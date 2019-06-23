As Coloradans face years of inconvenient and delayed upgrades at Denver International Airport, along I-70 and through the notorious I-25 “Gap,” infrastructure throughout much of the rest of the state continues to deteriorate with no significant solution in sight.
Road and bridge upgrades have not kept up with swift population growth. The cost of infrastructure for burgeoning suburbs and exurbs consumes resources that might otherwise go to improving existing infrastructure.
State politicians have essentially neglected transportation infrastructure for years, waiting for the day voters might succumb to a tax increase. Voters continue refusing, soundly defeating two measures to fund transportation improvements in 2018. One proposal would have authorized transportation debt, while requiring the Legislature to pay it off with existing revenues. Another would have imposed a sales tax.
For a variety of reasons, visions of Front Range passenger rail and adequate highways are mostly pie-in-the-sky.
Statewide and nationally, neither Republicans nor Democrats have proposed financially viable ideas to upgrade neglected roads, bridges, schools, pipelines and the power grid on a massive scale. Most politicians, Democrats and Republicans alike, agree we should fix it all. No one seems to know how.
Maybe it is time politicians and bureaucrats think outside of the box. They can start by examining a proposal by two private investors: Larry Kidwell and Robbi Jones.
Kidwell, president of Kidwell and Co., and Jones, president of Kipling Jones & Co, propose raising more than $1 trillion for infrastructure by requiring federal agencies to sell loan/lease assets, financed by government, at market value. Those include everything from student loans, to business loans, to grazing leases.
Original borrowers would get first dibs on paying off the loans to take advantage of the benefits, before government offers the debt to private-sector lenders and asset managers. Banks and other mortgage holders sell loans routinely, and these transactions would not be substantially different.
To understand the government’s potential gain, think about putting millions of people to work immediately, versus waiting to receive loan/lease payments. This would be a win for borrowers and government. Selling loans into the private sector, thus privatizing receivables, would generate big revenue for shovels in the ground.
Combine that money with local, state, and regional funds, and the possibilities surpass any plan proposed by state or federal politicians.
By selling debt assets, government would forgo the long-term interest. On the flip side, it would slow runaway costs of allowing government property to crumble at the expense of public safety and economic growth. It makes good sense to tap savings and fix a bad roof, before rain and snow destroy the whole house.
The proposal is charted terrain. Congressional Democrats successfully ran legislation to sell loans and leases in 1987, ’88 and ’89 to shore up the budget.
President Donald Trump understands the potential gain of selling government assets. During his campaign, he tossed around selling off some or all of government’s $128 trillion in mineral rights for oil and gas reserves. He should be open minded to selling receivables.
If Kidwell and Jones are correct, the plan could fund our country’s desperate infrastructure needs without more taxes or debt. It could save lives, boost the economy, and create a revolution of high-wage jobs for American workers and immigrants in parts of the country so often neglected by Washington.
It is hard to find the rationale for government sitting on receivables while allowing infrastructure to crumble. Consider cashing out and bringing our country’s critical infrastructure into the 21st century, before it gets too late to catch up.
Wayne Laugesen is the editorial page editor of The Gazette.