The justices on the Colorado Supreme Court and all the judges in the state of Colorado are the beneficiaries of battles decades ago to create a merit system for the selection of judges as opposed to a partisan political system in which judges would be elected. Our judges can focus on their jobs as opposed to raising money and campaigning. Our judges do not have to fear that an unhappy litigant might fund a judge’s opponent in an election.
This fight for merit selection of judges in Colorado started in 1945. In 1966, when the General Assembly once again refused to put merit selection on the ballot, the League of Women Voters, the Colorado Bar Association, the Colorado Medical Association, and numerous citizens gathered over 47,000 signatures to place merit selection of judges on the ballot and then worked for its adoption. Finally, in November 1966, Colorado voters approved adding Article VI to the Colorado Constitution. The late Colorado Supreme Court Justice Gregory Hobbs compiled a detailed history of these efforts which was published in The Colorado Lawyer in April 2006 titled “Colorado Judicial Merit Selection — a Well-Deserved 40th Anniversary Celebration”.
Article VI also created the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline (“Discipline Commission”) — a commission of 10; four judges, two lawyers and four non-attorney citizens — that has the responsibility and authority to investigate and discipline judges, including Supreme Court justices.
In 1994, there was another attack on merit selection with Amendment 12 that would have destroyed the independence of judges and put them back into politics with recall elections. Once again, the Colorado Bar was at the forefront in defeating Amendment 12.
Merit selection and independence of judges, balanced with the authority of the Discipline Commission to investigate and discipline judges, have served the public interest of all Coloradans for over 50 years.
Commission subverted
We are concerned that Chief Justice Brian Boatright and Justice Monica Marquez, who appear to be the faces of the current leadership at the Supreme Court, are in the process of torching and burning down the merit selection system by their stubborn and misguided refusal to allow the Discipline Commission to do its work. The commission has been attempting to investigate a scandal swirling around the Supreme Court since 2019: Did then-Chief Justice Coats encourage, authorize and or approve a $2.75 million contract for Mindy Masais, the former chief of staff of the Supreme Court Administrative Office (“SCAO”), to keep her from going public with “dirt” she allegedly had on some Colorado judges and the Colorado Judicial Department?
Rather than allowing the Discipline Commission to do its work, Justice Boatright has insisted that the Supreme Court should hire the investigators and control the scope of the investigation. The court waited over two years after this scandal went public to hire investigators, which effectively prohibited the Discipline Commission from doing its work. In October 2021, the court hired a company set up by former United States Attorney Robert Troyer to conduct the investigation into whether Coats was willing to take $2.75 million in funds from the Judicial Department to essentially buy the silence of Masais (“Troyer Report”). Judge Boatright, we assume with the blessing of the other justices, at the same time hired another company and will pay them $225,000 to investigate the culture at the Judicial Department. That investigation was supposed to be concluded in June but has been delayed because of the voluminous number of employees who have asked to be interviewed.
The effect of these late and expensive investigations — remember, the complaints occurred back in 2019 — is that there still is no accountability and there likely will be none. Instead, the delays, caused primarily by, we are reluctant to say it, Justice Boatright, have had the effect of insuring there will be no criminal charges against anyone because the statute of limitations has run. It is mind-boggling that the Colorado Supreme Court, the attorney general and the Denver district attorney allowed the statute of limitations to expire in a matter of such importance.
The state auditor has already investigated many of these items that Troyer investigated and made recommendations in her performance audit dated November 2020. The state auditor commenced the audit because of the media reports in 2019 that there was wasteful spending, excessive use of paid leave and potential fraud at the Judicial Department. In addition, the state auditor had received an anonymous complaint on April 15, 2019, through the fraud hotline alleging fraud at the Judicial Department.
Undue delays
The state auditor’s report on the fraud hotline complaint came out last Feb. 4 and recommended criminal investigations. One might ask why the report took so long. It appears that the Judicial Department, under the leadership of Justices Boatright and Marquez, made the process burdensome by insisting on controlling access to the data and evidence; asserting confidentiality over many of the documents, and providing the information under an “access” agreement, meaning it would be kept confidential.
The state auditor’s executive summary of the fraud hotline investigation recommended a criminal referral to investigate possible crimes committed by Masias, Eric Ryan (the administrator of the SCOA) and Chris Brown the head of Human Services at SCOA). The full investigation contained so many redactions when it was given to the Denver district attorney, and came so close to the expiration of the statute of limitations, that the Denver DA said she could not prosecute anyone for anything.
The Troyer Report issued last week paints a picture of Coats as incompetent and ignorant of the facts and therefore concludes, wrongly, in our opinion, that Coats did not commit any acts of official misconduct and this mess is not his fault. The Troyer Report ignores numerous uncomfortable facts; fawns over the justices as being very co-operative and forthcoming, and ignores the auditor’s report and the recent report of the Discipline Commission to the interim legislative committee looking into these issues. The deficiencies in the Troyer Report are perfect examples of why this investigation should have been conducted by the Discipline Commission.
