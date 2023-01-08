The tragedy of homelessness in our communities — and how to address this growing crisis — is on the minds of not only elected officials and community leaders, but residents and business owners.
Our communities are clamoring for solutions to protect quality of life and public safety, and to help the men and women living on our streets. The key question we face is whether to put the focus on housing, without preconditions or expectations of treatment, or do we put the focus on treatment to tackle the root causes of those experiencing homelessness.
I passionately believe in treatment first. Not just because of the obvious shortcoming of the “housing first” policy, or because of the growing body of research that points to treatment as a more effective solution. For me and my family, this is personal and painful.
The challenge of addressing homelessness is an incredibly complex and nuanced issue that will never neatly fit into our forced, binary politics of left versus right. Far too often any thoughtful discussions of solutions are drowned out by ideological rhetoric that cheapens the serious nature of the issue and the dignity of those living it. The complexity of the issue, and the very fact that it involves human lives, requires solutions that are flexible and can be tailored to the needs of the individuals — and our communities.
I have seen how untreated behavioral health issues, compounded by addiction, in those left alone in housing can have devastating effects. For this I don’t need to read a study or to consult with experts; I’ve witnessed it.
Firsthand experience
Growing up I was raised by a single mom who suffered from significant mental illness that was made worse at times by struggles with addiction.
After my sister and I moved away for college and my grandfather, who was the “tough love” parent, passed away, I saw the disassociation that is common in those who face these challenges. The only time my mom sought treatment was when expectations were set by my grandfather or when she was compelled by the justice system. It was during the times of treatment, when I saw my mom stable and at her best, fully engaged with family and friends, funloving, and able to maintain employment.
Over time, as expectations were dropped and participation in any type of peer recovery program beyond the court-ordered treatment we lifted, she became more isolated — despite attempts by family to engage.
Because of family support, my mom always had housing; she always had her basic needs met. Unfortunately, as is far too common with those provided housing without conditions, 10 years ago my mom lost her battle with mental illness and addiction and took her life, alone in housing provided free of expectations of treatment.
It was only recently that I’ve been able to talk to anybody outside my family about how my mom died. My sister, family, and I felt deep guilt and questioned what else we could have done to save her.
I’ve come to understand that not everybody can be saved, and maybe nothing else could have been done to prevent losing my mom. And while I believe this to be true, as a policymaker I refuse to support a policy that doesn’t try.
‘Housing fi
rst’ fails
This brings me to why I have such deep and substantive concerns about the housing first policy that has been driving federal dollars for more than a decade. A careful review of the policy, and its often unintended but highly negative consequences, show us that it is not the comprehensive, compassionate and effective solution we need. Housing first lacks preconditions or expectation of participation in treatment — whether it be for behavioral health, addiction recovery, or even workforce development to get you back on your feet.
Many housing first advocates will point to Houston as an example of the policy working but ignore the less flattering examples in cities like San Francisco, Portland Seattle and others where the policy has led to unimaginable conditions of hopelessness and economic despair.
History, and an overwhelming amount of data and evidence, continue to suggest that a new direction is desperately needed. As we often do to find where policies aren’t working, let’s look at California.
In 2016, California enacted a law that required that every state dollar spent on homelessness be spent on housing first programs. Homelessness in California has been increasing at a faster rate than the rest of the country. From 2015 to 2019 (starting the year before passage of the law mandating that state funding be used for housing first programs), unsheltered homelessness rose more than 47% – and this is before the COVID pandemic in 2020. If housing first is the answer, California should be a leading example of reducing homelessness. Not surprisingly, it is the opposite.
We also must acknowledge that there is a spectrum of men and women who experience homelessness. Whether experts support housing first or treatment first, there is little dispute that a segment of the homeless population needs access to permanent supportive housing. These are individuals who suffer from such significant mental health challenges, or possibly physical or cognitive disabilities, that they will never be able to live independently.
These are the people who at one point in our country’s history would have been in supportive hospitals but who are now forced by policy to languish on our streets or in prisons. Major city mayors, including the mayor of New York City, are revisiting this policy, and I hope to see other states and cities do the same.
We also know from research, and from advocates for the homeless here in Colorado and across the country, that permanent supportive housing is needed for only a relatively small percentage of those experiencing homelessness. Research suggests that the majority of those experiencing homelessness are suffering from a prolonged struggle with addiction and/or untreated behavioral health issues.
