new ordinance establishes a 128% water buffer, meaning the city cannot annex land if it takes us below that buffer. So, do you support or oppose that new law?

Williams: I voted for it. I helped get it adopted. I advocated for it. I support it. I think as we go forward, we need to continue to look at our water supplies. And I think one of the things that I’ve also championed is acquiring additional water rights that allow us to support growth while at the same time ensuring we have water for our existing community.

Mobolade: I want to strip away the real issues around our water concerns from some of the challenges happening right now in our city. The law is a starting place for the conversation that we should be having, and the conversation needs to be taken to the next level. We need regional conversations because it is not something we do in isolation. We must be mindful of the surrounding municipalities and what they’re doing. We can approach this with regionwide efforts. In fact, I’m meeting with the mayor of Monument this week, and these are some of the conversations we will have.

Gazette: Would you advocate for stricter gun control in Colorado Springs?

Williams: No. In fact, when the state gave every special district the ability to adopt their own gun control legislation, I led an effort that was successful in the city, and then emulated by the county, to bar our special districts from doing so.

Mobolade: My wife and I, we own guns. We enjoy shooting. And we are paying attention to the issues, such as what happened in Memphis, Tenn. (recent mass shooting). I’m a parent of young kids. My son is 9 years old. That shooting was real. As the gun issues affect me as mayor, I will be leaning in. A lot of those conversations are at the state and federal level, and that’s not a conversation I intend to jump into. I would like to engage the superintendents of the schools and our police resource officers to begin to think about ‘how do we protect our community?’ That’s paramount and that’s the work of your mayor.

Gazette follow-up for Mobolade: You won’t initiate anything, but let’s say the City Council comes out with new gun restrictions. A lot of communities do. Would you be open to signing it? Or, would you veto any kind of gun regulation that the council might bring to your desk?

Mobolade: I would need to know what those regulations are because upholding our Second Amendment rights is really important. But also, there’s wisdom in reasonable concerns about guns being safe. I’d be willing to veto anything that seems crazy and out there.

Gazette: Do you see yourself taking any positions on social issues, such as LGBTQIA-plus rights or abortion rights? Or would you completely steer clear of them? These issues do arise. Cities across the country have their own civil rights ordinances. Do we need additional protections for abortion or LGBTQIA-plus rights in Colorado Springs?

Williams: I believe that state and federal laws are sufficient. I am an employment lawyer, and I do not favor discrimination against anyone. I have trained folks not to discriminate. Having said that, I don’t believe creating special rights is necessary. If Colorado College wants to build particular bathrooms, they’re welcome to do so. I believe in that choice, but I don’t think we should be mandating it at the local level. To the extent a state law or mandate would impact us, I imagine that I would speak out.

Mobolade: The number of inquiries I get around these issues every day is unbelievable. People want to know. I’ve been clear that a good mayor serves all people, regardless of their personal values, regardless of whether they’re pro-choice or pro-life and regardless of whether they choose to use pronouns or not use pronouns. My intent is to serve all the residents of Colorado Springs and cut through all the political noise. So, the answer is no.

Gazette: The city offers youth and adult sports, including basketball, volleyball, flag football and more. What is your position on transgender participation? This is popping up all over the country in schools, cities and towns. What is your position on transgender participation in boys, girls, men’s and women’s sports?

Williams: I believe in athletics. There are inherent differences in the genders. And so, I think competition should be based on what one began as. Certainly, some things at the city level are not in the hyper competitive area. When you’re talking about a boys’ soccer team or a girls’ soccer team, I believe that you should go with the way they were born. I’m not saying they don’t have the right or the ability to make a change. But I don’t think that it is fair for someone to compete in different-gendered sports.

Mobolade: I will be serving all people regardless of their political preferences, regardless of sexual orientation, regardless of whether they’re pro-life or pro-choice. I understand what I’ve been tasked to do. Page 25, the city Charter demands that as mayor, I serve all people. It’s a nonpartisan job.

Gazette: What measures would you promote, if any, to address climate change? As the country’s 39th largest city, our footprint is not negligible. Would you address it?

Williams: We need to be supportive of various modes of transportation. I think the roads and automobiles are our major method and will continue to be and need to be supported. I think we need to look at connecting bike trails, not bike lanes that take away from traffic lanes, but connecting bike trails so that those who wish to commute that way can do so. We should have a transit system, but we have to be realistic about what it can and should do. With respect to state (climate) mandates, I have advocated against them. At the same time, once those are adopted, we have to work to make sure we address the requirements.

Mobolade: I will work closely with utilities. As mayor, I’m an ad hoc member of the utilities board, but I understand that many of those decisions will not be on my desk. But I do have influence over those. Whether or not we use words such as ‘conservation’ and ‘energy’ or ‘conserving’ or ‘green’ or whatever, I know most of our residents want fire mitigation. For most of our residents, water is on the top of their minds. Most of our residents will say, ‘yeah, we live in a community that is blessed with 300 days of sun. Why not consider a solar panel?’ So these are things I’ll be paying attention to and leaning into. But ultimately, I will welcome public participation and input in many of these discussions as we move our city forward.

