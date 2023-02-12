We agree on the need for affordable housing in our communities and we will, and have been, working hard on solutions. This is not a partisan issue; it is an issue facing our state and nation. The caution I would offer is to “not rush to failure.” There are no easy answers and no “one size fits all” solutions or approaches. To attempt to do so will result in more challenges, will not solve the problem, and in the end, will not bring Colorado together on this but will instead divide us further. There are vast differences between urban counties and municipalities and the infrastructure they have to support growth — and the realities of the 46 counties considered to be rural.

Rural realities

In Teller County, for example, just two years ago the average price point for a single-family home was $290K. Today in Teller County, our average price point is over 600K, a 100% increase in just two years. Zoning, land use regulations, or local government did not cause this. Rather, I would offer that historically low interest rates, the pandemic, supply chain issues, Colorado statutory assessment cycles, explosive Front Range growth, et al. have been the main cause. The solutions will be equally holistic and in some cases more complex than simply allowing growth as a “use by right” regardless of the impacts or 2nd and 3rd order impacts.

Local land use control, regulations, zoning and processes should not be targeted as low hanging fruit by any legislator or department. In Teller County’s case, before becoming a county commissioner, I was the planning director and wrote the strategic plan for our county and the growth management/comprehensive plan.

Like many counties, our land use regulations are regularly reviewed and updated to reflect realities facing counties. During my time as a planning director, we updated zoning regulations on three occasions as an example. Like most counties, we have multifamily and residential zoning, our fees are among the lowest in our region, and we have streamlined processes and procedures extant for growth.

Our codes are tailored to the environment we live in. Like most rural counties, Teller County has land that runs from the montane region to the alpine environments. Wind shear, snow loads and other life, health, safety related codes are well established and are very different from Front Range or plains requirements, as an example.

We are a county comprised of 54% federal land, another factor many of us share which impacts development. We have to be mindful of the wildland urban interface areas.

As an example, there is current legislation that will mandate “hardening of homes” in these areas, which translated means metal or concrete shingles and other aspects which will now add 30-40K to the price of our homes. We have green energy mandates and other mandatory code implementation cycles, all well intentioned, that will also add to the price of new homes.

I offer these examples, not as a criticism, but to demonstrate just how complex this issue is and exactly why any plan, legislation or policy needs to provide overarching guidance or direction but allow the necessary flexibility for local implementation.

What about water?

Ninety percent of the R1 residential zoned single family developed lots in Teller County, and in nearly all of Colorado’s 46 rural counties, are served by a well and a septic system. With regards to water, the well that is permitted and issued by the state for these homes is not a water right and its uses are highly regulated. The well permits issues are “exempt household use only” for a single-family dwelling. The water is to be used for bathing, sanitation and cooking. It may not be used for irrigation, greenhouses, or even washing a car.

They are NOT issued to support an ADU, or accessory dwelling unit. So, to suggest that one way to fix our housing challenges is to simply allow, as a use by right, the construction of an additional home on an existing residential parcel in a rural setting is not only illegal but would be irresponsible in our environment and water levels.

The water compact of 1922, the current condition of the Colorado River, the acute competition for water now at our existing growth levels in the upper and lower basin, and the inevitable battle that is coming, make this suggestion unworkable.

With regards to septic systems

In our county these exist on residential lots from ¼ acre to 35 acres and beyond. Obviously for smaller lots ranging from ¼ acre to 5 acres, for example, there are regulatory distances between the septic and the well that must be adhered to for health and sanitation reasons. As Teller Counties older rural subdivisions have reached build out in the past 50 years, nitrate and nitrite levels have increased causing the need for wells to be closed, water to be brought in or other community treatment plans to be developed. All of these necessary improvements have only added to the cost of rural living. Again, to suggest that higher density in the residential zones of the municipality rural counties will fix our housing shortages is just not a workable reality.

Our growth areas, like most rural counties, are our cities and towns. In addition to goods and services, these areas are almost always served by a municipal water system and by a municipal wastewater treatment facility.

