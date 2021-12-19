George Brauchler served as the elected district attorney for the 18th Judicial District from 2013 to 2021. The district is the state’s most populous and includes Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties. Mitch Morrissey served as the elected district attorney for the 2nd Judicial District, which includes all of Denver, from 2004 to 2017. Brauchler and Morrissey are criminal justice fellows with the Common Sense Institute.