In November 2020, I watched as the congressional campaign I was managing won with the highest percentage of victory the candidate I was working for had ever received. Two weeks later, I found myself living in a state that I had only ever been in during a layover at the Denver airport.
I was excited to move to Colorado. While I had spent years building relationships and enjoying a steady career in Wisconsin politics, I was excited for a new challenge. There were sure to be bountiful political opportunities here — the hopeful promise any purple state has. Two years later, many Colorado Republicans are now saying the state is solidly blue…or are going so far as to say Democrats will dominate for a “generation.”
With all due respect to these pundits, many of whom I know personally and have the utmost admiration for, I disagree. Certainly, if the Colorado Republican Party continues to do what it has been doing, those self-fulfilling prophecies will inevitably come true — but that does not have to be the case. A few lessons from my former home state, Wisconsin, could light the path towards a Republican renewal here.
Wisconsin and Colorado are similar in many ways. They are almost the same size in population. Yet over the last decade, Wisconsin has had very different political outcomes. This cycle, Republicans up and down the ballot suffered major defeats here, which was not the case in Wisconsin. Republicans there increased their majorities in both chambers of the legislature. They reelected the incumbent U.S. senator, Ron Johnson, flipped another statewide office, the state treasurer, and won a long-held Democratic U.S. House seat. While Wisconsin Republicans did not win every race they were hoping to, the losses they suffered were hard fought and closely contested.
So, why do Republicans in Wisconsin win while Colorado Republicans suffer significant losses? From my experiences campaigning in both states, there are three main lessons Republicans in Colorado should learn from Wisconsin.
Dueling for dollars
The first is fundraising. Within a few weeks of my arrival in Colorado, I connected with the then-executive director of the Colorado Republican Committee. One of the topics we discussed was how restrictive campaign finance laws are here. He was and is correct, they are quite limiting. However, instead of trying to compete in this arena, it seems Republicans use these restrictions as an excuse to not put in the effort and/or think that the little amounts they do raise will be enough to win.
The data does not show Republicans necessarily need to outspend Democrats, though when trying to flip a seat or take an open one it certainly helps. But they certainly need to be more competitive. Sen. Johnson, in Wisconsin, was outspent by his Democrat opponent by 14.14%, yet he still won. Contrast that with the Senate race here in Colorado, where Michael Bennet outspent O’Dea by 189.17%. While there are other factors in play, such as both Johnson and Bennet being incumbents, the fact of the matter is you cannot compete at the polls if you are not fighting to close fundraising gaps.
Analyzing the five comparable statewide offices on the ballot in both states, the Democrats outspent the Republicans in both Colorado and Wisconsin, however the totals again were much closer in Wisconsin. In Wisconsin, the Republicans were only outspent by 35.48% whereas in Colorado, the Republicans were outspent by 280.10%. The largest victory in a statewide race in Wisconsin was only 3.41%; the closest in Colorado was 10.65%.
When the top of the ticket is getting outspent nearly four-to-one, this affects down ballot, too. Compound that with poor fundraising in their own campaigns and you have a recipe for disaster. Combined, Colorado House Democrats outspend Republicans by 113.15%. While this can be slightly dubious considering some seats are more competitive than others, if we look at the 10 closest contests, the Democrats won all 10 and, with only one exception, outspent their Republican opponent and did so massively. By average, these nine Democrats outspent their Republican counterparts by 458.92%.
In Wisconsin, out of the five most competitive State Assembly races (the Assembly is the name for the lower chamber), Republicans won four of the five. Staying competitive on the fundraising totals allowed them to win these swing districts.
I have long heard Republicans cry foul over so-called “dark money” groups. I am not denying the existence of these organizations or that they don’t play a role in this equation. However, the evidence of “hard dollar” disparities is too overwhelming to downplay by blaming these outside groups. Republicans simply aren’t competing.
Meeting voters
This leads me into my second major lesson from Wisconsin, voter contacts. After the election, the Republican Party of Wisconsin posted some fascinating statistics on social media. This election cycle, the Republican Party of Wisconsin knocked on over 1,200,000 doors, made over 3,000,000 phone calls, hosted over 13,000 events, and had over 74,000 volunteer engagements. This totaled over 4,200,000 voter contact attempts. This unified approach, led by the state Republican party, delivered results for Republicans up and down ballot.
Here in Colorado, voter contact is disjointed, left largely to individual campaigns. Some campaigns are better than others at recruiting volunteers to make calls or knock on doors. Individual campaigns may carry other candidates’ literature, but the scripts that canvassers and callers rely on are written by the campaigns who organized the outreach and almost entirely benefit only that candidate. Because of this setup, it is hard to say what the voter contacts were here, but it likely shadowed the Wisconsin figures. A unified, major effort is the most effective way to reach voters.
The talent pool
My third takeaway is the political industry. My experiences here lead me to believe many candidates in Colorado, at least on the Republican side, do not believe they need campaign professionals. They often forgo hiring a general consultant or professional campaign staff and instead rely either entirely on volunteers, doing everything themself, or getting “staff” who still have their nine-to-five and have limited experience running campaigns.
This is foolish. There is not a single other industry that this would be acceptable in, and the results obviously show it should not be acceptable here. There are a handful of firms here and candidates who recognize the need, but options are currently limited.
Certain firms might not be the best fit for that particular candidate. I have worked with dozens of candidates; I can say there were some where I was not a great fit. That is not to say they were poor candidates, or my abilities lacked, but we did not mesh for various reasons and they would have been better suited with someone who was a better fit for them. Without a large pool of options, this leaves candidates with tough choices.
There are a couple of national firms that have attempted to break in here in Colorado, but generally only for statewide and federal races. These firms don’t provide discounts because of Colorado’s campaign finance laws, so if candidates are not raising money, these firms are generally not an option.
Again, we look to Wisconsin. Being the battleground state that it is, it should be no surprise that a large number of political consultants are based there. Their varying rates, skills, and strong suits give serious candidates numerous options to choose from. Colorado Republican candidates must first recognize the need for professional guidance in order to create the demand for a larger pool of Colorado-based political consultants who will help the party become more competitive.
It is not all doom and gloom for Colorado Republicans, but we must embrace these lessons from Wisconsin. For those of you who are not running for office, the first two points apply to you. Donate to candidates, especially those running for state office who are limited in what they can take from individual donors. Become a volunteer and do the uncomfortable tasks of making calls and knocking on doors. And candidates, consider staffing your campaigns for success by retaining the services of professional political operatives.
Don’t lose faith. Together, Republicans can still win in Colorado, but we need to implement these changes, and quickly.