Aurora’s path
Which brings us to how we are working to tackle homelessness in Aurora. It’s becoming clear that the strings attached to much-needed funding from Washington are really handcuffs that stifle our ability to shape life changing solutions that can — and I believe will — work for Aurora and other Front Range communities.
Like many communities, Aurora was beset with encampments popping up along the side of our highways, next to businesses, and just beyond fence lines in many residential neighborhoods.
The visibility of the camps made them top of mind and the abhorrent conditions within the encampments themselves were, and still are, a serious public health and safety issue for the community and those living in them. Our first step was to enact the camping ban introduced by Mayor Mike Coffman. But we also knew that a camping ban was not an end to this crisis, or a solution to the root causes of homelessness, but really the beginning of a journey to address the underlying challenge.
Like the camping ban, it has become clear that the federal policy preference of housing first addresses little more than a symptom of homelessness and fails as a single solution to adequately address the root causes.
Alone and without active participation in supportive services, it falls short of addressing the primary drivers of homelessness. In a report issued by the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, it was noted that, “in attacking the issue of homelessness, the toolbox must include all approaches that successfully address the problem. Stakeholders must consider innovative ideas and reject the idea that there are any sacred cows. Because of this, policies adopted should be flexible and avoid the danger of being a one-size-fits-all approach or being overly prescriptive in the way funding is appropriated and services are delivered.”
If we are serious about innovation, step one is for state and local officials to come together to advocate for change from Washington. Our congressional delegation would do us a great service by advocating that the federal government drop its housing first blinders and create an innovative block grant program.
Let’s have federal funding of homelessness programs through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) come with maximum flexibility to shape solutions for our communities.
What might this look like in Aurora?
There is great interest across the political spectrum in placing a greater emphasis on behavioral health support and addiction and recovery treatment. Just as I’ve seen the tragic consequences of untreated behavioral health and addiction in my family, I’ve also seen the triumph of recovery by loved ones through sustained and intentional treatment.
We should never dismiss the ability of the human spirit to achieve recovery simply because the current condition seems too bleak. By giving state and local governments the ability to direct more funding toward treatment, we will have an opportunity to focus on the root causes of homelessness rather than simply applying Band-Aids to the symptoms.
Treatment for addiction and recovery would not be the only benefit of increased flexibility of block granting federal homeless funding. Increased support for behavioral health — another underlying root cause of homelessness — would also be possible. Untreated behavioral health in everything from homelessness and crime to the heartbreaking rise in youth violence is a cancer on our communities. And we should not accept it.
Beyond bandages
By shifting the focus in funding from permanent supportive housing, beyond the population who need it, to treatment and support we have an opportunity to see meaningful change. Increased flexibility would also allow homeless funding to go toward programs that provide workforce development and job training, another desperately needed tool to help lift people toward self-reliance.
As Aurora continues to work toward co-locating a variety of services, we should do so with the unwavering aim of supporting people who want out of homelessness instead of simply meeting their emergency needs in the moment.
We should partner with effective nonprofits such as Step Denver, Ready to Work, and many others, that have a proven track record at helping those experiencing homelessness because of addiction rebuild their lives.
Many programs that place conditions on housing — often referred to as transitional housing — don’t accept federal funding out of fear of compromising their programs that have proven to be successful. The programs that have been successful in guiding people toward personal transformation have proven to attract private funding through philanthropy and with more public/private partnerships we could ultimately begin to lessen the costs to taxpayers.
It is this outcome, personal transformation by providing the hand-up toward self-sufficiency, that should be the metric used to determine progress. It should never be good enough to simply measure success by the number of meals provided or beds offered during the cold nights – but instead by the number of people we move from the streets to self-reliance. Ending homeless might never happen, but as with any successful organization it should be the infinite north star that we continually strive toward.
Compassion for those experiencing homeless requires us to acknowledge the root causes that have shattered their lives and then offer a tailored path forward. My mom’s story of struggle showed me the depths of suffering that come with addiction and behavioral health challenges if left untreated.
While the benefits of treatment first will not be realized by everybody, it can bring healing and recovery to many of our homeless men and women and long-lasting benefits to our communities if we make it a priority.
We have an opportunity in Aurora to chart a different course, to pursue better solutions that are not limited by ideological motives, that provide greater flexibility, and that are ultimately more hopeful.
The solutions won’t always be perfect but working together we can make progress, so let’s get to work.
Dustin Zvonek is an at-large member of the Aurora City Council.