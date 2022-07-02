Dennis Maes served for 24 years as a judge in Colorado’s 10th Judicial District in Pueblo — and as the district’s chief judge for 17 of those years — before retiring from the bench in 2012. He also served on the state’s Judicial Discipline Commission. Frances Koncilja is an attorney who served on the Colorado Supreme Court and Court of Appeals Nominating Commission and was the Tenth Circuit’s representative on the American Bar Association Judicial Review Committee. She also served on the judicial advisory committees recommending federal judge candidates for U.S. Sens. Ken Salazar, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper. Koncilja also is a former commissioner on Colorado’s Public Utilities Commission.