In October of 2019, shortly after joining the Trump administration to lead the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), I appeared at the annual conclave of the Society of Environmental Journalists (SEJ), an oxymoron if ever there was one, on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. In a plenary session called “Public Lands at a Crossroads,” I participated in a panel composed of a natural gas producer official, a college professor, the leader of an environmental group, and an American Indian academic. The panel took questions from Juliet Eilperin, climate and environmental editor of the Washington Post, and later from the card-carrying “journalists” in attendance.
At one point, Eilperin posed this question:
“(T)he greatest change among Democratic presidential candidates is the vast majority of them, with actually the exceptions of a couple of Coloradans, was a quote/endquote ‘keep it in the ground’ approach. In other words, you have something like two-thirds of the Democrats who are running for president of the United States have pledged to stop all new fossil fuel leasing from public lands and public waters(.) I’m really interested in what folks on the panel think of that position, which obviously would be a sharp departure from any administration in United States history and also of course raising some real legal questions.”
I responded thusly:
“You answered your own question with your question. Who opposed it? The Coloradans because they understand such a policy would be absolutely devastating. It would be absolutely devastating, not just to the American West but to the entire country. A tremendous amount of the energy we use every day, whether it’s gasoline, or natural gas, or oil, comes from federal lands…and to say, ‘leave that in the ground,’ frankly, I can give no other word for it than absolutely ‘insane’ and a terrible blow to the American people and the West. (I)f they’re sincere about it, they ought to bring it for a vote in Congress and let’s see where people stand on that issue because I think the overwhelming majority of the American people would vote against it.”
Of course, the Democratic presidential candidates who served in Congress, including U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who started this nonsense (“On my first day as president, I will…ban fracking—everywhere.”), did not bring their “leave (fossil fuels) in the ground” proposals to a vote in the House or Senate, neither prior to the 2020 election nor after the 117th Congress began in 2021. Instead, President Biden, as he promised following Warren’s lead during the Democratic presidential debates (“No more drilling on federal lands. No more drilling, including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill. Period.”), did so unilaterally soon after taking office.
As is well known, Biden and his officials:
Cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline;
Decreed a “pause” on all federal oil and gas leasing, onshore and offshore, pending boundless “climate change” environmental reviews;
Drastically (80 percent) reduced the public lands available for oil and gas leasing;
Increased the royalty charged for oil and gas production on public lands, which renders more public land energy resources uneconomic; and,
Sought to restrict the financing of fossil fuel exploration and development.
In the short term, as Gov. Jared Polis did when he linked Colorado air quality policies with those of California, Biden seeks to transform the nation’s fossil fuel industry as demanded by the Golden State, where the price at the pump is significantly higher than elsewhere in the country and Californians pay billions more to drive vehicles with internal combustion engines. In the long-term, in the immortal words of James Bond’s archvillain Goldfinger, Biden “expect(s)” the oil and gas industry “to die,” as does California, of course.
What a difference from the man California sent to the White House in 1981, Ronald Reagan, who decried Jimmy Carter’s doom and gloom prognostications about America’s energy future.
“Why is the government so anxious to lock up (federal) land(?),” Reagan asked. “Is it a fear that more (natural gas) strikes will be made?”
Unlike Carter, who thought the nation would run out of natural gas by 1990, Reagan believed we have energy in abundance and that its development would restore the economy, end the nation’s dependence on foreign sources, and strengthen our hand in foreign affairs. Thus, he aggressively pursued energy independence. “If not us, who? If not now, when?” he asked. Thanks to fracking technology, which was invented in the 1860s and in modern use since 1947, the U.S.A. became energy independent under President Donald Trump in July of 2019, for the first time since 1957.
Less than two years later, President Biden took the nation in the opposite direction. Not only did Biden decline to seek congressional approval for his abandonment of the search for energy on the nation’s public lands — which constitutes a third of the nation’s land mass and nearly two billion acres on the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) — he did so illegally and some could argue unconstitutionally. After all, the Constitution entrusts solely to Congress authority over federal lands and, over the decades, Congress, exercising its constitutional authority, has set forth how those lands are to be developed; as “working landscapes,” they are not to sit idle. For example, the Mineral Leasing Act of 1920 mandates that the BLM conduct oil and gas lease sales quarterly. Little wonder Eilperin noted that ending oil and gas leasing on federal land was “a sharp departure from any administration in United States history”; after all, since 1920, Congress mandated that public lands be used for oil and gas development. She was right, too, that such a “sharp departure” raised “real legal questions.”