I would make the strong case that these are the two aspects that really determine the level of growth, to include housing, which can be developed. In our case, as with most rural counties, these growth areas have infill processes, available lots, and comprehensive plans that can and should support growth. Our local land use codes and zoning support this growth. The market, economic conditions and investor confidence play a role in this as well.

Growth barriers

Where the state can be most useful is in a focused effort in our existing and established growth areas. Areas which contain the necessary infrastructure and resident support and desire for deliberate growth, including housing. What is needed is better synchronization across the Colorado state departments that impact housing, in terms of resources, grants, and streamlined processes and procedures.

Here’s a parochial Teller County example, and one shared by many rural counties, to illustrate my point. The state health department, almost overnight, raised water-quality standards. While we support safe drinking water, this caused aging residential subdivisions to go into crisis. Impending deadlines with no grant support or other government assistance, caused noncompliance, extensions and/or hefty increases in fees in existing water districts.

Again, that raised the price of housing in rural areas. A second example: Teller County owns a wastewater treatment facility that supports our jail and several residential communities. There are also a number of long-term preexisting PUDs that are shovel ready and can greatly enhance our housing. After paying for engineering and design, we are now involved in a complex and nearly nonresponsive CDPHE permitting process that is entangled in grant processes that further slows down our ability to expand and support new housing.

These examples are not offered as a criticism, but rather as examples of the real overhaul and work that must be done at the state level to synchronize the office of the state water engineer, CDPHE, DOLA, Building Code oversight, and a host of other state offices that impact the price of a home in Colorado.

As a final note, I must add the cost of fire insurance. Fire insurance has nearly doubled in the past two years for our rural residents if they can get it. I spoke to a resident just yesterday who is paying $1,000 a month on fire insurance alone and his home lies within a fire district — many of our homes do not.

Colorado has been targeted, as have many rural counties in Colorado, by out-of-state investors who perceive a very permissive environment with regards to vacation rentals and short-term rentals. In addition to lost revenue and accountability, there are many substandard units rented without oversight that lack even basic sanitation or code compliance. For those units that are bona fide dwellings, property owners make substantially more on short term rentals than in traditional long-term rentals. This has the effect of removing the available longterm rental market, which has traditionally been more affordable, from most rural areas Our incorporated cities are grappling with this problem today, as our counties, and it has become divisive and problematic.

Way forward

We want to work on the housing shortage challenge. The solution should not pit the state against local governments. We can work together in a respectful manner streamlining systems and processes to get this right. It is not a partisan issue. It should not be a Front Range/urban centric mandated solution for rural Coloradans. State agencies who have oversight or play a part in the building, regulation, or oversight of our homes are not synchronized and have a negative impact on local government flexibility and price point. Well-intentioned legislators are targeting local zoning and land use regulations because they believe it will solve the issue — it will not but it will further divide us. Despite the folklore, local land use regulations are routinely reviewed and updated to reflect a dynamic and unique environment.

Water must play a major role in any discussion on development. “Paper water” no longer can be used in proposals for growth in Colorado. Real analysis must be done. Rural living and septics and wells make carveouts and exceptions appropriate — there are very real consequences to the environment, health, and safety for any uniform decision to increase density in rural residential parcels.

Identified growth areas contained in the growth management plans of our rural counties should be the focus of state resources and assistance. There is absolutely no utility, and no success will be realized, in a heavy-handed approach to housing which seeks to take control from local governments through zoning or land use mandates.

We need a holistic view, beginning with state agencies, which examine what role each of them plays in the construction of housing or infrastructure to support it. We can meet the challenge of growth in a deliberate and cooperative manner by working together and looking for second- and third-order impacts and unintended consequences before we mandate change.

Dan Williams is the District 1 Teller County commissioner, a retired Army colonel and multiple-combat veteran including in Afghanistan and Iraq. He is the Post 1980 American Legion commander and a Post 6051 VFW life member. He lives with his wife, Suzan, a retired Army nurse and colonel, on their ranch near Cripple Creek.