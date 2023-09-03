In a recent event to announce his reelection campaign, Sen. John Hickenlooper declared his support for declassifying marijuana, a radical position few other politicians have taken. To further justify his opinions on weed, Hickenlooper compared the drug with alcohol, a deflection frequently used by marijuana enthusiasts to downplay its risks. This tactic is a logical fallacy.

The senator said: “In many cases, we are probably better off with more marijuana consumption and probably less alcohol consumption. They do seem to be related somewhat … and not anything worse off. People smoking pot as a part of their relaxation and kick back process is not any worse off than people who have been drinking.”

First, the assumption that individuals are substituting alcohol with marijuana is wrong. In 2013, the first full year after Colorado voted to legalize, there were 32.95 million past-year marijuana users and 173.97 million past-year alcohol users. In 2021, there were 52.45 million marijuana users and 174.34 million alcohol users/drinkers, representing increases in both categories. Rather than substituting alcohol for marijuana, people are now using more of both. The negative ramifications of using alcohol are well-known. Statistics show that more than 140,000 people die each year from alcohol-related cases, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

Although alcohol leads to more than 140,000 deaths, that doesn’t mean we should legalize every other substance that has the potential to kill fewer than 140,000 people each year. If anything, rather than legalizing marijuana, we should advance a stricter approach to alcohol, as well as cigarettes.

Why knowingly advocate for creating another societal ill after seeing the harmful impact alcohol has had on society? What’s the purpose of creating more crises? This is a game no one wins.

To see why Hickenlooper’s comparison rings false, consider the history of alcohol versus the history of marijuana. Alcohol is legal because people in Western civilization have consumed it for thousands of years. Comparatively, marijuana use has not been as widespread, with only small segments of the population using it.

Hickenlooper’s statement also ignores the substantial difference that alcohol and marijuana have on a person. Alcohol is typically flushed from the body within a day; marijuana remains in a person’s system much longer, sometimes up to 90 days.

Research shows that “the impact of cannabis on cognitive impairment was greater than that of alcohol or tobacco use.” It raises the question: Why didn’t Hickenlooper mention this information when comparing marijuana and alcohol?

Inconvenient truths

Here are a few other details about marijuana that Hickenlooper omitted. Unlike alcohol, long-term use of marijuana led to a decline in IQs by an average of 5.5 points. Using marijuana also led to significant “deficits in learning and processing speed compared to people that did not use cannabis.” Furthermore, research also suggests a link between the frequency of marijuana use and a person’s cognitive impairment level. Marijuana users were also discovered to have “developed memory and attention problems,” according to the study. Why would a sitting U.S. senator advocate for this in spite of the science?

The cognitive impacts only scratch the surface. Additional studies have shown that people who regularly use marijuana encounter other problems that impact quality of life. Research has consistently shown that people who misuse marijuana experience “far worse outcomes than alcohol users.” These included reporting a higher total of “problems at home, work, or school.” And such users have also reported an increase in mental health irregularities.

In the midst of a mental health crisis, it is shameful for an elected official to advocate for something that we know has a negative impact on mental health, especially for young people. These are the kinds of health issues that Hickenlooper has regularly disregarded in advocating the promotion and use of marijuana.

Here are some of the other inconvenient truths about marijuana that Hickenlooper and other supporters failed to mention. The number of Americans who have used marijuana has approximately tripled in the last 30 years, increasing from 17.5 million in 1992 to 52.5 million in 2021. This increased usage has been exceptionally high in younger adults. The percentage of those 19 to 30 years old who reported using marijuana in the last month increased from 17% in 2011 to 29% in 2021. Pot use in this demographic is especially troubling because of its negative impact on brain development, potentially resulting in lifelong consequences.

Additionally, research has revealed that using marijuana can lead to the development of cannabis use disorder (CUD), also known as addiction. Users can develop a physical dependence on marijuana and experience withdrawal symptoms. The data show that about 30% of marijuana users develop CUD. CUD significantly impacts young people, especially those under 18, as studies showed that such users are “four to seven times more likely to develop a marijuana use disorder than adults.”

