For nearly 50 years, the management of public lands in the United States has been guided by the principle of “multiple use,” a principle that has kept public landscapes healthy and has encouraged successful resource stewardship.

But after decades of success, a new rule proposed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) seeks to toss that principle aside, and in so doing lock Americans out of thousands of acres of public lands which they ostensibly own. The Bureau’s proposed rule for “Conservation and Landscape Health” overturns the precedent established by Congress in 1976 when it enacted the Federal Land Policy and Management Act by reclassifying “conservation” as a “use.”

A large part of the problem with this rule is that so much is left up to interpretation. For instance, the BLM and proponents of the rule insist that putting conservation leasing on an equal footing with other types of leases will not prioritize conservation over other uses; but the rule language states only that conservation leases will not “preclude other, subsequent authorizations so long as those subsequent authorizations are compatible with the conservation use.” As defined by the BLM, “conservation” would intrinsically exclude any and all other uses of those lands. Therefore it is not a stretch to interpret the proposed rule as meaning that “nonuse” of public land will be prioritized over “beneficial use.”

The rule states that the conservation leases will be granted to outside groups for the purpose of “restoring public lands” — but what is meant by “restore?” It is not well-defined in the rule, leaving it open to interpretation. Does it, for example, mean that any improvements made on public lands over the years, such as watershed management, or wildfire mitigation, or measures to control invasive species will need to be undone?

What this means in a practical sense is that well-heeled environmental activist groups that are accountable to no one could buy up huge tracts of land under the auspices of a “conservation lease,” and effectively place it under lock and key. That is entirely incompatible with the concept of management for “multiple uses.” As much as anything, this is a back door to designating more and more land as “wilderness,” and placing it off-limits to the public — all without going through the people’s elected representatives.

It is difficult to overstate how important the multiple use doctrine is to the economy, culture, and even to the environment of Colorado, particularly the Western Slope. Of the 24.1 million acres of land that the federal government owns in Colorado (about 36% of the state’s landmass), nearly all of that is in the western part of the state. In some West Slope counties, as much as 90% of the land is federally owned. Nearly every industry and economic driver in the western part of the state is dependent on the use of public lands.

Locking up resources

Oil and gas recovery remains an important economic activity on federally owned lands. The oil and gas industry in Colorado, much of it on federal lands, added approximately $13.5 billion to the state’s Gross Domestic Product in 2017 and supported nearly 90,000 jobs statewide. The industry also is responsible for nearly $1 billion in state and local tax revenue annually, all of which could disappear if this new rule is used to effectively block energy development on federal lands.

Meanwhile, world events continue to demonstrate the importance of freeing ourselves from foreign sources of energy. In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we witnessed the spike in energy prices worldwide, and saw how much of western Europe suddenly faced an energy crisis. We do not want to find ourselves in a similar situation, nor do we need to. But until the time comes when American ingenuity conquers the problem of how to effectively and efficiently store energy generated from nondispatchable wind and solar resources, natural gas will continue to be an important bridge fuel. This will be especially true as electricity demand increases as more electric vehicles come into use and updated building codes call for greater electrification of both residential and commercial buildings.

These are hard truths we cannot afford to ignore on our way to transitioning to a net-zero-carbon economy, and the fact remains that natural gas — a great deal of which is on public lands — will continue to provide a cleaner source of electrical generation until alternative sources can adequately meet demand. However, energy development and mining no longer mean just oil and gas. As we continue to work toward incorporating more renewable energy into our electrical grid, mining of rare earth minerals and other commodities will become increasingly important. These are the raw materials on which wind turbines, solar panels, electric vehicle batteries, and other major components of the green economy are dependent. A great deal of America’s reserves of these minerals are located on public lands.

Under the conditions of the BLM’s new proposed rule, much of the land under which these resources are located could be wrapped up in conservation leases, precluding their extraction. This would not only deny western Coloradans the opportunity to benefit economically from the safe and responsible extraction of the raw materials needed to build renewable energy but would cede production of those materials almost exclusively to places like China. We would, in effect, be making ourselves dependent on overseas sources even for the harvesting of renewable sources of energy.

Targeting agriculture

But the issue is about so much more than just energy development. Ranching is the top agricultural activity in the region, and Colorado ranchers and farmers have depended for generations on access to federal grazing leases to feed their herds during the summer. Locking out thousands of acres of public land from grazing, which this proposed rule could do, would put additional strain on small, family-owned ranches which are already dealing with drought and low prices for calves as well as concurrent high input costs for feed, veterinary care, and all the other things that go into feeding America and the world.

Furthermore, grazing on public lands provides not only economic benefits to local ranchers, but is beneficial to the land itself. Grazing improves range conditions, controls weeds and invasive species, and reduces wildfire risk. Nevertheless, public grazing has long been opposed by the very groups that would benefit from the award of conservation leases under this new rule. This is just yet another of many ironies inherent in this proposal.

Outdoor recreation would be impacted as well. Many of our mountain towns and counties are sustained by the ski industry, and virtually all ski hills are on public lands. Every mountain county offers outdoor recreation year-round, including hiking, camping, rafting, climbing, mountain biking and so many other activities, only made as abundantly available by having access to public lands.

We also need to realize what locking up huge tracts of public land will mean in terms of wildfire mitigation and water conservation. Sequestering thousands of acres of land under “conservation leases” will prevent the sort of vegetation management needed to help prevent or mitigate wildfires, as well as halt the construction or maintenance of roads needed by emergency crews to access these lands in the event of a wildfire. What this in effect means is that while many Coloradans are receiving notices that their home insurance rates are skyrocketing due to increased wildfire risks, the BLM is proposing a rule that will make effective wildfire mitigation far more difficult to employ over potentially thousands of acres in Western Colorado.

In addition, we cannot ignore the potential impact on water management. In Colorado, there are few, if any, discussions as important as those around water. As climate change and downstream demands continue to stress our water supplies, proactive water management, including storage, will be more vital than ever.

Yet under this proposed rule, clearly any consideration of water storage projects will be completely off the table.

Finally, there is the issue of process. There was very little input sought from local communities when this rule was being drafted. Few, if any, users of public lands were consulted. There are also lingering questions of legality; nowhere in the Federal Land Policy and Management Act, duly passed by Congress in 1976, is there a provision for establishing “conservation leases.” If the BLM feels that this rule needs to be implemented, then it needs to be done right — by going through Congress, and involving to a much greater extent the people whose livelihoods depend on these lands.

Conservation is a worthy goal, and one that has always been a priority of the people of Colorado; but it must be done in conjunction with, not to the exclusion of, beneficial uses of the land in our backyard. Colorado is not a laboratory or academic plaything for Washington bureaucrats and the radical environmental movement. Colorado’s economy, way of life and natural heritage depend on the concept of multiple use of public lands, and the BLM should uphold that principle, rather than overturn it.

Donald Valdez represented House District 62 — covering several counties in southern Colorado — as a Democratic member of the Colorado House of Representatives from January 2017 to January 2019. He operates a farm and ranch in La Jara.