Gazette: The issue has arisen: Should the city use tax dollars to provide equal outcomes for disenfranchised communities? Explain your position on that.

Williams: No. The job of government is not to determine outcomes. The job of government is to ensure that everyone has that same playing field in which to compete. So, we should not be legislating outcomes. We want to make sure opportunities are there.

Mobolade: The role of government is to level the playing field. All pockets of our city need the same amount of investment. We often hear a tale of two cities — a tale of two investments. We know there are pockets of our community that could use a little bit more investment, and that’s what the government’s role is. As famously said by Abraham Lincoln, a government for the people, all people, by the people and of the people. That includes the undeserved pockets of our community as well.

Gazette: Why should conservatives support you?

Williams: I’m the only conservative running, and I’ve got a record of support for conservative values. I served as Republican Party chairman, and I have consistently supported and worked for conservative candidates … I believe there are differences in our beliefs, and that matters in terms of appointing law enforcement leadership and judges who make decisions in terms of how our city approaches issues. And so, as the only one running who has ever balanced a budget and has run large organizations successfully, I think conservatives, like most people, want someone who knows what they’re doing and has the executive experience as opposed to trying to learn on the job. I’m the one who actually has the conservative record of balanced budgets and support for liberty and freedom.

Mobolade: I have a lot of values that connect with my conservative friends. I’m a small-business owner with three businesses. I’m the product of the American dream. I came here to this country 27 years ago, worked my ass off and provided jobs and helped make this city great. I’m a pastor. I moved to the city as a Christian and Missionary Alliance pastor. I started a church. I worked at First Presbyterian Church. I belong to the evangelical community. These are values that inspire me to run for office that come from a place of faith. So, my values live in many ways with a lot of conservatives.

Gazette: Why should liberals support you?

Williams: Because I am the candidate who has proven that I can make government work. When others looked at problems and threw up their arms, I found solutions. So, whether it’s finding additional water sources, which I’ve done in the Arkansas River, or establishing the Pikes Peak RTA and with a vote of the people supporting our parks, those are things that I have done. Although I am a conservative Republican, I have been very willing to work across the aisle. Phil Weiser (Democratic Colorado attorney general) and I ran the Unified Colorado Challenge together. I have been involved on the elections front with people on all sides of the aisle to ensure that Colorado elections are done fairly. I do that in a bipartisan fashion.

Mobolade: I think liberals understand my journey. I’m a west African immigrant. I know what it’s like to be on the outside. I know what it is like to be welcomed. And when somebody welcomes you to the inside and gives you a chance that leads to a place where you can run for office, you want to do that for others. Liberals are about equality and justice and fairness. Those things are true and right, and embedded in our Constitution.

Gazette: Why should unaffiliated voters support you?

Williams: From an unaffiliated standpoint, you really want someone who has a record of working to bring people together. I’ve done that. Our policy is to protect our community and work with everyone, regardless of political philosophy. I’ve had folks from both sides of the aisle who have supported the campaign. I serve on the Peace Officer Standard Training Board, appointed by Gov. Jared Polis (Democrat) at the recommendation of Phil Weiser. The fact is, I don’t just talk about wanting to work with everyone. I’ve got evidence and proof that I’ve done so on a consistent basis.

Mobolade: Those are my people. We are the 48%. We’re the fastest growing political party in this city. It’s not that we don’t affiliate to anything. We affiliate to strong values. We don’t affiliate with the partisan fight and madness that is coming out from the parties and is killing us. Many of us are moderates. We’re trying to make sense of how we care for our families, how we do our jobs well.

Gazette: Who did you vote for in the 2020 presidential election?

Williams: I was a delegate for Ted Cruz (Republican senator of Texas). I voted for Trump in the general.

Mobolade: Voting is a private matter. I choose not to answer that question.

Gazette: Why should voters select you over your opponent?

Williams: I am the only one running with executive experience who’s actually had to make decisions. I have a record of successfully leading organizations. I’ve done that in ways that have been tough. I’ve championed legislation through the state Legislature and gotten support from Democrats and Republicans. I think that’s the passage of 21 bills, four of which were passed unanimously through the divided state Senate. All my legislation has been signed by a Democratic governor and supported by Republicans. The organizations I have run have won national awards. I am the one who has a record of bringing people together.

Mobolade: I’ve been leading, and fully intend to continue leading in the mayor’s office. A platform called Permit Partner brings government factions together so that citizens can have access to the information they need in a one-stop shop. That was my project. We have Citizen’s Day coming up, which unites about 100 churches to convince this group that we need to unite around a mission of serving Colorado Springs with no strings attached. I did that. There’s the Pikes Peak Business and Education Alliance, a collaboration of 10 area school districts under one centralized point so K-12 students have access to the world of work, and we can train them as the next generation of workers. That was my project. I don’t have ballot experience. President Reagan didn’t have ballot experience when he became the governor of California … If you want the status quo, vote for my opponent. If you’re looking for leadership that helps families and is pragmatic and innovative, that is what I bring.