In a lawsuit challenging the Biden “pause” — filed by Louisiana accompanied by Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia (Wyoming filed separately) — the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana ruled against the Biden administration. It did not matter. Biden officials appealed the order that they resume leasing as required by federal law; meanwhile, they dragged their feet completing purportedly required environmental reviews and scheduling milestones. Thus, after seven quarters of the Biden administration, it has had six quarters without a BLM lease sale. Biden conducted one, previously scheduled OCS sale, but it was set aside by a federal court order. Worse yet, Biden officials argue they may not conduct a single OCS lease sale over the course of their newly adopted five-year leasing plan! As a result, the 126, 228 onshore and offshore acres leased by Biden’s Interior Department after 19 months in office is the lowest since Nixon leased fewer than 4.4 million acres at that point in his first term. Only Harry Truman, who served before OCS leasing began, leased fewer acres in his first 19 months.
Not surprisingly, Biden’s anti-American energy policy has local, national, and international repercussions.
Internationally, we are no long masters of our own destiny, able to make global decisions from an America-first perspective, but, as in decades past, with an eye toward who can supply our oil and gas needs if the American West and the people of the Gulf of Mexico are denied that ability. The specter of Joe Biden begging for oil from Russia (before its invasion of Ukraine), Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Venezuela is not just degrading; it is dangerous. Making these matters worse, Biden is depleting the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), which was established for national not political emergencies, to keep prices at the pump lower in a vain attempt to save Democrats up for reelection. We are at a SPR level not seen since 1984, when we used 27% less oil and had 28% fewer citizens.
Nationally, we are enduring the worst economy in 40 years, with record-setting energy prices driving inflation beyond the ability of Americans to keep up as household incomes decline, forcing New Englanders as well as tens of millions of others to choose between food and fuel. Meanwhile, distillate inventories (primarily diesel, jet fuel, and heating oil) are at their lowest levels since the spring of 2008; in fact, distillate inventories have not been as low in the fall since the federal government began reporting this information in 1982. Therefore, diesel prices are over $5 a gallon across the country and rising with shortages only days away. No wonder 79 percent of Americans believe the United States is “out of control.” One of the reasons eight in 10 Americans feel that way, according to the CBS News-YouGov poll, is Biden’s energy policies; 71 percent believe that, if Republicans win, they will try to “Increase U.S. Energy Production.”
Regionally, according to a study by Dr. Tim Considine, professor of energy economics at the University of Wyoming, the nine western states plus North Dakota and Alaska, which provide over 97% of federal onshore oil and gas production, will suffer substantially over Biden’s first term due to his leasing ban, including: $33.5 billion in lost gross domestic product (GDP) and $8.3 billion in lost state tax revenue as well as 58,700 lost jobs and $15 billion in lost wages. Colorado will lose $2.6 billion in GDP, $428 million in state tax revenue, 4,269 jobs, and $1.3 billion in wages. Little wonder, as Eilperin noted, Colorado’s presidential aspirants, Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, did not follow Warren’s lead. Unfortunately, neither has been heard in opposition to Biden’s War on American Energy, let alone his War on the West given as how here is where 99 percent of federal lands lie. For example, both voted to confirm Biden’s radical nominees at Interior and the BLM.
Biden, as is his wont, does not accept responsibility for his quixotic “transition” (a 2021 International Energy Agency report concluded such a “transition” requires a 300% to 4000% increase in global mining output) away from the fossil fuels that provide at least 80 percent of the world’s energy and growing. Instead, he blames everyone else, including, of course, Republicans, but also Putin, mom-and-pop service station operators, and major oil and gas producers. Days ago, he accused the latter of being “war profiteers,” demanded they “meet their responsibilities in this country,” and reduce prices at the pump or face confiscatory taxes. Even if they comply with his demands, Biden still plans to drive them all out of business.
In 2019, I called what has become Biden’s energy plan “insane” and its consequences “absolutely devastating, not just to the American West but to the entire country” and “a terrible blow” to both. Indeed, it has been all that. I called, too, for a vote by Congress, confident that Biden’s plan would be rejected. That vote was not conducted, but another vote is coming up shortly.
From the looks of things, just as I predicted in Fort Collins, the “overwhelming majority of the American people (will) vote against” Biden’s plan and what it has done to this great country and its suffering citizens. Perhaps when the 118th Congress begins in 2023, adults will be in charge.