Dubious report
The Troyer Report concludes that Coats was not made aware of the memo with the dirt in it until sometime in 2019, and that he could not have agreed to it to cover up this memo with the $2.75 million contract because — are you ready for this? — Coats wanted to fire Masias in the fall of 2018 for financial improprieties and was considering giving her a “leadership training” contract to encourage her to resign. Why would anyone, let alone the chief judge, even consider a multimillion-dollar “leadership training” contract for someone accused of financial improprieties at the court unless Coats was trying to buy her silence? The Troyer Report concluded that the financial services division of the SCAO was refusing to sign a management representation letter required for the completion of statewide audit unless Masias was fired. The Troyer Report states at page 12:
“Ryan and Coats were reluctant to terminate Masias but believed that their options were limited because the department needed a signed management Representation Letter. They were also concerned about the optics of terminating the highest-ranking female employee at the SCAO, who had also recently been denied the SCAO position. Masias was well-regarded in many of the department’s 24 judicial districts. Both Ryan and coats therefore preferred demoting Masias for her dishonesty, placing her in a position to oversee leadership training and removing her spending and signature authorities.”
The Troyer Report further concludes that Coats never read or even allowed the memo with the “dirt” to be read to him and so Coats could not have been involved in any cover up because he did not know the details. The Troyer Report also states that Coats failed to review the leadership contract for $2.75 million; never asked about its terms, including the duration (five years) or the amount to be paid, and therefore there was no coverup by Coats because he did not know the details. (These leaps of “logic” make one’s head hurt.)
The Troyer Report then goes on to make the jaw-dropping allegation that somehow this mess is not the fault of Coats, because no one trained him to be the chief justice; there were no manuals or training material, and he had no experience managing an organization, especially a large organization such as the Judicial Department that has almost 4,000 employees and a budget of over a half billion dollars a year. In its desperate search for another “reason” to exonerate Coats, the Troyer Report concludes that this mess was also caused by the other justices of the Supreme Court because they did not offer to assist Coats in his supervisory duties as well as the design of that stunning new Supreme Court building that cost taxpayers over $750 million — because the employees of the Judicial Department were in the office tower next to the courts, and Coats was not aware of the toxic environment among the employees. We guess Coats was not trained to walk over to the next building to meet with the actual people who work for the Judicial Department, and he needed a manual to instruct him to do that.
Absurd findings
If this sounds like rubbish to you, you are correct. Assuming for the for the sake of argument, as we lawyers say, that it is true that Coats was worried about the gender bias claim and that is why he agreed to a “leadership training” contract for Masias, how is that a defense to a charge of official misconduct? There was still a quid pro quo — no public complaint, no lawsuit and you get a multimillion-dollar contract.
The Troyer Report does not even mention, let alone analyze, the criminal statutes that Coats might have violated: conspiracy to commit bribery and or official misconduct under CRS18-8-404 and 405 if a public servant “refrains from performing a duty imposed upon him by law.”
There is no legal analysis in this $75,000 report other than to a reference to the state procurement code. There is no legal analysis of what obligations the other six justices had under the Code of Judicial Conduct if it is true that Coats was incompetent. There is no reference, let alone analysis of Coats’ obligations under the Code of Judicial Conduct, 2.5, 2.12 or 21.5 or Disciplinary Rules 4 and 5, which prohibit a judge from handling a matter he is not competent to handle and require a judge to discharge his supervisory duties diligently. There is no mention or analysis of the obligation of Coats or the other justices to turn over to the Discipline Commission claims of wrongdoing by a judge.
While heaping praise on the court for its open and transparent co-operation with the Troyer group, the report does not even mention that the delay of Chief Justice Boatright in hiring Troyer means the statute of limitations has run and there can be no criminal prosecution.
No one held a gun to Coats’ head to force him to be the chief justice. His colleagues voted for him, most likely after he lobbied for the position. He had been a judge on that court for 18 years before he became the chief. What did he think being the chief involved? Just giving speeches and acting important? He was elected to be the chief executive officer of the Colorado Judicial Department, which has almost 4,000 employees and a budget of over a half billion dollars. If he did not think he was qualified, he should not have asked for the job.
Justice Boatright has taken the incredible position at the legislature that the reason he has not provided access to all the documents and data involving this mess is because he is protecting the court from financial liability. We guess the evidence must be pretty damning, but that is what evidence is about — establishing liability. If either of us made an argument to a federal judge in a discovery dispute with that kind of “logic,” we would be cooling our heels in the holding cells of the federal marshal and stripped of our privileges to practice law. How can the Supreme Court have any credibility in decisions involving discovery disputes when it applies a different standard to itself? The Troyer Report omits any of this in fawning over the court’s transparency and co-operation.
Credibility in question
In summary, the Troyer Report is rubbish and clearly establishes why the court should have turned this mess over to the Discipline Commission three years ago.
The leadership of the court, Justices Boatright and Marquez have, in our opinion, lost all credibility and legitimacy.
Colorado owes a huge debt to the courage and independence of the Discipline Commission for standing up to the unprincipled refusal of the Supreme Court to allow the commission to do its job. To force a vote on another constitutional amendment will encourage someone to put election of judges on the ballot at the same time.
We have no confidence in Justice Boatright and Marquez as the leaders of the court and request that they resign and that the rest of the justices rethink this dangerous and improper fight with the Discipline Commission.
Forcing the Discipline Commission to request amendments to the constitution to “clarify” what is already clear — the commission is independent and has the authority and obligation to investigate complaints concerning judge — is outrageous and dangerous and could burn the whole place down.