And, as more states have legalized marijuana in recent years, there has been a 25% increase in marijuana use among children between ages 12-17. The statistics are devastating; there’s no question our youths are particularly vulnerable to the legalization of marijuana.

Hidden hazards

Hickenlooper also failed to mention the dangers of marijuana’s increased potency. Today’s weed isn’t the kind the hippies were smoking at Woodstock, when the psychoactive component of marijuana hovered at 3%. Numerous analyses of marijuana have shown that its potency has steadily increased, rapidly increasing after our state first legalized and industries that profit from addiction moved in. Now, virtually every dispensary in Colorado sells products that are 90%-plus THC potent.

As THC increases, so does the risk of developing cannabis use disorder. Today’s weed is designed to get you higher and more addicted than ever before, and Hickenlooper wants to facilitate this through legislative propaganda.

Furthermore, Hickenlooper should look at the data from our state. The information is troubling and indicative as to why pushing to declassify marijuana is a horrible idea.

In Colorado, hospitalizations related to marijuana since the drug was legalized have increased by a whopping 148%. Additionally, research showed that there was a “46% increase in hospitalizations due to cannabis hyperemesis cyclical vomiting in just five years after the legalization of recreational cannabis.” Yes, people are showing up to the emergency room vomiting uncontrollably because of marijuana use. There is no known cure for this. Also, between 2012 and 2019, the Colorado Department of Public Safety reported a 586% increase in calls to poison control of marijuana-related incidents in children ages 5 and younger.

Not only does marijuana present increased danger for young children, but it also makes everyone less safe, especially on the roads. The Colorado Division of Criminal Justice reported that one in four of all road deaths involve marijuana. The Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area reported the number of marijuana-related traffic fatalities between 2013 and 2020 more than doubled from 55 in 2013 to 131 in 2020.

Hickenlooper also failed to mention the troubling links between marijuana use and mental health disorders such as psychosis and schizophrenia, with high-frequency users seeing the greatest risks. In 2023, research from Denmark revealed that up to 30% of schizophrenia cases among men ages 21 to 30 might have been prevented by averting cannabis use disorder. A 2019 study showed an increased risk of developing psychosis, especially for frequent users: daily high-potency users are five times more likely to suffer from a psychotic disorder compared with nonusers. Other adverse side effects of marijuana include potential lung damage, hypertension, cardiomyopathy, myocardial infarction, stroke, and cardiac arrest — ailments conveniently not shared by Hickenlooper.

Brain bender

Studies have also shown that the regular use of high-potency marijuana has been linked to a reshaping of brain cells, a greater likelihood of developing psychosis, and, most alarmingly, an increase in suicide ideation. The number one killer of Colorado youths is suicide. The most frequently found substance in Colorado youth suicide toxicology reports is THC. The promotion of marijuana as safe is anything but safe for our young people.

Rather than promoting a dangerous drug with a fallible comparison to alcohol, Hickenlooper and other state officials should prioritize the safety of people. The health and welfare of Coloradans would be better off without prominent legislators advocating for marijuana.

Our policymakers must work to limit the damage of marijuana. Federal policymakers should focus on ensuring access to on-demand treatment for those with CUD. They should also continue to fund programs that work to reduce the scope of the illicit market for marijuana. Additionally, they should invest in prevention programs that aim to discourage use and experimentation. Of course, they should also oppose the legalization — and declassification, as Hickenlooper wants — of marijuana.

People rely on their elected leaders to do what’s best for their welfare, not promote agenda-driven narcotics that leave people with thoughts of suicide or suffering from psychosis, or endangering drivers on Colorado’s roads. Hickenlooper must do better and must do better now.

Luke Niforatos is executive vice president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana and the Foundation for Drug Policy Solutions.